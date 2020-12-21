The 6 Saudi companies highlighted as the best places to work

JEDDAH: An annual international certification program has chosen six companies considered to have the best work environments in the Kingdom during 2020.

Companies can gain the “Best Places to Work” certification after a rigorous survey of their human-resources operations, as well as an analysis of employee satisfaction, covering areas such as culture, people practices, leadership and growth opportunities.

Hamza Idrissi, the program manager in the Kingdom, said that the top six companies all had an 82-percent engagement level, in spite of the pandemic.

“This is something to be proud of — an elite group of employers making sure that their employees are happy, healthy, and enjoy coming to work,” he said.

Novo Nordisk Saudi, an affiliate of the international healthcare company, was ranked first place for the second year running due to its strides to empower its female employees.

Corporate Vice President at Novo Nordisk, Saudi Arabia, Melvin D’Souza said: “It is a real pleasure to see Novo Nordisk recognized as the No. 1 Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia.

We are happy to see Novo Nordisk is seen as a female-enabling environment where emerging female talents build their future careers.”

Johnson & Johnson Saudi ranked second, which is “a clear testament to the work [changing] the trajectory of health for humanity,” said Head of Talent Acquisition Ehab Abdel Hafez.

In third place was Tamkeen Technologies. The company’s General Manager Mohammed Al-Shaibi said that the label “demonstrates that initiatives are heard and appreciated and we are committed toward creating the right employee experience.”

Coming in at fourth place was International Maritime Industries, while Al Safi Danone ranked fifth. Al Safi Danone CEO Tolga Sezer said the company was happy to create an environment where people can “develop, prosper and fulfill growth ambitions.”

MSD Animal Health completed the top six. The country lead of their Saudi Arabia operations Mohammed Osman said: “I am very delighted to see MSD AH in KSA among the top list of the best [places] to work in 2020 despite the challenges we all faced during this year.”