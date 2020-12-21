You are here

  • Home
  • The 6 Saudi companies highlighted as the best places to work

The 6 Saudi companies highlighted as the best places to work

The 6 Saudi companies highlighted as the best places to work
Companies can gain the ‘Best Places to Work’ certification after a rigorous survey of their human-resources operations, as well as an analysis of employee satisfaction. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zyfgp

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

The 6 Saudi companies highlighted as the best places to work

The 6 Saudi companies highlighted as the best places to work
  • Novo Nordisk Saudi, an affiliate of the international healthcare company, was ranked first place for the second year running due to its strides to empower its female employees
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: An annual international certification program has chosen six companies considered to have the best work environments in the Kingdom during 2020.

Companies can gain the “Best Places to Work” certification after a rigorous survey of their human-resources operations, as well as an analysis of employee satisfaction, covering areas such as culture, people practices, leadership and growth opportunities.

Hamza Idrissi, the program manager in the Kingdom, said that the top six companies all had an 82-percent engagement level, in spite of the pandemic.

“This is something to be proud of — an elite group of employers making sure that their employees are happy, healthy, and enjoy coming to work,” he said.

Novo Nordisk Saudi, an affiliate of the international healthcare company, was ranked first place for the second year running due to its strides to empower its female employees.

Corporate Vice President at Novo Nordisk, Saudi Arabia, Melvin D’Souza said: “It is a real pleasure to see Novo Nordisk recognized as the No. 1 Best Place to Work in Saudi Arabia. 

We are happy to see Novo Nordisk is seen as a female-enabling environment where emerging female talents build their future careers.”

Johnson & Johnson Saudi ranked second, which is “a clear testament to the work [changing] the trajectory of health for humanity,” said Head of Talent Acquisition Ehab Abdel Hafez.

In third place was Tamkeen Technologies. The company’s General Manager Mohammed Al-Shaibi said that the label “demonstrates that initiatives are heard and appreciated and we are committed toward creating the right employee experience.” 

Coming in at fourth place was International Maritime Industries, while Al Safi Danone ranked fifth. Al Safi Danone CEO Tolga Sezer said the company was happy to create an environment where people can “develop, prosper and fulfill growth ambitions.”

MSD Animal Health completed the top six. The country lead of their Saudi Arabia operations Mohammed Osman said: “I am very delighted to see MSD AH in KSA among the top list of the best [places] to work in 2020 despite the challenges we all faced during this year.”

Topics: Saudi companies

Related

How cloud computing can empower Saudi companies
Corporate News
How cloud computing can empower Saudi companies
Saudi companies display latest technologies at Dubai Airshow
Business & Economy
Saudi companies display latest technologies at Dubai Airshow

Saudi domestic tourism bucks trend amid global travel slump

Updated 19 min 22 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi domestic tourism bucks trend amid global travel slump

Saudi domestic tourism bucks trend amid global travel slump
  • 10 summer destinations in the Kingdom generated $2.3bn from June 25 to Aug. 31, Bloomberg reported
Updated 19 min 22 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi domestic tourism has exceeded expectations during the pandemic, despite the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) describing 2020 as “the worst year on record in the history of tourism.”

The latest figures from the UNWTO revealed that destinations welcomed 900 million fewer international tourists between January and October compared with the same period in 2019 — a 72 percent year-on-year slump.

This translates to a loss of $935 billion in export revenues from international tourism, more than 10 times the loss in 2009 amid the global financial crisis. There was a 73 percent decline in international arrivals in the Middle East compared with last year. The worst months in the region were April (down 98 percent year-on-year) and May (down 96 percent).

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “Even as the news of a vaccine boosts traveler confidence, there is still a long road to recovery. We need to step up our efforts to safely open borders while supporting tourism jobs and businesses. It is ever clearer that tourism is one of the most affected sectors by this unprecedented crisis.”

Despite the dire international picture, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism announced in September that domestic tourism saw a significant rise in traveler numbers, surpassing official projections. 

In an April interview with Reuters, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that Saudi tourism could shrink as much as 45 percent in 2020. However, in September, Al-Khateeb told Bloomberg that a sudden surge in domestic travel — 50 percent more than officials projected — helped save businesses and jobs, as well as boost the economy.

Bloomberg reported that 10 sites where the government promoted summer travel generated SR8.6 billion ($2.3 billion) from June 25 to Aug. 31, a 31 percent increase from last year. Hotel occupancy at those sites rose to about 80 percent over the summer, compared to just 5 percent earlier in the pandemic.

Other initiatives to boost internal tourism, such as the Red Sea Spirit luxury cruises, Oasis Riyadh and the Saudi Summer campaign also saw a modicum of success, helping to offset revenue losses.

Data on international tourism expenditure continues to reflect very weak demand for outbound travel. However, some large markets such as the US, Germany and France have shown some signs of recovery in recent months. Furthermore, like in Saudi Arabia, demand for domestic tourism continues to grow in some markets, including China and Russia.

The announcement of various COVID-19 vaccines is expected to gradually increase consumer confidence, the UNWTO said, while the growing number of destinations that are easing or lifting restrictions on travel will help, too.

The UNWTO said the proportion of destinations classed as closed had dropped from 82 percent in late April this year to 18 percent by early November.

The international body also drafted extended scenarios for 2021-2024, which suggested a rebound in the global market by the second half of 2021. However, the UNWTO also expects that a return to 2019 levels of international arrivals could take between two-and-a-half to four years.

Topics: saudi tourism UNWTO

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs $43bn deal for tourism projects
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs $43bn deal for tourism projects
Saudi domestic tourism flights touch 33 million
Saudi Arabia
Saudi domestic tourism flights touch 33 million

Latest updates

More than 400,000 register for vaccine
More than 400,000 register for vaccine
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce partnership with food charity
Saudi domestic tourism bucks trend amid global travel slump
Top 10 Saudi banks show improvement in profitability
The 6 Saudi companies highlighted as the best places to work

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.