Russia reports 27,250 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday reported 27,250 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,652 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,933,753.
Authorities said 549 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 52,461.
