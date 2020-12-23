Russia reports 27,250 new coronavirus cases

You are here

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus disease wait for a bus at a bus stop in the town of Chekhov, some 70 km outside Moscow, on December 21, 2020. (AFP)
  • Authorities said 549 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 52,461
MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday reported 27,250 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 5,652 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,933,753.
Authorities said 549 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 52,461.

