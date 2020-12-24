Egyptian health minister says country in second wave of coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Egypt’s Minister of Health Hala Zayed said the country is experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, local daily Ahram Online has reported.
The statement comes as Egypt recorded 911 cases of the virus in 24 hours, and 42 fatalities.
“This week, the 51st week since the discovery of coronavirus in Egypt, witnessed a leap in the numbers of daily recorded coronavirus cases and fatalities,” the minister said.
There are 363 hospitals ready to receive patients, Zayed said, telling citizens to head to the nearest hospital if they think they are infected.
She added a list of COVID-19 isolation designated hospitals at each governorate will be released.
Cairo, Alexandria, Qalioubiya and Giza were the governorates with the greatest number of cases, the minister said.
