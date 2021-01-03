You are here

Rangers close to first title in 10 years after ‘statement’ win over Celtic
Rangers’ Leon Balogun in action with Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard during Saturday’s match. (Reuters)
  • Celtic have three games in hand to try and close that gap
GLASGOW: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hailed his side’s 1-0 win over 10-man Celtic as a “statement” victory as they opened up a 19-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic have three games in hand to try and close that gap, but a rampant Rangers look set to end the Hoops’ run of nine straight titles after claiming a 14th consecutive league win.

The game turned on a red card for Celtic defender Nir Bitton after he hauled down Alfredo Morelos just after the hour mark.

Neil Lennon’s men had dominated the first half but could not find a way past Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal as he produced an outstanding save to turn Leigh Griffiths’s shot onto the post.

And at the other end, Celtic’s inability to defend set pieces, which has cost them all season, was exposed when the ball looped off Callum McGregor’s shoulder into his own net.

“Today was big in terms of making a statement,” said Gerrard, who has now guided the blue side of Glasgow to three consecutive derby wins.

“You’re not always going to be pretty on the eye but it’s about the outcome. It’s certainly a positive sign, not being at our best, and getting the three points given where we are at this stage of the season.”

Defeat piles more pressure on Lennon with Celtic already eliminated from European competition and the League Cup in a poor season so far.

The Scottish champions had come into the game on the back of six straight wins, though, and were the better side until Bitton’s rash challenge undid the visitors.

However, Lennon claimed Morelos was not in a goal-scoring position when he was pulled down by the Israeli international.

“I thought we were outstanding before the red card,” said Lennon. “That changed the course of a game because we were dominating the play.

“We’ve been done by a pretty poor refereeing decision, I don’t think he was great all day.”

Rangers then held out for an 18th clean sheet in 22 league games this season to take a firm grip on the title race.

The Gers have not celebrated a major trophy since the club fell into liquidation in 2012 and tumbled down the leagues as a result.

Celtic have taken full advantage in that time, winning the last 12 domestic trophies on offer.

However, the tide has turned in Glasgow as former Liverpool captain Gerrard has slowly molded Rangers into a force to contend with and now in his third season looks set to deliver the first silverware of his managerial career.

Topics: Rangers Celtic Scottish Premiership

Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off

Racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi, right, with co-pilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz. (Dakar Rally)
Updated 43 min 1 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

  • From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas
JEDDAH: For the second year in a row, Dakar Rally drivers are set to cross 8,000 km of Saudi land in a race not for the faint hearted.
Saudi Arabia’s cities are set to receive over 300 drivers on bikes, quads, in cars, UTVs, trucks and this year’s newest category, classics vehicles. The race will begin and end at the Red Sea, with the first stage kicking off from Jeddah on Jan. 3 and the final stage from Yanbu to Jeddah on Jan. 15.  
Organized by the Ministry of Sports in coordination with the  Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), drivers will be off for 13 days and will pass through 12 different stages before reaching the finish line.
Among the participants, veteran rally racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi and fourth place finisher in last year’s rally is setting off with co-pilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz, a Dakar legend who has participated in more than 10 Dakar events.  A number of Saudi rally drivers will also be participating, with names including second-time participant Mishal Alghunaim, Abdulmajeed Alkhulaifi and Fawaz Altoaimi. In his second year participating, Yasir Alseaidan will be joining alongside fellow rally drivers Mohammed and Waleed Al-Tuwaijri, Faisal Mohammed Ftyh and Abdul Aziz Al-Yaeesh.
In its first stage, drivers will set out from Jeddah heading due south to Bisha, passing through valleys and rough rocky roads for a distance of 622 km, with a special distance estimated to be 277 km.

HIGHLIGHTS

• From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas.

• From the majestic grounds of AlUla, heading back toward the Red Sea coastline, drivers will set their routes toward Yanbu before heading toward Jeddah in their last and final showdown on Jan. 15.

The second stage will start from Bisha and head due east towards Wadi Ad-Dawasir through sand dunes, covering a total distance of 685 km, including a special distance of 457 km. Competitors are set to face rough roads before reaching sandy terrain near the valley.
Wadi Ad-Dawasir, the third stage and one considered a “loop” stage (beginning and ending at the same bivouac site) will set the stage for drivers as they face the high sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. Drivers must navigate through what is considered the largest sand sea in the world, covering 630 km, with a special distance of 403 km.
Drivers who make it back to Wadi Ad-Dawasir will head due north in the fourth stage, towards the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, for the longest stage of the Dakar Rally, with a total distance of 813 km and a special distance of 337 km. The variety of routes included in this stage will not allow the participants any time to rest. Moreover, mistakes during this stage may cause major setbacks as these routes are considered a transitional stage.
In the race’s fifth stage, drivers will set out on a long and arduous trip from Riyadh to Al-Qaisumah, in the northeast of the Kingdom, on Jan. 7, with the distance estimated to be 622 km and a special distance of 456 km.  
The sixth stage will set off towards Hail, crossing 618 km, and special distance of 448 km. Drivers will cross an entire sandy path in Hail, testing their driving abilities and skills, in the various categories of the race. At the end of this stage, competitors can enjoy one day of rest in the city.
The seventh stage will kick start again from Hail on Jan. 10 towards Sakaka, one of the northernmost cities of the Kingdom, with a total distance of 737 km and special distance of 471 km.
The eighth stage will see drivers set out from Sakaka towards NEOM on Jan. 11, with a total distance of 709 km and special distance of 375 km.
In the rally’s second “loop” stage, and for one of the most difficult stages due to the terrain’s diversity, drivers will set off from NEOM and go around the various mountainous terrain to the shores of the Rea Sea, with a total distance of 579 km and special distance of 456 km.
From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas.
From the majestic grounds of AlUla, heading back toward the Red Sea coastline, drivers will set their routes toward Yanbu before heading toward Jeddah in their last and final showdown on Jan. 15.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2021 Dakar Rally

