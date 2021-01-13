President Joko Widodo takes first jab as Indonesia starts mass COVID-19 vaccinations

You are here

Indonesian President Joko Widodo receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Jan. 13, 2021. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via Reuters)
Updated 13 January 2021
AP

  • Conditional use of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine is scheduled to be rolled out in the coming months
  • Indonesia’s vaccination program is the first large-scale use of the Sinovac vaccine outside of China
AP

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday received the first shot of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine after Indonesia approved it for emergency use and began efforts to vaccine millions of people in the world’s fourth most populated country.
After Widodo, top military, police and medical officials were vaccinated, as well as the secretary of the Indonesian Ulema Council, the clerical body that last week ruled the vaccine was halal and could be taken by Muslims. Others such as a health care worker, businesspeople and a social media influencer also received the shots to encourage people to get the vaccine when it is available to them.
“We need to do the vaccination to stop the chain spread of COVID-19 and give health protection to us and the safety to all Indonesian people. It will also help accelerate economic improvement,” Widodo said.
“This vaccine is the instrument we can use to protect us. But more importantly, the vaccine is the instrument to protect our family, our neighbor, Indonesian people and the human civilization,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Wednesday.
“This vaccine is given to achieve herd immunity. All 70 percent of the world’s people must be vaccinated for that to be achieved. The participation of all Indonesians will greatly determine the success of this program,” he said.
Conditional use of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine is scheduled to be rolled out in the coming months with health care workers, civil servants and other at-risk populations prioritized. It will be free for all Indonesian citizens.
For Indonesia to vaccinate two-thirds of its population, 181.5 million people, Sadikin said the two-shot vaccine would require almost 427 million doses, including the estimate that 15 percent may be wasted.
Distribution will not be easy in the vast archipelago where transportation and infrastructure are limited in places. Health officials have cited concerns about keeping the vaccine refrigerated at the required 36–46 degrees Fahrenheit to maintain its safety and effectiveness.
“We know that the cold-chain distribution is not complete. This is the obstacle,” Sadikin said Tuesday. “The cold-chain facilities are not enough so we are still distributing some of the vaccines. We are worried.”
Indonesia received its first shipment of the Sinovac vaccines on Dec. 6 and began distributing the doses around the country while awaiting emergency use authorization. It was cleared for emergency use based on clinical trial data and after the Indonesian Ulema Council declared the vaccine holy and halal.
Indonesia’s vaccination program is the first large-scale use of the Sinovac vaccine outside of China.
Indonesia has recorded more than 846,000 cases of the virus, including over 24,600 deaths.

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria
Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
AFP

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria

France repatriates seven extremists’ children from Syria
  • France has so far repatriated 35 children
  • Rights groups have been pressuring European governments to allow children to return from the crowded camps to live with relatives
Updated 14 min 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France said on Wednesday it had brought home seven children of French extremists from northeast Syria, continuing a repatriation process begun after the toppling of Daesh’s so-called caliphate.
The children, aged between two and 11 and “particularly vulnerable,” were handed over to judicial authorities and taken into care by social services, the foreign ministry said.
They had been living in the Kurdish-run Roj and Al-Hol camps, where thousands of relatives of Daesh fighters and sympathizers have been held since the 2019 defeat of Daesh in Syria, a Kurdish source in the region told AFP.
France has so far repatriated 35 children, many of them orphans.
Rights groups have been pressuring European governments to allow children to return from the crowded camps to live with relatives.
Kurdish officials have also been pressuring countries to take back their citizens, warning that they do not have the resources to guard prisoners indefinitely.
France has insisted it will only take back children, with mothers to remain behind to face local justice, along with their husbands.
But many of the women have refused to be separated from their children.

