You are here

  • Home
  • Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment

Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment
Paramedics wheel a patient on a trolley outside a hospital in London on January 12, 2021 as surging cases of the novel coronavirus are placing health services under increasing pressure. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2qw47

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment

Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment
  • Using a nebulizer, the drug is turned into a mist, making it easy to inhale
  • Interferon beta protein inhaled by patients shown to have 80% efficacy in reducing symptoms
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: A trial has begun in the UK of a new treatment to stop the development of severe symptoms in COVID-19 patients.
The treatment involves inhaling a protein called interferon beta, commonly used to treat multiple sclerosis, in order to stimulate the immune system before the virus can take hold.
Using a nebulizer, the drug is turned into a mist, making it easy to inhale, with each course currently costing around £2,000 ($2,733) to produce.
Early research found the treatment could cut the rate of serious cases of COVID-19 developing in patients by as much as 80 percent.
Synairgen, the UK company manufacturing the drug, said in a trial of 100 people, patients were up to three times more likely to be able to return to everyday activities quickly after completing the course, and hospital stays were reduced by a third. 
“To be viable, it will have to represent good value for money,” said Synairgen’s CEO Richard Marsden.
The new trial will involve 600 patients, and is set to include people in 19 other countries, with half of participants receiving the drug and the rest a placebo.
The trial is set to be completed by this summer, and the drug could be approved for use before the end of the year.
The effectiveness of interferon beta against COVID-19 was first discovered by scientists at the University of Southampton while researching its uses against other lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The university’s Prof. Tom Wilkinson, overseeing the trial, said: “If we had a positive study, we would hope to move rapidly into scaled manufacture and delivery of the drug in clinical practice.” 
He added that the development of alternatives to vaccines is essential as it could take years for the whole world to be inoculated against COVID-19, and that there would be many people unable or unwilling to receive a jab.
The threat of virus mutation and resistance to current vaccines also increases the need for alternative treatments, he said.

Topics: Coronavirus UK Synairgen

Related

Survey finds global mistrust could weigh on coronavirus vaccine rollout
World
Survey finds global mistrust could weigh on coronavirus vaccine rollout
Special Gavi to provide Egypt with 20% of its coronavirus vaccines
Middle-East
Gavi to provide Egypt with 20% of its coronavirus vaccines

Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance

Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance

Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
  • Farmers have consistently called for the total repeal of the laws, though the government says there is “no question” of this happening
  • Eight rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock
Updated 16 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

GHAZIABAD, India: Indian farmers burnt copies of the government’s new agricultural laws on Wednesday, pressing on with their protest against the reforms despite a decision by the Supreme Court to postpone implementation while their grievances are heard.
Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital, New Delhi, for almost two months, protesting against what they say are laws designed to benefit large private buyers at the expense of growers.
The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi denies this, saying the legislation is required to reform an agricultural sector beset by waste.
At several protest sites on Wednesday, farmers threw copies of the three new laws on bonfires lit for the Hindu Lohri mid-winter festival.
“These laws are not in farmers’ interests,” said Gursevak Singh, 32, one of the protesters involved in the burning at a protest site in Ghaziabad, a satellite city of New Delhi.
“We want the government to use their brains and repeal these laws.”
Unrest among India’s estimated 150 million farmers represents one of the biggest challenges to Modi’s rule since his Bharatiya Janata Party won a second term in power in 2019.
One of the BJP’s coalition partners resigned when the laws were first introduced in September, and the issue risks uniting India’s often-fractioned opposition.
India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a temporary suspension of the laws while a four-member committee looks into the protesters’ grievances.
But farm leaders have refused to cooperate with the committee and say they will intensify their protests, including around Republic Day celebrations in the capital later this month.
“We expect to mobilize up to two million farmers across the country on January 26,” Kulwant Singh Sandhu, general secretary of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, one of the main farm unions, told Reuters.
Farmers have consistently called for the total repeal of the laws, though the government says there is “no question” of this happening.
Eight rounds of talks have failed to break the deadlock. The two sides are next due to meet on Friday.

Topics: India Farmers Protests Punjab

Related

Special Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’
World
Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’
India’s Modi makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting over new laws
World
India’s Modi makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting over new laws

Latest updates

Emirates Post Group adds Israel to its global operations network
Emirates Post Group adds Israel to its global operations network
Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment
Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment
Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
Indian farmers burn legislation in show of defiance
Adelson demonized Palestinians, bolstered Israel
Adelson demonized Palestinians, bolstered Israel
Inside Zayn Malik’s surprise birthday party planned by Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.