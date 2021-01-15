You are here

  • Home
  • Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade

Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade

Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forwards LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and Keldon Johnson (3) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Center. (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)
Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forwards LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and Keldon Johnson (3) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Center. (Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vbyw2

Updated 15 January 2021
AP

Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade

Rockets beat Spurs in first game since Harden trade
  • Sterling Brown took over James Harden’s spot in the starting lineup
  • Harden was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster trade 
Updated 15 January 2021
AP

SAN ANTONIO: Christian Wood had 27 points and 15 rebounds and the Houston Rockets rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-105 on Thursday night in their first game since trading franchise cornerstone James Harden.
Sterling Brown, who took Harden’s spot in the starting lineup, had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.
Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had a career-high 29 points, and Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points,
Houston was playing its first game since sending Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster trade Wednesday. Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs, who the Rockets acquired along with numerous draft picks and draft swaps for Harden, are not with the team yet. The Rockets were also without John Wall and Eric Gordon due to injuries. The upheaval led to more minutes for the remaining roster, and they took advantage of it.
The teams will meet again Saturday in San Antonio.


76ERS 125, HEAT 108
PHILADELPHIA: Shake Milton scored 31 points, and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Philadelphia beat Miami.
The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out, and the Heat were roughed up early by Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.
Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points. Gabe Vincent had 21.

RAPTORS 111, HORNETS 108
TAMPA, Florida: Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 12 assists, and Toronto beat Charlotte.
Pascal Siakam added 15 points and seven rebounds to help Toronto improved to 3-8.
Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points, and P.J. Washington had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Topics: NBA Houston Rockets Sterling Brown

Related

James Harden in action during the Houston Rockets-Los Angeles Lakers game on Jan. 12, 2021. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
Sport
Harden joining Brooklyn Nets in blockbuster deal: reports
Mavericks set NBA record with 50-point halftime lead in rout
Sport
Mavericks set NBA record with 50-point halftime lead in rout

Arriving players for Australian Open go straight into quarantine

Arriving players for Australian Open go straight into quarantine
Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
AP

Arriving players for Australian Open go straight into quarantine

Arriving players for Australian Open go straight into quarantine
  • The Australian Open is set to start February 8
  • The first of about 1,200 players, coaches, entourage and officials landed late Thursday
Updated 58 min 38 sec ago
AP

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka was among the earliest arrivals into Melbourne on one of the 15 charter flights bringing players and officials into the city for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.
And she wanted everyone to know she was pleased to be in Australia despite all the COVID-19 restrictions around the world and a tournament-enforced 14-day quarantine period in Melbourne.
Azarenka, who won the tournament in 2012 and 2013, tweeted Friday: “Made it to Melbourne! Thank you everyone so much for making it happen. I can only imagine how many hours of work and compromise it took for us to be here! Thank you.”
She included what appeared to be a selfie next to a window with downtown city views.
The Australian Open is set to start Feb. 8.
Stan Wawrinka, who won the Australian Open in 2014, also posted a photo of himself and two other players, all wearing masks, from what appeared to be the business class section of one of the charters. Elina Svitolina, a two-time quarterfinalist at Melbourne Park, posted a video of her spacious Melbourne hotel suite.
The charters and the early arrivals are all part of Tennis Australia’s attempt to have the tournament happen despite a ban on international arrivals into the country. To do so, they are having players undergo COVID-19 tests before they board their charter flights, again after they arrive and frequently during the quarantine period.
The first of about 1,200 players, coaches, entourage and officials landed late Thursday. The players were met by airport staff and biosecurity officials wearing personal protective equipment including masks and face shields, before being taken to hotel quarantine.
The virus news wasn’t so good for five-time finalist Andy Murray, whose status for the Australian Open was put in doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19 only days before his planned flight to Melbourne. The tournament says that the three-time Grand Slam champion, who was given a wild card for Melbourne, is isolating at home.
Tennis Australia said Murray will miss the charter flights and won’t be able “to go through the quarantine period with the other players.” His chances of appearing at the tournament appear to be in serious doubt.
Also Americans Madison Keys and Tennys Sandgren returned positive tests, but Sandgren was given permission to fly.
“I unfortunately tested positive for (COVID-19) before I was supposed to fly to Australia,” Keys said on social media. “I’m very disappointed to not be able to play in the coming weeks after training hard in the off-season . . . I am self-isolating at home and will continue to follow all the necessary health precautions. I look forward to being back on tour next month.”
Sandgren originally tested positive in November, with Victorian state health authorities in Australia determining he was no longer contagious though still shedding viral particles.
“My two tests were less than 8 weeks apart. I was sick in November, totally healthy now,” Sandgren tweeted. “There’s not a single documented case where I would be contagious at this point. Totally recovered!”
The Australian Open has already been delayed three weeks because restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. And because of the Australian restrictions, the men’s and women’s qualifying tournaments — in Doha, Qatar and in Dubai — were held outside of Australia for the first time.
The charter flights were restricted to 25 percent capacity, and were set to arrive over a 36-hour period ending early Saturday.
Once a negative result has been returned, players can train within a strictly supervised environment for five hours per day.
The Australian Open draw will be held on Feb. 4, four days ahead of the start of the main tournament, which ends Feb. 21 with the men’s singles final.
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will be among a group of players involved in an exhibition event in Adelaide, South Australia state, on Jan. 29. Those players flew straight to Adelaide to begin their hotel quarantine period.
All other tournaments will be in Melbourne, including the 12-team ATP Cup starting Feb. 1 and two WTA events in the week leading into the Australian Open.

Topics: tennis Australian Open Coronavirus

Related

Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open
Sport
Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open
Australian Open forced to switch player quarantine hotel
Sport
Australian Open forced to switch player quarantine hotel

Latest updates

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard holds ballistic missile drill amid tensions
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard holds ballistic missile drill amid tensions
Coronavirus cases in Europe top 30 million: AFP tally
Coronavirus cases in Europe top 30 million: AFP tally
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia
Highlights from this year’s Egypt International Art Fair
Highlights from this year’s Egypt International Art Fair
THE ROUNDUP — Regional pop-culture highlights
THE ROUNDUP — Regional pop-culture highlights

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.