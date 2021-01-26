You are here

  Giuseppe Conte quits as Italy's PM in tactical bid to build new majority

Giuseppe Conte quits as Italy’s PM in tactical bid to build new majority

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he speaks ahead of a confidence vote at the upper house of parliament after former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pulled his party out of government, in Rome, Italy, January 19. (Reuters/File Photo)
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he speaks ahead of a confidence vote at the upper house of parliament after former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pulled his party out of government, in Rome, Italy, January 19. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 26 January 2021
Reuters

Giuseppe Conte quits as Italy’s PM in tactical bid to build new majority

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he speaks ahead of a confidence vote at the upper house of parliament after former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pulled his party out of government, in Rome, Italy, January 19. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Forced to resign after coalition split, president set to consult with other political leaders
  • Conte hopes to be able to put together new government
Updated 26 January 2021
Reuters

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte handed in his resignation to the head of state on Tuesday, hoping he would be given an opportunity to put together a new coalition and rebuild his parliamentary majority.

The deepening political crisis is playing out against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 85,000 Italians — the second highest death toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth highest in the world.

Conte lost his absolute majority in the upper house Senate last week when a junior partner, the Italia Viva party headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, quit in a row over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and economic recession.

Efforts to lure centrist and independent senators into the coalition to fill the hole left by Renzi have met little success, leaving Conte no choice but to resign and open a formal government crisis that will give him more time to find a deal.

President Sergio Mattarella will start a rapid round of consultations with party leaders on Wednesday afternoon to test the political waters, his office said.

If he thinks Conte can secure the necessary backing to pull together a new administration, the president will likely give him a few days to try to finalize a deal and draw up a new cabinet.

Financial markets edged higher despite the latest political tumult, with investors hopeful that Conte might eventually emerge with a more stable government.

Until now the main coalition parties — the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and center-left Democratic Party (PD) — have backed Conte’s efforts to stay in power.

“Conte is the essential element and we need to broaden and relaunch the government’s action,” Debora Serracchiani, the deputy head of the PD, told state broadcaster RAI.

Early election?
However, if Conte cannot find new allies, Mattarella will have to come up with an alternative candidate deemed capable of piecing together a workable coalition.

If all else fails, the president will have to call an election, two years ahead of schedule, although political analysts say this is the least likely scenario.

Italy’s coronavirus crisis has triggered its worst recession since World War Two and the government has been struggling to draw up a plan on how best to spend some 200 billion euros ($240 billion) of European Union funds to help the economy recover.

Renzi has accused Conte of lacking a strategic vision, saying he risked squandering the unprecedented EU bonanza on hand-outs rather than long-term investments.

Conte is a lawyer with no direct political affiliation, but is close to 5-Star, the largest party in parliament.

He first came to power in 2018 after 5-Star formed an unexpected coalition with the far-right League. When that pact unraveled a year later, he stayed on as head of a new administration involving the 5-Star and leftist parties.

Opinion polls show that Conte is Italy’s most popular leader, with an approval rating of 56%, almost 20 points above the next closest politician, according to a poll published by Corriere della Sera daily on Saturday.

If he is ousted from office, political sources have suggested he might try to cash in his popularity by forming his own party or else by taking charge of 5-Star.

Topics: Italy Giuseppe Conte

South African president blasts vaccine hoarding at WEF forum

Addressing the all-virtual 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF), Ramaphosa said low and middle-income countries were being shouldered aside by wealthier nation. (AFP/File Photo)
Addressing the all-virtual 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF), Ramaphosa said low and middle-income countries were being shouldered aside by wealthier nation. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 4 min 35 sec ago
AFP

South African president blasts vaccine hoarding at WEF forum

Addressing the all-virtual 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF), Ramaphosa said low and middle-income countries were being shouldered aside by wealthier nation. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Ramaphosa said low and middle-income countries were being shouldered aside by wealthier nations
Updated 4 min 35 sec ago
AFP

PRETORIA: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday lashed “vaccine nationalism,” accusing rich countries of bulk-buying coronavirus vaccines and hoarding them to the detriment of others.
Addressing the all-virtual 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF), Ramaphosa said low and middle-income countries were being shouldered aside by wealthier nations able to acquire “up to four times what their population needs.”
“We are concerned about vaccine nationalism,” he warned.
“Rich countries in the world are holding on to these vaccines and we are saying: release the excess vaccines that you have ordered and hoarded.”
Ramaphosa's comments coincides with growing concerns that bilateral deals between wealthier governments and coronavirus vaccine manufacturers could hike prices and limit supply in some regions.
The World Health Organization (WHO) had already warned against “vaccine nationalism” and “price gouging” last year, before a successful jab was found.
WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus this month told rich countries not to “cut the queue” and called on those which had ordered excess doses to hand them over to its Covax vaccine-sharing facility.
South Africa, the continent's worst-affected nation, is already paying two and a half times more for Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine than European Union members, its health ministry said last week.
EU says it has invested heavily in the vaccine, taking the risk of funding its development and pre-production at a time when there was no guarantee that it would be effective.
A first batch of at least 1.5 million doses ordered from the Serum Institute of India is expected to arrive in South Africa this month.
That eagerly-awaited shipment will mark the start of its inoculation campaign, which aims to vaccinate two thirds of a 60 million-strong population by the end of 2021.
A total of 20 million doses have been ordered so far.
Covax is expected to provide shots for 10 percent of the population later this year, while other vaccines will be supplied via the African Union (AU) and bilateral contracts with manufacturers that have not yet been disclosed.
But Ramaphosa said pooling initiatives such as the AU-led African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) had only been “marginally successful.”
He urged vaccine hoarders to make excess doses directly available to their less wealthy counterparts and back this with financial assistance.
“We want vaccines as quickly as other countries do,” Ramaphosa added.
“Coronavirus... affects all of us equally. Therefore our remedies, our actions to combat it must also be equal.”
While reported coronavirus cases have remained comparatively low in Africa, many countries are battling with second infection waves often more viscous than their first.
More infectious virus variants, including one discovered in South Africa, have meanwhile accelerated the global vaccine scramble.
AVATT, established by Ramaphosa himself as AU chair, has committed to buying a provisional 270 million vaccine doses for African countries.
Covax is aiming to deliver 600 million shots to the continent.
It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunise 60 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, costing between $7 and $10 billion.

Topics: South Africa Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

