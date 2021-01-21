You are here

Coronavirus
UK COVID death toll reaches 94,580, hits daily vaccination record

UK COVID death toll reaches 94,580, hits daily vaccination record
Health care workers transport a patient at the Royal London Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, January 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 21 January 2021
Reuters

  • The UK has been hit hard by the latest wave of the pandemic, with daily fatalities routinely over 1,000
  • Britain recorded a further 37,892 cases on Thursday, slightly down from the 38,905 from the day before
LONDON: The death toll from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom hit 94,580 on Thursday after the country recorded another 1,290 fatalities, while official data showed medics had delivered a new high of 363,508 vaccines in the last 24 hours.
Britain has been hit hard by the latest wave of the pandemic, with daily fatalities routinely over 1,000. It recorded on Wednesday a new daily high of 1,820 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days.
However, a new lockdown has pushed case numbers down and the vaccine roll out has started well.
Britain recorded a further 37,892 cases on Thursday, slightly down from the 38,905 from the day before.
The data showed that 4.97 million people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, with 363,508 receiving it in the last 24 hours, a new record for the roll out.

Topics: Coronavirus UK vaccine

French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso

French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso
Updated 21 January 2021
AFP

French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso

French troops kill over 20 extremists in Burkina Faso
Updated 21 January 2021
AFP

PARIS: More than 20 militants have been killed by French troops this month in Burkina Faso near the border with troubled Mali, the French military said Thursday.
One of the poorest countries in the world, Burkina Faso is struggling with a ruthless insurgency by armed Islamists who swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.
Almost 1,100 people have died and more than a million people have fled their homes.
French Tigre helicopters on Saturday "neutralised" a "suspicious convoy of 30 motorcycles" on Burkinabe territory near the Mali town of Boulikessi in which some 10 extremists were killed, said Colonel Frederic Barbry, spokesman for the French defence staff.
The same day, a French drone struck a four-wheel drive vehicle heading for Mali, he said.
On Sunday, French helicopters fired on a convoy of 40 motorbikes "allowing us to stop the convoy and neutralise more than 10 armed terrorists and destroy about 10 motorbikes," Barbry added.
France has deployed troops in the region to fight extremists.

