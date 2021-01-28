You are here

  Dr. Khalid Al-Sultan, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Electricity Company

Dr. Khalid Al-Sultan is the newly appointed chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Electricity Company, a position he has held in an acting capacity since 2018.
A long-time academic, he began his career as an assistant professor at the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in 1990, rising through the university’s academic ranks before becoming rector in 2003. Notably, he is the first rector to have graduated from the institution to hold this position. He also has served as deputy minister for educational affairs.
He served as dean of the College of Computer Sciences and Engineering from September 1996 until August 1998 and chairman of the Department of Systems Engineering from June 1993 until August 1996 at KFUPM.
He was a visiting professor at King Saud University between 1999 and 2000 and an undersecretary at the Ministry of Higher Education between 1999 and 2003.
Al-Sultan was acting director of Hail University from 2005 to 2007 and a member of the board of trustees at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology from 2009 to 2017.
He has also served on the editorial boards of several international journals, has published 40 papers, co-authored one book and four book chapters, and attended numerous international conferences.
Al-Sultan holds a doctorate in industrial and operations engineering (operations research) and a Master of Science in applied mathematics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 1990.
Prior to that, he obtained a Master of Science in systems engineering from KFUPM in January 1987, and a Bachelor of Science (with highest honors) in the same field in January 1985, also from KFUPM.

Topics: Who's Who

MAKKAH: The Grand Mosque’s Mediation and Moderation Academy was inaugurated on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The academy seeks to reject and fight extremist and extraneous thoughts that have nothing to do with Islam, promote mediation and moderation in all aspects of life, and ensure proper behavior based on the Qur’an and the Sunnah, the traditions and practices of Prophet Muhammad.

It also aims to correctly build the thoughts of Muslims, promote a sense of citizenship within society, consolidate the culture of dialogue, protect minds against confusion and doubt, and identify devious doctrines and misleading thoughts.

“Security, in its global sense, is a main requirement for every nation, as it is the foundation of its stability and the basis of its safety and reassurance,” the head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, said at the inauguration. “It is like the head of a nation’s body. This is due to security’s close connection with the nation’s identity and civilized personality, making it indispensable. This Ummah’s intellectual security means that Muslims can live in their society safely and reassured when it comes to the components of their personality and the distinction of their culture and intellectual system, which is derived from the Qur’an and the Sunnah.”
 

Topics: moderation tolerance Saudi Arabia

