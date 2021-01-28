Dr. Khalid Al-Sultan is the newly appointed chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Electricity Company, a position he has held in an acting capacity since 2018.

A long-time academic, he began his career as an assistant professor at the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in 1990, rising through the university’s academic ranks before becoming rector in 2003. Notably, he is the first rector to have graduated from the institution to hold this position. He also has served as deputy minister for educational affairs.

He served as dean of the College of Computer Sciences and Engineering from September 1996 until August 1998 and chairman of the Department of Systems Engineering from June 1993 until August 1996 at KFUPM.

He was a visiting professor at King Saud University between 1999 and 2000 and an undersecretary at the Ministry of Higher Education between 1999 and 2003.

Al-Sultan was acting director of Hail University from 2005 to 2007 and a member of the board of trustees at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology from 2009 to 2017.

He has also served on the editorial boards of several international journals, has published 40 papers, co-authored one book and four book chapters, and attended numerous international conferences.

Al-Sultan holds a doctorate in industrial and operations engineering (operations research) and a Master of Science in applied mathematics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 1990.

Prior to that, he obtained a Master of Science in systems engineering from KFUPM in January 1987, and a Bachelor of Science (with highest honors) in the same field in January 1985, also from KFUPM.