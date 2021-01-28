You are here

  • Home
  • Irish firm closing in on COVID-19 tablet treatment

Irish firm closing in on COVID-19 tablet treatment

Irish firm closing in on COVID-19 tablet treatment
Ireland’s deputy leader Leo Varadkar announced the COVID-19 tablet-treatment breakthrough in parliament on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mnj9g

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Irish firm closing in on COVID-19 tablet treatment

Irish firm closing in on COVID-19 tablet treatment
  • MSD Pharmaceutical said the company was in the “advanced” stages of producing a tablet treatment that would prevent the spread of the virus
  • The pill uses the orally administered drug Molnupiravir, which triggers errors in the virus’ genetic material during replication
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A major breakthrough from an Ireland-based pharmaceuticals giant could see the introduction of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment administered in pill form.

MSD Pharmaceutical said the company was in the “advanced” stages of producing a tablet treatment that would prevent the spread of the virus.

The pill uses the orally administered drug Molnupiravir, which triggers errors in the virus’ genetic material during replication. This prevents the ability of the virus to create more viruses, slowing its capacity to spread to more people.

Initially developed to treat influenza, it is now in second and third-stage trials, with the first results on effectiveness expected by March.

Ireland’s deputy leader, Leo Varadkar, announced the development in parliament on Wednesday.

MSD Pharmaceutical, known as Merck & Co. in the US and Canada, had attempted to develop two COVID-19 vaccines, but abandoned its efforts when trials showed they did not provide adequate protection.

While vaccination remains the gold-standard for nationwide protection from COVID-19, treatments such as this would provide additional options for healthcare workers and public health professionals in fighting the pandemic.

Vaccination programs underway throughout much of Europe, the Middle East, and North America are picking up pace, but are still a long way from providing blanket protection to populations. As a result, additional therapeutic treatments are still essential in government strategies aimed at slowing infection rates and saving lives.

Topics: Ireland MSD Pharmaceutical Coronavirus

Related

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday
World
Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday
UK testing ibuprofen as coronavirus treatment
World
UK testing ibuprofen as coronavirus treatment

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
Updated 53 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport

Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
  • Report from the Tony Blair Institute outlines plans for QR code ‘health passports’ to allow reopening of the global economy
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has already introduced a ‘health passport’ for Saudis
Updated 53 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has urged the UK to use its leadership of the G7 to establish a global ‘health passport’ scheme, or risk others dictating the rules.

Blair, in a report published Thursday by the Tony Blair Institute, called current border restrictions “disjointed” and urged Britain’s current Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “place the creation of a global COVID-19 travel pass as a key item on the G7 agenda.”

Britain’s leadership of the G7 — a multilateral body consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — means it is perfectly placed to spearhead the initiative, he argued.

The think tank’s report outlines a plan to introduce digital passports capable of tracking and verifying an individual’s coronavirus “status” wherever they travel in the world. They would include details of any vaccination received, together with the results of COVID-19 tests. That data would be accessed by scanning a QR code, rather than using paper certificates that could be vulnerable to fraud.

The idea has already been implemented unilaterally by other countries worldwide, including Saudi Arabia which introduced one earlier this month.

Blair told the Telegraph newspaper that he acknowledged that “vaccine passports” could lead to inequalities between individuals and nations, but claimed that their development is “inevitable.”

He said the UK faced two risks if it does not take advantage of its G7 leadership to “take the initiative” and establish a gold standard.

“One is that everyone just does their own thing, which is much more chaotic and difficult to manage. Or secondly, there’s a set of rules in place that you may not be that happy with.”

Blair said uniform standards would ensure the safe reopening of borders and aid economic recovery, particularly of the tourism industry — which accounts for 10 percent of the global economy and has been devastated by the pandemic and its ensuing restrictions.

“It’s better to have common rules and a common verification system, so that people know what your disease status is and know it with some validation.”

Blair added that seeking consensus among the G7 countries “will be a critical first step in securing wider global agreement.”

Topics: Tony blair United Kingdom Coronavirus Group of Seven (G7)

Related

Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches ‘health passport’ for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
Former UK PM Tony Blair says Britain is a mess
World
Former UK PM Tony Blair says Britain is a mess

Latest updates

Irish firm closing in on COVID-19 tablet treatment
Irish firm closing in on COVID-19 tablet treatment
AI could solve world’s health care, climate change challenges: FII summit
AI could solve world’s health care, climate change challenges: FII summit
Aramco could sell more shares to benefit PIF, Crown Prince tells FII
Aramco could sell more shares to benefit PIF, Crown Prince tells FII
Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
Former UK PM Blair calls for global vaccine passport
Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 253 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 3 COVID-19 deaths, 253 new cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.