Iran hosts Afghan Taliban leader as peace talks stalled

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C) of the Taliban in Tehran. (AFP)
A picture obtained by AFP from Iranian news agency Tasnim shows Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C) of the Taliban in Tehran. (AFP)
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (2nd-R) meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (2nd-L) of the Taliban in Tehran. (AFP)
  • Washington has accused Iran in the past of providing covert aid to Taliban fighters against US forces
  • Zarif met Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tehran, and told him that Washington was not a “good mediator” for the conflict
DUBAI: Iran has hosted the political leader of Afghanistan’s Taliban during the past week, offering Tehran’s own help as a mediator in peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government that have become stalled in Qatar.
Shiite Muslim Iran has been a foe of the hard-line Sunni Muslim Taliban for decades, but has been openly meeting with Taliban leaders for the past few years as the United States has started negotiating the exit of its troops from Afghanistan.
Washington has accused Iran in the past of providing covert aid to Taliban fighters against US forces.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tehran, and told him that Washington was not a “good mediator” for the conflict, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.
Iran supports an inclusive Afghan government that would include all ethnic groups and sects, Zarif was quoted as saying.
Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter that the meetings had taken place “in a good atmosphere.”
“The situations in Afghanistan, Intra-Afghan negotiations, the full implementation of the Doha agreement and Afghanistan’s & region’s need (for) peace were discussed,” he added.
The United States reached an agreement last year with the insurgents at negotiations in the Qatari capital to withdraw troops that have been in Afghanistan since 2001.
More recently, the Taliban and the Afghan government have been negotiating in Qatar to reach a peace deal. Those talks resumed this month after an almost month-long break, but negotiators and diplomats say there has since been little progress.
Reuters reported on Sunday that some NATO troops are likely to stay in Afghanistan beyond the deadline set last year of May 2021, as the Western alliance does not believe the withdrawal conditions have been met.
New US President Joe Biden is expected to take a close look at the withdrawal agreement negotiated under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Topics: Taliban Iran Afghanistan

Oman extends land border closure by a week due to pandemic

Oman extends land border closure by a week due to pandemic
Updated 31 January 2021
Reuters

Oman extends land border closure by a week due to pandemic

Oman extends land border closure by a week due to pandemic
Updated 31 January 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman will extend the closure of its land borders for another week, until Feb. 8, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state TV said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf state’s coronavirus emergency committee.
The borders were closed on Jan. 19 because of concerns about a new coronavirus variant, a measure that was extended last week.

Topics: Coronavirus Oman

