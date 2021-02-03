You are here

Angelina Jolie dons part-Arab labels for British Vogue shoot

Angelina Jolie wearing Jacquie Aiche in the March 2021 issue of British Vogue. Photographed by Craig McDean
Updated 03 February 2021
DUBAI: US actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is the cover star for the March 2021 issue cover of Vogue UK. 

The publication unveiled a series of intimate portraits of the Oscar-winning actress and her children at her Los Angeles home. In some of the striking photos, photographed by Craig McDean, Jolie can be seen donning jewelry by part-Egyptian designer Jacquie Aiche and Lebanese-Brazilian fine jeweler Ana Khouri. 

Jolie was photographed wearing the Jacquie Aiche Lizette Necklace and Pave Inside Out Oval Mini Hoops as well as Ana Khouri’s Cristina Earring and Maia Ring in the March 2021 issue of British Vogue. 

Egyptian-American jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche has managed to swiftly emerge as a celebrity-loved label, with stars like Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Shanina Shaik adorning themselves with the Los Angeles-based brand’s signature diamond-encrusted body chains, anklets and stacked gemstone rings.

Meanwhile, Khouri has seen her pieces worn by everyone from Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron to Karlie Kloss and Alicia Vikander.

