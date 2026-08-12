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KSrelief signs program to rehabilitate educational and community buildings in Syria

KSrelief signs program to rehabilitate educational and community buildings in Syria
The program was signed by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General of Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz (SPA)
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Updated 12 August 2026 10:27
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KSrelief signs program to rehabilitate educational and community buildings in Syria

KSrelief signs program to rehabilitate educational and community buildings in Syria
Updated 12 August 2026 10:27
SPA
Follow

Riyadh: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed on Monday a joint implementation program with a civil society organization to rehabilitate educational and community buildings in Homs, Daraa, and Deir Ezzor governorates in Syria, directly benefiting 4,941 individuals and indirectly benefiting 21,515 others.
The program was signed by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General of Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz. It includes the comprehensive rehabilitation of four schools and three social facilities, the installation of solar energy systems, and the provision of essential furniture and equipment.
The program is part of the educational assets recovery program in Syria, under which 53 schools in several governorates are currently being rehabilitated, constructed, and equipped.
The program is part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to help restore the role of educational and social institutions and provide a safe and suitable environment for the Syrian community.

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria Saudi Arabia

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