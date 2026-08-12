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One dead, 172 rescued after Indonesian ferry from Bali catches fire

One dead, 172 rescued after Indonesian ferry from Bali catches fire
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People standing on a rescue boat look at thick smoke rising from the KM Putri Yasmin ferry that caught fire in waters off Lombok, Indonesia on Aug. 12, 2026. (Basarnas via Reuters)
One dead, 172 rescued after Indonesian ferry from Bali catches fire
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Rescue crew pull survivors from a passenger ferry Putri Yasmin that caught fire while traveling from the tourist island of Bali to neighboring island of Lombok on Aug. 12, 2026. (BASARNAS via AP)
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Updated 12 August 2026 10:40
Reuters
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One dead, 172 rescued after Indonesian ferry from Bali catches fire

One dead, 172 rescued after Indonesian ferry from Bali catches fire
  • The passenger ferry had been sailing from Bali to the adjacent island of Lombok when it caught fire in the early morning
Updated 12 August 2026 10:40
Reuters
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JAKARTA:  Indonesian authorities rescued 172 people on Wednesday after a ferry travelling from the tourist island ​of Bali caught fire in waters off Lombok, officials said, as the search continued for any other missing passengers.

The KM Putri Yasmin ferry left Padangbai port in Bali for Lembar port in Lombok in the province of West Nusa Tenggara, said Muhammad Hariyadi, the head of the local rescue ‌agency.

The incident ‌took place in the ​Lombok ‌Strait ⁠at 4:39 ​a.m. ⁠on Wednesday (2039 GMT Tuesday), Hariyadi told Reuters. By Wednesday afternoon, one Indonesian had been confirmed dead and 172 people had been evacuated to ports in Bali and Lombok, Hariyadi said.

Of the survivors, one was Australian and the rest were Indonesian.

“We have deployed some ⁠boats to carry out the evacuation ‌and coordinate with other boats ‌surrounding the location of the incident,” ​Hariyadi said, adding ‌that more than 200 personnel had been deployed to ‌handle the operation.

It was unclear how the ferry caught fire, or whether overcrowding was a factor. Earlier in the day, an official at Padangbai port in Bali, ‌Heri Wiyanto, told local broadcaster Kompas TV that only 114 passengers and 17 crew were ⁠registered ⁠in the ferry’s manifest.

The incident took place less than a month after another ferry, KM Mutiara Sentosa 2, caught fire off Madura island, killing five people. The vessel was also carrying more people than its manifest showed.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands, relies heavily on ferries as a key mode of transportation, with sea routes more affordable and readily available than air travel.

However, safety ​standards are not ​always rigorously enforced, resulting in a relatively high rate of accidents.

Topics: Indonesia

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