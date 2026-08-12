Somali referee Artan urges officials to dream big ahead of UEFA Super Cup

Somali referee ‌Omar Artan urged aspiring officials to “never stop dreaming” ahead of making history as the first non-European to referee the ​UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday in Salzburg.

The 34-year-old has emerged as one of African football’s leading referees, becoming the first Somali to officiate a Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League final and being named CAF Men’s Referee of the Year.

UEFA said Artan’s appointment was made under ‌a cooperation ‌agreement signed with CAF this ​year ‌aimed ⁠at ​strengthening collaboration.

“This ⁠is a great honor for Omar Artan and for African referees,” CAF president Patrice Motsepe said in comments published by UEFA on Monday. Artan was selected for this year’s World Cup but was barred from entering the United States by ⁠US Customs and Border Protection despite ‌having a valid visa.

“It ‌was a very tough period,” Artan ​said. “A lot of people ‌have sympathy for me, because when someone ‌has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging.”

US President Donald Trump’s strict immigration policies ‌were a point of concern at the World Cup, with Washington imposing a ⁠sweeping ⁠travel ban last year on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.

An administration official said that Artan was denied entry because of his links to “suspected members of terror organizations.”

Added to FIFA’s international list of referees in 2018, Artan became the first Somali official at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.

“I believe that if I can succeed, anyone can,” he said. “Don’t ever stop dreaming.”

Wednesday’s ​match in Salzburg ​pits Champions League winners Paris St. Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa.