Draghi calls for ‘unity’ as tries to form Italian government

Mario Draghi has agreed to try to form a non-political government to steer Italy through the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)
Mario Draghi has agreed to try to form a non-political government to steer Italy through the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)
ROME: Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi urged Italy’s splintered parties Wednesday to get behind him as he tries to form a new government and lift his country out of the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.
After receiving a mandate from President Sergio Mattarella to open talks on a national unity government, Draghi stressed the urgency of resolving the political chaos at such a “difficult moment.”
There has been no fully functioning government in Rome for weeks, as Giuseppe Conte’s ruling coalition slowly collapsed in a row over the handling of Covid-19 and the resulting deep recession.
Conte quit last week but stays on in a caretaker capacity while Draghi — famous for promising to do “whatever it takes” during the eurozone debt crisis — tries to build his own majority in parliament.
“I am confident that... unity will emerge and with it the ability to give a responsible and positive answer to the appeal of the president,” Draghi said after talks at Mattarella’s lavish palace in Rome.
The economist highlighted the huge challenges facing Italy, which was the first European country to face the full force of the pandemic and is still suffering badly.
More than 89,000 people with coronavirus have died, while business closures, restrictions and the collapse of tourism have brought on the worst recession since the end of World War II.
The government expects more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in European Union recovery funds to help get back on its feet — but only has until April to submit a credible spending plan to Brussels.
“It will not be a comfortable journey, but Draghi’s skills and experience may well do the trick,” said Lorenzo Codogno, an economist and former top official at the Italian economy ministry.
Draghi, dubbed “Super Mario” for his action calming the markets during his stint at the ECB during 2011 to 2019, had long been discussed as a potential savior for Italy.
The Milan stock exchange jumped three percent in midday trading on Wednesday in anticipation of his appointment, while there was praise from Brussels.
“It will not be a big surprise if I tell you that Mario Draghi is respected and admired in this city and beyond,” said Margaritis Schinas, a vice president of the European Commission.
However, several analysts pointed out that the 73-year-old Draghi faced an uphill struggle in trying to cobble together what would be Italy’s 67th government in 75 years of republican history.
“At present, it is far from clear if a majority in parliament would be willing to support Draghi as prime minister,” commented Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of the Teneo consultancy.
Italy’s would-be premier can count on the center-left Democratic Party (PD) and former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia, as well as smaller centrist forces.
To build a workable majority, Draghi needs to win over the populist Five Star Movement (M5S) or the far-right League party of Matteo Salvini, but their support seemed far less than assured.
The M5S “will not vote for the creation of a technocratic government led by Mario Draghi,” the party’s acting leader Vito Crimi wrote on Facebook.
It remained unclear whether the M5S’ opposition could be softened with offers of cabinet posts, while Italian news reports suggested the party was deeply split on the way ahead.
Salvini, on the other hand, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that he would be ready to back only a short-lived government leading the country to snap elections “in May or June.”
Mattarella clearly said he wants to avoid early polls, given the complication of holding them in the middle of a pandemic.
If Draghi succeeds in building a coalition, he would be expected to pick a cabinet before formally taking office and facing a confidence vote in parliament.
Italy’s outgoing government took office in September 2019 but was fatally weakened last month when former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his Italia Viva party.
Conte hoped to return with a new government comprising the M5S and the PD, but they could not agree by the president’s deadline of Tuesday.

Topics: Italy Mario Draghi

UN chief and peace activist honored with Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

UN chief and peace activist honored with Zayed Award for Human Fraternity
  • Antonio Guterres and Latifa Ibn Ziaten will receive their honors during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Thursday
  • Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is presented in recognition of efforts to promote peace and inclusivity
NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French-Moroccan activist Latifa Ibn Ziaten are the co-recipients of the this year’s Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, it was announced on Wednesday.
The honor is presented to individuals or entities who are “building bridges, connecting divided peoples and strengthening human relationships to bring about peace, co-existence and inclusivity for all.
Guterres said he considers the award to be recognition of the work of the UN “to advance peace and human dignity every day and everywhere.”
He praised fellow recipient Ibn Ziaten for “her dedicated efforts to support young people and promote mutual understanding, arising out of immense personal tragedy, (that has) won admirers at home and beyond.”
Ibn Ziaten’s son, Imad, was the first person to die at the hands of terrorist Mohamed Merah during a series of shootings in the cities of Toulouse and Montauban in southwestern France between March 11 and 22, 2012.
A French citizen of Algerian origin and a self-proclaimed jihadist, Merah murdered seven people, including three children, and wounded five more before he was killed by police following a siege at his apartment.
When Ibn Ziaten visited Les Izards in Toulouse, where the Merah had lived, to find out more about the man who took her son’s life she was shocked to find young people there hailing the killer as a hero of Islam.
“I had the impression they were killing my son all over again,” she said at the time.
This motivated her to found the Imad Ibn Ziaten Youth Association for Peace to help young people in deprived areas and promote interreligious dialogue.
Guterres reiterated that discrimination, racism and extremist violence continue to surge around the globe, fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, an economic recession, a climate emergency and continuing threats to peace and security. Unity is more important now than ever, he added.
“There must be no room for hatred in the future we are striving to build,” said the UN chief. “That is also very much the spirit of the pathbreaking efforts of His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, to advance interfaith dialogue and promote our common humanity. This award will inspire us as we continue that vital work.”
The presentation ceremony for the 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity will be streamed live on Thursday from the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi, the site that commemorates the life and legacy of the UAE’s founder, Sheikh Zayed.
The award was inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity, which was signed by Grand Imam Al-Tayeb and Pope Francis on Feb. 4, 2019 in the UAE’s capital. They will present this year’s honorees with their awards.
Guterres said he will donate the $500,000 prize that accompanies the award to the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees to support its work with “the most vulnerable members of the human family: the forcibly displaced.”

Topics: Antonio Guterres Latifa Ibn Ziatenhas

