This UK mosque is preparing early for Ramadan — here's how you can too

Birmingham’s Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC) spoke to Arab News about its plans for this year's Ramadan. (greenlanemasjid.org)
Birmingham’s Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC) spoke to Arab News about its plans for this year's Ramadan. (greenlanemasjid.org)
Updated 19 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

This UK mosque is preparing early for Ramadan — here’s how you can too

Birmingham’s Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC) spoke to Arab News about its plans for this year's Ramadan. (greenlanemasjid.org)
  • One of the UK’s largest mosques offers advice and activities to help the Muslim community flourish during another tough Ramadan
  • The holy month is usually a time for families, friends and communities to come together in celebration, activities made difficult by the pandemic
Updated 19 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: For UK Muslims, Ramadan 2021 looks set to be the second held in the shadow of the pandemic — but one UK mosque has told Arab News that even faced with lockdowns, worshippers can still flourish during the holiest month of the year.

“Coronavirus continues to ripple through our cities, and once again we must prepare to spend another Ramadan within our homes,” Nusaybah Naeem, editor at Birmingham’s Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC), told Arab News.

This year, she said, “we want to ensure that Muslims feel empowered to take responsibility for their Ramadan, whether or not we’re able to host the daily prayers, meals and events they’re accustomed to.”

In order to help their community to make the most of Ramadan despite the challenges, the mosque — one of the largest in Britain — is launching a campaign Monday that will help its own congregation and Muslims across the country to prepare for yet another holy month away from friends and family.

“The pious people of the past were known to begin their preparation for Ramadan six months in advance,” Naeem explained. “To follow in their footsteps, we are also beginning our preparations sooner than usual to ensure that we’re spiritually ready for the month.”

Community-based events like group prayers and daily iftars will not be possible this year, Naeem said, but “our religion is one of flexibility.”

Instead, she said, they have already planned more than 20 different kinds of online activities and events, including competitions for children that will help them get into the spirit of Ramadan. She also said they are in talks with the council about the possibility of safely welcoming a limited number of worshippers into their mosque.

Charitable work, too, is a fundamental aspect of Ramadan for any Muslim.

Last year, GLMCC said they raised about $960,000 for charity and donated more than 4,000 food parcels to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and have already begun preparations to do the same this year.

But while the mosque is making its own preparations, Naeem explained that they are also encouraging their congregation, and Muslims more generally, to start their own preparations early this year.

“Educate yourself on Ramadan,” they advise. “Start reading up about it in advance to ensure that you’re spiritually prepared, and prepare your body physically by keeping healthy and exercising regularly.”

The mosque also suggested that people “fast every Monday and Thursday, as was the practice of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), to prepare yourself for a month of fasting,” and — for those that aren’t already doing it — “get into the habit of praying each of the five obligatory daily prayers.”

British Muslims, and those across the world, Naeem said, have been left feeling “wearing and exhausted” by the pandemic. A time that should see families, friends and communities come together in celebration has left them separated, with many grieving lost loved ones.

But by preparing early, Naeem added, “Muslims will still be able to flourish in our spirituality and closeness to God.”

Arab-American celebs help raise money for US children’s hospital

The late Lebanese-American entertainer and comedian Danny Thomas founded St. Jude to help treat and research children’s catastrophic diseases, including cancer. (Wikimedia/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)
The late Lebanese-American entertainer and comedian Danny Thomas founded St. Jude to help treat and research children’s catastrophic diseases, including cancer. (Wikimedia/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)
Updated 17 min 47 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

Arab-American celebs help raise money for US children's hospital

The late Lebanese-American entertainer and comedian Danny Thomas founded St. Jude to help treat and research children’s catastrophic diseases, including cancer. (Wikimedia/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)
  • The late Lebanese-American entertainer and comedian Danny Thomas founded St. Jude
Updated 17 min 47 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: Several Arab-American celebrities joined forces to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday.

The late Lebanese-American entertainer and comedian Danny Thomas founded St. Jude to help treat and research children’s catastrophic diseases, including cancer. Thomas’ vision for St. Jude was that it would treat sick children regardless of ethnicity, background or ability to pay. In addition to providing free treatment, the hospital also provides transportation, food, and accommodation to its young patients and their families.

Thomas, the star of a long-running sitcom, used his public profile to enlist support from numerous individuals throughout the Fifties and Sixties, but focused particularly on the Arab-American community, around 100 of whom established a community organization in 1957 to support the hospital and Thomas’ mission. That organization later became the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), which has been responsible for all the hospital’s fundraising efforts, running benefits and solicitation drives among Americans of all ethnic, religious and racial backgrounds.

The hospital opened on Feb. 4, 1962, so Thursday was its annual Founders Day event, which this year took place virtually under the title “Yalla, Together for St. Jude.”

News anchor and journalist Tamsen Fadal hosted the Zoom-based event and introduced performances by a number of Arab-American musicians including Raneem Imam, Amine Hachem, Matt Mardini and Cyril Nehme, all of whom called on viewers to donate to St. Jude.

One of St. Jude’s original backers was the late Jim Maloof, a three-term mayor of the city of Peoria. His son Nick Maloof Sr. spoke at Thursday’s event, as did Danny Thomas’ daughter Marlo, an actress best-known for her role in the Sixties sitcom “That Girl.” She expressed her pride in the work the hospital has done to treat children from all over the world at no cost to their families, and recalled her father’s pride in his roots, saying he would often repeat the Arabic saying: “He who denies his heritage has no heritage.”

One of St. Jude’s many beneficiaries also spoke at the event —  a Syrian refugee named Hussam, whose son Farouk was diagnosed with eye cancer but was unable to afford treatment in the Middle East. The hospital provided free treatment and Farouk recovered.

Global outreach

Building on its founder’s mission, St. Jude has partnered with medical facilities in 24 countries to date, including China, Brazil, Mexico, Lebanon and Jordan. In Lebanon, St. Jude established the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon at the American University of Beirut Medical Center in 2002.

Another long-standing regional partner is the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in Amman. St. Jude has recently begun a program for displaced and refugee children with cancer there.

Dr. Asem Mansour, CEO and director general of KHCC told Arab News: “Every year we send one of our doctors to do a fellowship at St. Jude to increase our expertise and knowledge base in pediatric cancer care.”

