You are here

  • Home
  • Pfizer vaccine works against COVID-19 mutations: Study

Pfizer vaccine works against COVID-19 mutations: Study

According to the Oxford researchers, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine would provide 90 percent of the population with protection from either variant, enough to provide herd immunity. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
According to the Oxford researchers, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine would provide 90 percent of the population with protection from either variant, enough to provide herd immunity. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/neru8

Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

Pfizer vaccine works against COVID-19 mutations: Study

According to the Oxford researchers, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine would provide 90 percent of the population with protection from either variant, enough to provide herd immunity. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Two doses provide nearly as much protection against new variants as older ones
  • There had been concern that mutations could evade current vaccines
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Pfizer’s vaccine works against new COVID-19 variants that have emerged from the UK, Brazil and South Africa, according to a new study that will assuage fears that the mutations could be immune to the jabs.

Researchers at Oxford University found that the antibodies triggered by the Pfizer vaccine detect and “neutralize” new variants, but not as well as they do against older strains of the virus.

Variants that emerged in South Africa and Brazil have been of particular concern to scientists because mutations in them have been identified that may help them “escape” the vaccine.

According to the Oxford researchers, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine would provide 90 percent of the population with protection from either variant, enough to provide herd immunity, which requires around 75 percent of a population to be immunized.

After just one dose, the Pfizer vaccine provided limited protection from the British variant — which is highly infectious but not more potent or difficult to immunize against — but not adequate protection from the South African variant.

One jab did, however, trigger the production of T cells — immune cells that produce antibodies and provide an additional layer of defense against infection.

“It may not necessarily protect you against infection, but it’s very likely that this first jab will make it much easier for your immune system to make a good response the next time around,” said Dr. William James, a virologist at Oxford University and the study’s lead author.

“We think this is why that second dose produces such a good strong antibody response, because T cells are already there, ready to react.”

The study’s findings provide room for cautious optimism that vaccines still present a clear route out of the pandemic, but James warned that the virus could yet mutate further.

“This virus hasn’t finished evolving, but as long as the vaccines get rolled out and people get those second doses, we’re going to be in a much better position by the summer than we are now,” he said.

Topics: UK Pfizer Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Japan receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer
World
Japan receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, courtesy of Pfizer
Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India
World
Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province

Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province
Updated 35 sec ago

Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province

Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province
Updated 35 sec ago
KABUL: The Afghan government is planning to open a new international airport in a Taliban-dominated eastern province to transform the region into an air travel hub, the country’s aviation regulator said on Friday.
The project, estimated to cost $2 billion, was already planned in the 1970s by then-President Mohammad Daud Khan, whose killing in a coup in 1978 marked the beginning of Afghanistan’s civil war and foreign invasions that have consequently destroyed the country’s infrastructure.
To be constructed in Logar province, some 45 km south of Kabul, the airport is expected to become operational by 2024, Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Mohammad Naeem Salehi told Arab News on Friday.
“The airport will transform Afghanistan’s central zone into one of Afghanistan’s main aerial hubs and will connect it to the regional and world markets,” he said, adding that the project’s feasibility assessment was recently completed by an Italian company.
The new airport will be an alternative to the main international port in the heart of Kabul, which was built in the 1970s and cannot be expanded.
“The total cost of the airport will stand at $2 billion and will be covered by the government of Afghanistan,” Salehi said, adding: “It will be an international standard airport, used annually by 10 million passengers with a capacity of 100,000 tons of cargo.”
The airport will be built in the desert of Mohammad Agha district of Logar, near the Ainak Copper mine, an area where the Taliban have enjoyed a long presence and where government forces routinely come under attack.
The province is also the hometown of President Ashraf Ghani.
“We have enough security forces on the ground in the area for the protection of the project and in addition to this local people are cooperating on this,” Logar provincial council chief Hassibullah Stanekzai told Arab News.
“This is a national project on Afghanistan’s level and the Taliban will never hinder it,” he said.
While the Taliban could not be immediately reached for comment, analysts see challenges for the project to materialize.
“The building of an airport in Logar is a laudable project, but we have to note that Logar is a very volatile province,” analyst Tameem Bahiss told Arab News.
“With the deteriorating security situation in Logar and the corruption in Kabul, this project will be very challenging,” he said.
Former government adviser Torek Farhadi praised the project, but said it should not be a priority for Kabul as “securing access and securing the airport’s perimeter will be key to convincing international airlines to land there.”
He added: “In the long run, we hope for peace in Afghanistan so it can be completed as an international hub. Security right now doesn’t allow for that.”
Farhadi said that even top government officials cannot travel by car to Logar as the security situation is so dire.

Latest updates

Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province
Afghanistan to build $2 billion airport in Taliban-dominated province
UN extends mandate of experts monitoring developments in Sudan
UN extends mandate of experts monitoring developments in Sudan
Biden starts off tough on Turkey, with rocky path ahead
Biden starts off tough on Turkey, with rocky path ahead
Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO
Aegean Sea a ‘lawless space’ for migrants as abuses soar: NGO
Iranian official arrested in Istanbul over dissident’s killing
Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was shot dead on an Istanbul street in November 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.