Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf spends $93m on training, job initiatives

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has revealed that funding for employment and training initiatives and programs in January reached SR351 million ($93 million), exceeding for the third consecutive month the Hafiz job seekers’ payment support, which reached SR218 million.
The expenditures have been increasing because of the developing and improving quality of programs, and the growing number of beneficiaries, including citizens and private sector enterprises.
At the start of the year, Hadaf implemented a new strategy that focuses on promoting partnership with the private sector, while also developing and improving support initiatives, with the aim of empowering and training citizens.
Hadaf provides training, employment and enablement programs to support citizens and facilities in different sectors, including the employment support program, the on-the-job training program (Tamheer,) the Nine Tenth platform, the program to support professional and technical diplomas, the program to support the transport of working women (Wusul,) and the national e-training platform (Doroob,) as well as many others.
Hadaf is committed to training and empowering male and female citizens to find job opportunities in different fields required by the Saudi labor market, in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan.
