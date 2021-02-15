You are here

Saudi Arabia's Hadaf spends $93m on training, job initiatives

Saudi Arabia's Hadaf spends $93m on training, job initiatives
Hadaf provides training, employment and enablement programs to support citizens and facilities in different sectors. (Photo/Twitter)
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf spends $93m on training, job initiatives

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf spends $93m on training, job initiatives
  • Hadaf is committed to training and empowering male and female citizens to find job opportunities in different fields required by the Saudi labor market
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has revealed that funding for employment and training initiatives and programs in January reached SR351 million ($93 million), exceeding for the third consecutive month the Hafiz job seekers’ payment support, which reached SR218 million.
The expenditures have been increasing because of the developing and improving quality of programs, and the growing number of beneficiaries, including citizens and private sector enterprises.
At the start of the year, Hadaf implemented a new strategy that focuses on promoting partnership with the private sector, while also developing and improving support initiatives, with the aim of empowering and training citizens.
Hadaf provides training, employment and enablement programs to support citizens and facilities in different sectors, including the employment support program, the on-the-job training program (Tamheer,) the Nine Tenth platform, the program to support professional and technical diplomas, the program to support the transport of working women (Wusul,) and the national e-training platform (Doroob,) as well as many others.
Hadaf is committed to training and empowering male and female citizens to find job opportunities in different fields required by the Saudi labor market, in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Saudis flock to Clubhouse amid soaring popularity

Saudis flock to Clubhouse amid soaring popularity
In Saudi Arabia, the chatrooms have brought together technology enthusiasts, stock market investors, media influencers, as well as officials. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudis flock to Clubhouse amid soaring popularity

Saudis flock to Clubhouse amid soaring popularity
  • Top government officials also join the invite-only app to reach out to the public
Updated 15 February 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The uncensored audio-conversations social app, Clubhouse, has witnessed the migration of thousands of Saudi users in the past weeks.

Not available for Android users yet, Clubhouse is currently the first most popular app in the Social Media Network category of the App Store in Saudi Arabia.
The app’s growing popularity is also expanding to other Arab countries.
“It is a really enjoyable, easy-to-use platform that gives all users the equal opportunity to mingle, talk, and join rooms,” user Fahad Mohammed told Arab News.
What is unique about Clubhouse is the real-time voice conversations that any user can listen to.
Moreover, it is an invite-only platform, meaning that users cannot simply download it from the App Store and create an account like any other social app. Instead, those who wish to join the network must receive an invite from an existing Clubhouse member.
However, Clubhouse announced earlier in January that their focus now is on opening up Clubhouse to the whole world.
Currently, each new member is allocated one invite. After a while, new users get three more. If someone receives an invite by an existing member, they can eventually pick up to four other people to join.
Due to its invite-only model, Clubhouse memberships are highly precious. Therefore, many users in Saudi Arabia are offering invites for sale on Twitter, with prices ranging between SR15 to SR200 ($4 to $53) per invite.
There are also those who are offering invites in exchange for a follow and retweet.
Many Saudis said they were becoming addicted to this innovative medium of communication. Mohammed said he had been away from interacting on social media for a long while; however, he finally found the platform that made him want to give virtual interactions another chance.
“Honestly, I have been spending hours on this app lately,” he said. “I believe Clubhouse will initiate a new phase in social media networks. It offers a comfortable environment for users and has a huge potential to grow fast and offer promising services.”
In Saudi Arabia, the chatrooms have brought together technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, bookworms, stock market investors, social media influencers, as well as officials.

FASTFACTS

• Clubhouse rooms organize people into three groups: A host, moderators and audience members.

• The setup looks like a virtual panel discussion at a conference.

• Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb and Minister of Communications Abdullah Al-Swaha also joined the network.

• Many users in Saudi Arabia are offering invites for sale on Twitter, with prices ranging between SR15 to SR200 per invite.

• The sudden increase in users came after Tesla founder and Silicon Valley giant Elon Musk engaged in a lengthy discussion with Robinhood trading platform CEO Vlad Tenev at a Clubhouse chat room.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb and Minister of Communications Abdullah Al-Swaha also joined the network. Al-Khateeb participated in a chatroom on Saudi tourism on Sunday.
The app has also appealed to those who just want to have fun and meet new people, or even find their significant other.
At its beta version stage now, Clubhouse rules are loose. Although the app strongly discourages any discriminatory and aggressive behavior, it is up to the hosts or moderators of the room to control the conversation.
“It is a nice thing to be able to join chatrooms and share your opinions and ideas with people you appreciate,” user Sarah Al-Mulhim told Arab News. “Personally, I would only join serious discussions with people I already know in some way or another.”
She added, however, that she would not make an effort to engage in casual discussions with people she does not know anything about just to pass time. “It’s a total waste of energy,” she said.
Osama Adel agreed with Al-Mulhim. “I don’t like the fact that anyone can join and say anything they want. It is getting chaotic in some rooms, especially when there are a bunch of strangers who are trying hard to impress one another and show off. I only liked the rooms that I joined with friends.”
Clubhouse rooms organize people into three groups: A host, moderators and audience members. The setup looks like a virtual panel discussion at a conference.
The invite-only app is all anyone is talking about on social media these days, though it has been around since March 2020.
The app had only 1,500 users in May 2020 and was worth $100 million, according to CNBC.
The app started to circulate in the Kingdom among entrepreneurs and technology investors; then influencers and content makers joined, which helped it go viral.
It quickly became one of the top social media networks, with 6 million registered users and a value of $1 billion. Four million users registered between January and February this year, according to a Backlinko report.
The sudden increase in users came after Tesla founder and Silicon Valley giant Elon Musk engaged in a lengthy discussion with Robinhood trading platform CEO Vlad Tenev at a Clubhouse chat room, according to several US technology sites.
It is not the first time millions of social media users have followed Musk’s footsteps; he promoted the Signal app several weeks ago as an alternative to WhatsApp. Musk is the top followed user on Clubhouse, with over 240,000 followers.

Badriah Al-Ghanem, director general of scholarship administration for the education ministry's employees

Badriah Al-Ghanem, director general of scholarship administration for the education ministry’s employees
Badriah Al-Ghanem
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

Badriah Al-Ghanem, director general of scholarship administration for the education ministry’s employees

Badriah Al-Ghanem, director general of scholarship administration for the education ministry’s employees
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

Badriah Al-Ghanem, who has been associated with the Education Ministry as the director general of scholarship administration for the ministry’s employees since 2019, has been promoted to rank-14 by a royal decree.
Al-Ghanem received a diploma in Arabic literature and social studies from the College of Education, Riyadh in 1987. Four years later, she received a diploma in office administration in the US. In 2001, she obtained a bachelor’s degree in the Arabic language from the College of Education. In 2014, Al-Ghanem received a master’s degree in operations management in Scotland.
Al-Ghanem worked as a schoolteacher at the 8th Elementary School in Riyadh from 1988 to 1992. From 1992 till 2018, she served as a training supervisor at the Training and Scholarship Administration.
In 2001, she joined the ministerial committee for information technology at the Education Ministry. She was also on the ministerial committee responsible for relocating teachers with special circumstances from 2003 to 2007. She served as a member of the ministry’s dispatching and scholarship committee from 2003 to 2019.
Al-Ghanem also served as a member of the interview committee for female candidates for doctoral scholarship and dispatching at the general administration for training and scholarships from 2014 to 2018.
From 2010 to 2012, she administered the ministry’s e-training programs.
For three years from 2010, she served as a member of the Education Ministry’s unit for quality management. From 2014 to 2016, she worked as the assistant director of the academic professional development department and was later appointed director of the department.
From 2018 to 2019, she served as the general supervisor for female affairs at the administration of dispatching and scholarship.

 

KSrelief sends 6th batch of Saudi medical aid to help Palestinians battle COVID pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered a sixth batch of medical aid to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to the Palestinian health ministry. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered a sixth batch of medical aid to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to the Palestinian health ministry. (SPA)
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

KSrelief sends 6th batch of Saudi medical aid to help Palestinians battle COVID pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered a sixth batch of medical aid to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to the Palestinian health ministry. (SPA)
  • Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila thanked Saudi king and crown prince for helping the Palestinian people
  • The shipment was organized in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered a sixth batch of medical aid to the Palestinian health ministry.
The shipment, organized in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization, included medicines, equipment and other medical supplies to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
It was delivered by six convoys to the ministry via the Palestinian embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said. She thanked the Kingdom for its support, and praised King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and KSrelief for their efforts in sending aid to the Palestinian people.
KSrelief said: “This comes within the framework of the humanitarian aid provided by the Kingdom, through the center, to stand with brotherly and friendly countries and peoples in various crises and adversities.”

Saudi governor signs deal to develop Jizan port

Saudi governor signs deal to develop Jizan port
Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz signs a deal to develop Ja zan port with a foreign firm on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi governor signs deal to develop Jizan port

Saudi governor signs deal to develop Jizan port
  • The first phase of the port’s commercial operations will begin in 2021
Updated 16 February 2021
Arab News

Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz on Monday signed an agreement with an international firm to invest in and operate the port of Jazan City for Basic and Downstream Industries.
Saudi Minister of Industries and Mineral Resources Bander Alkhorayef also attended the signing ceremony. Highlighting the importance of the agreement, he said the port is located on one of the most important maritime transport corridors with proximity to the countries of the Horn of Africa and other emerging markets.
The minister said the development of this port will bolster the Kingdom’s role as a global logistics hub.
He said the port includes a container terminal, general cargo, and dry bulk terminals equipped with the latest handling equipment.
The first phase of the port’s commercial operations will begin in 2021.

Saudi Arabia implements strict rules to protect wildlife

Saudi Arabia implements strict rules to protect wildlife
The ministry emphasized the prohibition of hunting of all kinds of animals. (SPA)
Updated 15 February 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia implements strict rules to protect wildlife

Saudi Arabia implements strict rules to protect wildlife
  • Fines will be imposed for hunting without permits, harming endangered species, and using prohibited weapons and hunting tools
Updated 15 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture on Monday implemented executive regulations to protect wildlife in the Kingdom.
The new regulations prohibit hunting wild fungi organisms, endangered species, and overfishing. The new laws aim to regulate hunting activities in the Kingdom and provide hunters outlets to enjoy the sport in a safe and secure environment without harming the balance of the natural ecosystem.
By providing hunting venues, the new laws will also encourage investments in the sector.
The ministry said the executive regulations also include fines for violations. Fines will be imposed for hunting without permits, harming endangered species, and using prohibited weapons and hunting tools.
The National Center for Wildlife Development supervises programs related to the protection and development of wildlife and biological diversity in Saudi Arabia.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The new regulations prohibit hunting wild fungi organisms, endangered species, and overfishing.

• Fines will be imposed for hunting without permits, harming endangered species, and using prohibited weapons and hunting tools.

It is also responsible for the planning and managing protected areas and managing centers for the breeding and resettlement of endangered animals.
Earlier, the ministry emphasized the prohibition of hunting of all kinds of animals or birds within the boundaries of cities, villages, towns, farms and rest houses, or any inhabited places, or near cities and military, industrial and vital installations.
It also instructed that hunting can only be done with air guns licensed in the name of their users. The ministry stressed that it is forbidden to use any other means that lead to catching more than one animal or bird, whether with spray guns, fishing nets, or hunting in unauthorized ways such as using gases, car exhaust, drowning in water, or using similar means.

