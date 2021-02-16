You are here

  • Home
  • Biden cannot afford to ignore the Syrian crisis

Biden cannot afford to ignore the Syrian crisis

Author
Osama Al-Sharif
Author
Osama Al-Sharif

Biden cannot afford to ignore the Syrian crisis

Author
Osama Al-Sharif
Biden cannot afford to ignore the Syrian crisis
US soldiers guard an oil field in Deir Ezzor Governorate, Syria, March, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nspb7

US President Joe Biden and his top foreign policy team are yet to unveil a policy on the decade-old Syrian crisis. So far, the State Department under Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated its commitment to implementing tough economic sanctions under the Caesar Act, while the Pentagon announced recently that the US military in eastern Syria will no longer be responsible for protecting oil fields. Instead, it will focus on fighting Daesh. But is this enough? It falls short of a clear and stable approach to resolving a crisis that continues to erode the country’s social and economic fabric, resulting in the potential destruction and eventual partition of Syria.
It is not clear if Syria will emerge as a foreign policy priority for the Biden administration, with early indications pointing to a lack of vision on how to proceed after years of failed, myopic strategies. But the fact remains that the Syrian crisis, with its multinational dimensions, is a major regional disruptor. One cannot resolve the Iran question — including the nuclear deal and Tehran’s regional agenda in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen — without addressing the complex Syrian crisis.
Successive US administrations have failed to implement a valid strategy in Syria. The Obama White House opted to back anti-Assad rebels, including nationalists and leftist and extremist elements, in a bid to topple the regime. That policy had a disastrous effect on the people of Syria and paved the way for the emergence of Daesh, while also failing to bring down the regime. Millions of Syrians have been displaced and almost half a million killed, while the world stood by as Damascus deployed chemical weapons against its own people. Both the regime and rebel groups stand accused of gross war crimes. Barack Obama left Syria in turmoil, just as he did with Libya.
President Donald Trump inherited the Syrian crisis and, while he sought to end US involvement in the region, he was faced with the dire challenge presented by Daesh in both Syria and Iraq. His policy, not often clear, focused on defeating the terror group while enforcing economic sanctions on the Damascus regime. Russia’s military intervention in Syria took place in 2015 and became permanent in 2017. That was a game-changer in the dynamics of the civil war, which both Obama and Trump failed to appreciate.
Coinciding with the Russian intervention, Turkish forces crossed the border with Syria in 2016 to contain and repulse Syrian Kurdish rebels allied with Arab and other ethnic minorities east of the Euphrates. These forces were labeled as terrorist groups by Ankara and associated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Meanwhile, the Assad regime allowed thousands of Iranian and Hezbollah fighters to come to its aid, thus sounding alarm bells in Israel.
There is no doubt that Syria presents a major geopolitical challenge for the region and beyond. Russian initiatives to find a political settlement have come up short. The UN, which is sponsoring efforts to write a new constitution for the country, has also made little progress.
The US cannot solve the Syrian crisis on its own. It needs the help of the EU — as an economic powerhouse — as well as that of Moscow and Ankara as major players on the ground. The US approach should be part of a bigger vision for its policy in the region. So far, Biden has shown a desire to reduce US military involvement in the region in a bid to give diplomacy a chance. That can be seen in his view of the conflicts in Yemen and Libya. But Syria is much more complicated.
One alternative is to admit that the regime is not going away any time soon and that the international community should engage it in an effort to force it to embrace reforms in return for the easing of sanctions, adopting a road map for the reconstruction of the country and repatriating refugees. This quid pro quo is not guaranteed to succeed, but it could entice Moscow to put real pressure on Bashar Assad. Russia’s support for the regime cannot be open-ended and is unlikely to include economic aid.
Leaving things as they are would be dangerous in the long run. It would spell the de facto partitioning of the country, allowing Turkey, Iran and Russia, each with a different agenda, to remain in the country for many years, with the real risk of triggering a major conflagration, say between Israel, which wants the Iranians out, and Tehran. It also leaves uncontrolled pockets of territory for Daesh, allowing it to regroup and present new threats.

So far, Biden has shown a desire to reduce US military involvement in the region in a bid to give diplomacy a chance.

Osama Al-Sharif

The Trump administration had avoided working with the Russians on resolving a number of conflicts, from Ukraine to Syria and Libya. By ignoring Syria, Biden will have a difficult time restoring peace in Iraq or saving Lebanon from collapse. He will also have a tough time containing Turkish ambitions to expand its control over Syrian territory. The risk of an Israeli-Iranian confrontation in Syria and beyond will also present a challenge.
Instead, Biden must work with his European allies and eventually with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a common vision for Syria. That vision may not be perfect, but it could prevent further deterioration of the conflict, which could spill over at any time.

  • Osama Al-Sharif is a journalist and political commentator based in Amman. Twitter: @plato010
Disclaimer: Views expressed by writers in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect Arab News' point-of-view

Opinion

Cornelia Meyer
Why it may be too early to be hailing next commodities super cycle
Author
Dr. Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg
Iraq’s security, economic and governance challenges
Author
Dimah Talal Alsharif
Understanding Saudi bankruptcy law, procedures
Author
Maria Maalouf
Biden’s Yemen policy needs urgent rethink
Author
Daoud Kuttab
Europe must recognize Palestine to revive two-state solution
Author
More in Opinion

Latest updates

Myanmar coup opponents in big show of rejection of military claims
Myanmar coup opponents in big show of rejection of military claims
Japan’s exports, machine orders pick up as global demand recovers
Japan’s exports, machine orders pick up as global demand recovers
Marcos son loses election challenge in Philippine Supreme Court
Marcos son loses election challenge in Philippine Supreme Court
Five interior styling tips from the founder of the UAE’s The Niche Corner
Neeshay Mouman launched The Niche Corner last spring. Supplied
Philippine president approves amnesty program for rebels
Philippine president approves amnesty program for rebels

Columnist

Author
Yasar Yakis
Author
Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor
Author
Faisal J. Abbas
Author
Frank Kane
Author
Yossi Mekelberg
Author
Baria Alamuddin
Author
Abdulrahman Al-Rashed
Author
Sinem Cengiz
Author
Eyad Abu Shakra
Author
Maria Hanif Al-Qassim
Author
Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri
Author
Cornelia Meyer
Author
Dr. Majid Rafizadeh
Author
Zaid M. Belbagi
Author
Chris Doyle
Author
Ray Hanania
Author
Osama Al-Sharif
Author
Ramzy Baroud
Author
Nathalie Goulet
Author
Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulami
Author
Richard N. Haass
Author
Andrew Hammond
Author
Michael Kugelman
Author
Dr. Azeem Ibrahim
Author
Chandrahas Choudhury
Author
Ranvir Nayar
Author
Kerry Boyd Anderson
Author
Asma I. Abdulmalik
Author
Dr. John C. Hulsman
Author
Talmiz Ahmad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.