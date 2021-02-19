You are here

  • Home
  • WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash
WhatsApp’s controversial privacy policy update sparked a global outcry and a rush of new users to competitors Telegram and Signal, among others. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cgrrv

Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash

WhatsApp to move ahead with privacy update despite backlash
  • The messaging platform laid out fresh terms in January, but sparked a global outcry
Updated 19 February 2021
Reuters

Facebook’s WhatsApp said on Thursday it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at “their own pace” and will also display a banner providing additional information.
The messaging platform laid out fresh terms in January, aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform.
The policy update would allow owner Facebook and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location, which sparked a global outcry and a rush of new users to competitors Telegram and Signal, among others.
WhatsApp then moved to delay the new policy launch to May from February and sought to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations, which will continue to have end-to-end encryption.
In its latest blog post, WhatsApp said it will start reminding users to review and accept updates to keep using the messaging platform.
“We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing,” it added.

Topics: WhatsApp

Related

WhatsApp delays data sharing change after backlash
Media
WhatsApp delays data sharing change after backlash
WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise
Media
WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise

YouGov launches new tool for e-sports data

YouGov launches new tool for e-sports data
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

YouGov launches new tool for e-sports data

YouGov launches new tool for e-sports data
  • The tool is connected to YouGov’s other consumer data
Updated 19 February 2021
Arab News

YouGov has enhanced its Global Fan Profiles tool to cover the e-sports industry by tracking fan sentiments and attitudes.

The Global Fan Profiles tool is built upon more than 300,000 interviews per year collected on a continuous basis. It is an extension to YouGov’s connected data solutions and is complementary to YouGov SportsIndex.

It provides an instant view of the size, make-up, attitudes and behavior of fan bases in 32 key e-sports markets, including the US, China, India, Brazil, Germany, South Korea and Malaysia.

YouGov has designed the tool with the aim of helping properties, sponsors and rights holders identify the size of their fan bases, who their fans are, how fans consume content and how they align with brands and audience trends.

Nicole Pike, YouGov’s Global Sector Head of E-sports & Gaming, told Arab News: “E-sports continues to be a growing trend at a global level, but the differences in the industry landscape across regions and even individual markets are crucial for marketers to understand.”

The tool is connected to YouGov’s other consumer data, thereby providing a deeper dataset in conjunction with other parameters. This means that clients can connect e-sport data with demographics, media consumption, brand preference, interest, following, viewing and awareness.

Global Fan Profiles provides data covering 200 leagues, 50 events, more than 45 game titles and 2,000 teams in the sports and e-sports industries.

“With our new global e-sports data in YouGov Fan Profiles, brands can now understand how the audiences for individual e-sports titles, events and teams compare and contrast on a market-by-market level – allowing them to optimize their investments in this space,” added Pike.

Topics: eSports

Related

eSports have a bright future in Saudi Arabia
Sport
eSports have a bright future in Saudi Arabia

Malaysian news site hit with massive fine amid press freedom fears

Malaysian news site hit with massive fine amid press freedom fears
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

Malaysian news site hit with massive fine amid press freedom fears

Malaysian news site hit with massive fine amid press freedom fears
  • Malaysiakini made a name for itself by reporting on the misdeeds of the ruling elite
  • Malaysiakini is one of the country’s leading current affairs websites
Updated 19 February 2021
AFP

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: A leading Malaysian news site was fined $120,000 Friday over readers’ comments that criticized the judiciary, sparking concerns about worsening press freedom and claims the case was a bid to bankrupt the portal.
Concerns have been growing that independent media outlets are under attack in the Southeast Asian nation since a scandal-plagued coalition seized power without an election last year following the collapse of a reformist government.
Malaysiakini, a popular portal that has made a name for itself by reporting on the misdeeds of the ruling elite, and its editor-in-chief Steven Gan, were accused of contempt of court in a case brought by the attorney general last year.
The case related to five readers’ comments posted under an article that were critical of the judiciary, which authorities say had eroded public confidence in the courts.
A panel of judges at the country’s top court ruled that Malaysiakini was guilty of contempt and ordered the site to pay a 500,000 ringgit ($120,000) fine by Wednesday. Prosecutors had sought a fine of 200,000 ringgit.
Gan — who could have faced a jail term if convicted — was cleared, but he criticized the decision as “uncalled for.”
“The hefty fine against us is really an attempt not to just shut us up — but to shut us down,” he told reporters at the Federal Court in the administrative capital Putrajaya.
Following the ruling, the portal changed to black and white as a mark of protest and launched a fundraising drive to cover the fine.
The site has faced continual attacks since it was founded in 1999, ranging from police raids to criminal prosecutions, and has so far managed to survive every challenge.
Human Rights Watch accused the Malaysian government of “attempting to bankrupt Malaysiakini with an outrageously excessive fine.”
“This decision is a blatant violation of freedom of expression and media freedom, and should be quashed,” the group’s deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said.
“The result will certainly be a significant chilling of freedom of speech in Malaysia.”
Judge Rohana Yusuf, delivering the verdict, said freedom of expression must remain “within the bounds permissible by law.
“And the law does not tolerate contempt of court as it undermines the system of judiciary.”
She said the comments on the site were “reprehensible” and involved “allegations of corruption which were unproven and untrue.”
It was a split decision, with one of the seven judges dissenting.
During the case, prosecutors argued Malaysiakini had facilitated publication of the remarks, but lawyers for the site said they had not intended to publish them and that they were removed quickly once police notified the portal.
Malaysiakini is one of the country’s leading current affairs websites and has long reported on corruption scandals linked to officials, an area usually off limits for the traditionally pro-government mainstream media.
It reported widely on the scandal surrounding sovereign wealth fund 1MDB when Najib Razak was still prime minister, unlike most mainstream outlets.
Najib’s government lost power in 2018 largely due to his involvement in the fraud, and he has since been convicted and handed a 12-year jail term.
Since the change of government, broadcaster Al Jazeera has also faced a police probe over a documentary on migrants that angered the government, while investigations have been launched into activists and opposition figures.

Topics: Malaysia

Related

Special Malaysia welcomes its first halal TV streaming service
Media
Malaysia welcomes its first halal TV streaming service
Malaysia approves law banning fake news ahead of elections
Media
Malaysia approves law banning fake news ahead of elections

Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates

Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates

Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates
  • The move was swiftly criticized by news producers, politicians and human rights advocates
  • Frydenberg said Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg gave no warning of the news shutdown when the pair spoke over the weekend
Updated 18 February 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australians woke to empty news feeds on their Facebook Inc. pages on Thursday after the social media giant blocked all media content in a surprise and dramatic escalation of a dispute with the government over paying for content.
The move was swiftly criticized by news producers, politicians and human rights advocates, particularly as it became clear that official health pages, emergency safety warnings and welfare networks had all been scrubbed from the site along with news.
“Facebook was wrong, Facebook’s actions were unnecessary, they were heavy-handed, and they will damage its reputation here in Australia,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told a televised news conference.
Frydenberg said Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg gave no warning of the news shutdown when the pair spoke over the weekend about looming laws that will force both Facebook and search engine giant Google to pay local publishers for content.
The two men had a subsequent conversation on Thursday morning which was “constructive,” Frydenberg said, adding they discussed what he called “differing interpretations” about how the new Media Bargaining Code would work.
Facebook’s drastic move represents a split from Alphabet Inc-owned Google after they initially joined together to campaign against the laws. Both had threatened to cancel services in Australia, but Google has instead sealed preemptive deals with several outlets in recent days.
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. was the latest to announce a deal in which it will receive “significant payments” from Google in return for providing content for the search engine’s News Showcase account.
Google declined to comment on the Facebook decision on Thursday.
The Australian law would require Facebook and Google to reach commercial deals with news outlets whose links drive traffic to their platforms, or be subjected to forced arbitration to agree a price.
Facebook said in its statement that the law, which is expected to be passed by parliament within days, “fundamentally misunderstands” the relationship between itself and publishers and it faced a stark choice of attempting to comply or banning news content.
Blank Pages

The changes made by Facebook wiped clean pages operated by news outlets and removed posts by individual users sharing Australian news, three days before the country begins a nationwide vaccination program to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Lisa Davies, editor of daily The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, owned by Nine Entertainment Co. Ltd, tweeted: “Facebook has exponentially increased the opportunity for misinformation, dangerous radicalism and conspiracy theories to abound on its platform.”
The Facebook pages of Nine and News Corp, which together dominate the country’s metro newspaper market, and the government-funded Australian Broadcasting Corp, which acts as a central information source during natural disasters, were blank.
Also affected were several major state government accounts, including those providing advice on the coronavirus pandemic and bushfire threats at the height of the summer season, and scores of charity and non-governmental organization accounts.
“This is UNACCEPTABLE,” tweeted Brianna Casey, chief executive of hunger relief charity Foodbank.
“Demand for food relief has never been higher than during this pandemic, and one of our primary comms tools to help connect people with #foodrelief info & advice is now unavailable. Hours matter when you have nothing to eat. SORT THIS OUT!“
SOME PAGES RESTORED
By mid-afternoon, many government-backed Facebook pages were restored but several charity pages and all media sites remained dark, including those of international outlets like the New York Times, the BBC and News Corp’s Wall Street Journal.
A Facebook representative in Australia did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the situation. Facebook Australia’s own page was down for a period of time before being restored.
“This is an alarming and dangerous turn of events,” said Human Rights Watch in a statement. “Cutting off access to vital information to an entire country in the dead of the night is unconscionable.”
Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said Facebook had sent the message to Australians that “you will not find content on our platform which comes from an organization which employs professional journalists, which has editorial policies, which has fact-checking processes.”
Health Minister Greg Hunt said Facebook pages of numerous community health projects had been shuttered and “the fact that the kids cancer project could be affected, is, frankly a disgrace.”

Topics: Facebook Australia

Related

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
World
Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for use
Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week
Media
Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

No flipping... Asharq News launches vertical viewing solution for smart devices

No flipping... Asharq News launches vertical viewing solution for smart devices
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

No flipping... Asharq News launches vertical viewing solution for smart devices

No flipping... Asharq News launches vertical viewing solution for smart devices
  • Broadcaster introduces state of the art software that transforms horizontal videos into a vertical format in real time
  • Many users, especially younger people, are reluctant to rotate their phones to watch widescreen videos
Updated 17 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The reluctance of many users, particularly young people, to flip smartphones and devices horizontally to watch videos has been a challenge for traditional broadcasters, whose widescreen TV format does not translate very well to vertical viewing.

The recently launched Asharq News channel announced on Wednesday that it has teamed up with French tech company Wildmoka to overcome the problem. It is introducing state-of-the-art software across its platforms that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to carry out continuous, real-time transformation of horizontal video layouts to a vertical format. The channel said it is the first use of such technology in the region.

“The launch of the state-of-art solution is in line with our core priority to provide a seamless and impactful experience for our audiences in the Arab world and beyond through leveraging cutting-edge technology and implementing digital transformation,” said Nabeel Al-Khatib, general manager of Asharq News.

He added that smart devices are increasingly used for media consumption and that media companies need to take into consideration the rapid adoption of technology to ensure a smooth user experience.

The move toward vertical streaming caters to a large majority of viewers, especially the younger generation, who prefer not to flip their phones horizontally to watch a video. Although horizontal viewing might not seem like much of an imposition, vertical videos allow a smartphone to be held more naturally and easily in one hand.

“With this breakthrough solution, we can finally resolve the challenge that has puzzled news broadcasters for years — despite smartphones becoming the primary channels for news consumption, news broadcasters continue to live stream horizontally, something Asharq News has overcome,” said Steven Cheak, the broadcaster’s creative services and digital director.

Asharq News said the first phase of its vertical streaming was introduced this month across its websites. Phase two will extend the technology to the Asharq NOW app for use with video on demand.

Topics: Asharq News Wildmoka Nabeel Al-Khatib

Related

Asharq News wins BroadcastPro ME’s Innovative Project of the Year award
Media
Asharq News wins BroadcastPro ME’s Innovative Project of the Year award
Asharq News channel set to go live across the Middle East in collaboration with Bloomberg for business news
Media
Asharq News channel set to go live across the Middle East in collaboration with Bloomberg for business news

StarzPlay adds anime to library with TV Tokyo partnership

StarzPlay adds anime to library with TV Tokyo partnership
Updated 17 February 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

StarzPlay adds anime to library with TV Tokyo partnership

StarzPlay adds anime to library with TV Tokyo partnership
  • TV Tokyo director Yukio Kawasaki: One of our differentiating strengths is the extensive line-up of anime series that we distribute, several of them having gained cult status
  • StarzPlay CEO Maaz Sheikh: We want to be the one-stop-shop for content in the MENA region and are confident of the growth in our subscriber base in 2021
Updated 17 February 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Regional streaming service StarzPlay has signed a multi-year agreement with Japanese anime providers TV Tokyo, adding over a thousand episodes of anime content to its library for subscribers in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).

“The popularity of anime in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, is well-established. I recall an Arab News survey, which reported that 75 percent of respondents across age groups ranked one of the longest-running Japanese manga series as their favorite anime of all time. A Saudi-produced anime has also aired on Japanese TV in the past,” Maaz Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of StarzPlay, told Arab News.

The anime content includes such popular productions as “Naruto” and its sequel “Naruto Shippuden,” “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” and “Fruits Basket.”

Yukio Kawasaki, director at TV Tokyo Corporation, said: “One of our differentiating strengths is the extensive line-up of anime series that we distribute, several of them having gained cult status and contributed to the global popularity of the genre.”

The partnership includes all episodes of the “Naruto” shows as well as new episodes of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” on a simulcast basis. The streaming service also has the rights to the third season of “Fruits Basket,” which is scheduled to release in April 2021.

StarzPlay has already announced two partnerships this year: Discovery+, which includes global shows like “Shark Week” and “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored),” as well as the full lineup of shows on the Arabic cooking channel Fatafeat; and Abu Dhabi Media to live-stream UFC content and events across the Middle East.

StarzPlay’s strategy this year includes such content partnerships to expand its offering, and it has resulted in positive growth in the first weeks of January, with numbers increasing three-fold from January 2019. Average daily consumption has risen to 110 minutes versus 35 minutes, according to Sheikh.

“We are looking at more strategic partnerships to offer diverse content to our subscribers,” added Sheikh. “We want to be the one-stop-shop for content in the MENA region and are confident of the growth in our subscriber base in 2021.”

Topics: Starzplay Maaz Sheikh TV Tokyo Japanese anime

Related

Maaz Sheikh, founder and CEO of StarzPlay. (Supplied)
StarzPlay eyes 2023 IPO as Saudi business surges 40% during pandemic
StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast
Business & Economy
StarzPlay signs deal to livestream UFC across the Mideast

Latest updates

Crown prince to inaugurate Saudi Cup on Saturday 
Crown prince to inaugurate Saudi Cup on Saturday 
UN report: South Sudan’s violence ‘worse’ than in civil war
UN report: South Sudan’s violence ‘worse’ than in civil war
London Fashion Week goes virtual as Covid bites
London Fashion Week goes virtual as Covid bites
EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion
EU to double COVAX coronavirus vaccine funding to $1.2 billion
YouGov launches new tool for e-sports data
YouGov launches new tool for e-sports data

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.