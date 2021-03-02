You are here

  • Home
  • Migrants, refugees with kids should get permanent residency in Italy: Court

Migrants, refugees with kids should get permanent residency in Italy: Court

Migrants, refugees with kids should get permanent residency in Italy: Court
A policeman talks with children as migrants disembark from Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 30, 2016. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9bh5

Updated 02 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Migrants, refugees with kids should get permanent residency in Italy: Court

Migrants, refugees with kids should get permanent residency in Italy: Court
  • The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favor of a Libyan mother of twins born in the Italian city of Brescia in January 2017
  • The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the two children are “one of the personal and family issues that the judge should have considered”
Updated 02 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Migrants and refugees with children should be granted permanent residency in Italy, the country’s highest court has ruled.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favor of a Libyan mother of twins born in the Italian city of Brescia in January 2017, saying children are a factor that heightens the “vulnerability” of refugees and migrants, and this cannot be ignored by the Interior Ministry or judges. 

The ministry had refused protection to the woman, only known by her initials A. L.  A court in Brescia had ruled that she “did not have specific personal and family problems.”  

For this reason, in June 2019 it gave the green light for the repatriation of the mother and her twins. Her lawyer Massimo Gilardoni filed an appeal.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the two children are “one of the personal and family issues that the judge should have considered.”

The binding principle outlined by the highest court is that “the presence of underage children in Italy” proves “on the one hand a particular fragility of the single members of the family and of the family as a whole, and on the other a specific profile of integration of the household in the national territory.”

The family’s integration is “related to the inclusion of children in social contexts and in schools in Italy and, as a consequence, their natural tendency to absorb the values and concepts on which Italian society is founded,” the ruling added. 

“In order to recognize humanitarian protection, the presence of underage children represents one of the elements that must be taken in account in evaluating whether a parent is vulnerable.”

Topics: Italy Brescia migrants

Related

Special Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants
World
Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants
UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants
World
UN experts fault Italy in 2013 drownings of over 200 migrants

UK’s Labour faces legal complaint for hiring alleged ex-Israeli intelligence operator

UK’s Labour faces legal complaint for hiring alleged ex-Israeli intelligence operator
Updated 28 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

UK’s Labour faces legal complaint for hiring alleged ex-Israeli intelligence operator

UK’s Labour faces legal complaint for hiring alleged ex-Israeli intelligence operator
  • Assaf Kaplan alleged to have worked for cyber branch of Israeli Defense Forces
  • Complaint brought by lawyers representing Palestinian Labour member
Updated 28 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Lawyers acting on behalf of a Palestinian activist and Labour member have complained to the opposition party over its recent hire of an alleged former Israeli intelligence operator in a social media strategy role.

The party hired Assaf Kaplan as a social listening and organizing manager, described as “a crucial new role at the heart of Labour’s new approach to digital campaigning.”

The complaint from Bindmans solicitors alleges that Kaplan worked for Unit 8200, the cyber branch of the Israel Defense Forces, from 2009 to 2013.

The lawyers outline the unit’s controversial surveillance practices against Palestinian civilians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In 2014, 43 veterans of Unit 8200 signed a public letter refusing to serve in operations that focused on the occupied Palestinian territories because of civilians being surveilled, which they feared could be used for blackmail.

It is unclear what Kaplan did within the unit or whether he had any knowledge of the monitoring of citizens.

The job description for his new role at the Labour Party says the worker “will help to move the social media listening framework of the party to be laser focused on those we need to win over to form the next government.”

Bindmans solicitors say the party’s stance on the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories should have ruled out Kaplan from the role. They have urged Labour to explain the decision.

Kaplan’s hiring has also drawn a complaint from former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.

Adnan Hmidan, who Bindmans are representing, was born to Palestinian parents who were forcibly removed to Jordan.

Bindmans’ letter states that Labour conferences under various leaderships have criticized Israeli annexation plans as breaching international law.

The lawyers say if Labour knew about Kaplan’s background, it has failed to consider the views of its Palestinian members, and if it did not know, it has failed to show due diligence.

Hmidan said he is concerned about the personal data of party members that Kaplan could access in his role.

Topics: British Labour Party Palestine Israel

Related

Israel vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work permits against COVID-19
Middle-East
Israel vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work permits against COVID-19
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinians in separate operations
Middle-East
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinians in separate operations

UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts

UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts
Updated 36 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts

UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts
  • Reduction of spending in Yemen prompts questions in Parliament
  • There is enough opposition to suggest a vote could be defeated
Updated 36 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government may cut the amount of money it spends on foreign aid without pushing a law through Parliament, so as to avoid MPs rejecting it.

The government announced last year that it planned to reduce overseas aid from 0.7 percent of gross domestic product to 0.5 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has faced criticism over the effect this could have in certain parts of the world.

In particular, a reduction in the UK’s spending in war-torn, famine-hit Yemen from £164 million ($233.36 million) to £87 million has met with stern opposition at home and abroad, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling it “a death sentence” for millions of people.

It has met hostility from opposition MPs and government backbenchers in large enough numbers to suggest that a vote on amending foreign aid could be defeated.

On Tuesday, Middle East and North Africa Minister James Cleverly was asked by Conservative MP Damian Green in the UK’s House of Commons whether he could “give a commitment today that further cuts won’t be made until that necessary legislation promised by ministers to this House to enact this policy has been put to a vote, so that this House can express a view?”

Cleverly failed to say if legislation would be brought to Parliament, saying he “envisaged that (the) 0.7 percent (spending) target may not be met,” and “the government is well able to listen to the mood of the House without legislation.”

Conservative MP Anthony Mangnall challenged this suggestion, saying: “If the government is so reassured by its position, then I suggest it brings a vote to the House on this issue, and they can truly gauge the strength of feeling.”

Whether the government would be able to legally cut the foreign aid budget, currently enshrined in UK law, without a vote in Parliament is unclear, and would likely be subject to judicial review if attempted.

There have also been suggestions that a vote could be attached to other votes over the upcoming UK budget, set to be announced on Wednesday, to reduce the likelihood of it being rejected. The UK is the only G7 country to have proposed reducing its foreign aid this year.
 

Topics: United Kingdom

Related

UK pledges $64m in emergency aid amid UN warning of ‘unimaginable’ need
World
UK pledges $64m in emergency aid amid UN warning of ‘unimaginable’ need
Distribution of UK-funded wheat grain by the World Food Programme in Yemen. (WFP/Ahmed Basha)
World
UK slammed for ‘unconscionable’ Yemen aid cut

US ambassador to UN demands information on Syria detainees

US ambassador to UN demands information on Syria detainees
Updated 31 min 17 sec ago
(AFP)

US ambassador to UN demands information on Syria detainees

US ambassador to UN demands information on Syria detainees
  • 14,000 Syrians reportedly tortured and thousands forcibly disappeared, US ambassador to UN tells General Assembly
Updated 31 min 17 sec ago
(AFP)

United Nations, United States, March 2, 2021 Agence France Presse: Syria has been demanded to make the status of detainees public and return any bodies of the dead to their families in an address by the US ambassador to the UN’s General Assembly.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said “at least 14,000 Syrians have been reportedly tortured and tens of thousands forcibly disappeared,” during the General Assembly debate on human rights
“We demand that the status of all those detained be made public and we demand that the bodies of the deceased be returned to their loved ones with the time, place and cause of death,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
The 193-member body heard testimony from several survivors who demanded that the international community hold Syrian perpetrators of abuse responsible.
Russia, Syria’s main ally, has repeatedly used its veto power to protect Damascus from any such measures, however.
Syrian President Bashar Assad “continues to imprison tens of thousands of innocent Syrians, women, children, the elderly, doctors, aid providers, journalists, human rights defenders,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
“These innocent civilians are denied fair trials, are subject to torture, sexual violence and inhuman conditions,” she added.
She also denounced the closure of humanitarian aid entry points along the Syrian border in 2020, which occurred after agreement with Damascus could not be reached.
Only one entry point, along the border with Turkey, remains open but Russia has hinted that it intends to close it in July when its UN authorization expires.
The closures “prevented vital humanitarian aid by the United Nations,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “And it is simply deplorable and it has unnecessarily deepened the suffering of millions of Syrians.”
“It is time for us to reach a real political solution,” she added. “This is the only way to bring sustainable peace, stability and security to the Syrian people.”
Syria’s war has killed more than 387,000 people, ravaged key infrastructure and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with the repression on anti-government protests.

Topics: US-UN Syrian detainees Bashar Assad

Related

UN: Arbitrary detentions in Syria conflict may be war crimes
Middle East
UN: Arbitrary detentions in Syria conflict may be war crimes
Syria’s Bashar Assad cuts tax for low-income workers
Middle-East
Syria’s Bashar Assad cuts tax for low-income workers
Suffering of Syria detainees ‘unimaginable’: UN panel
Middle-East
Suffering of Syria detainees ‘unimaginable’: UN panel

Joggers should wear face masks: Scientists

Joggers should wear face masks: Scientists
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

Joggers should wear face masks: Scientists

Joggers should wear face masks: Scientists
  • ‘No doubt there is a danger’ from ‘puffing, panting’ runners: Oxford professor
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Joggers should wear face masks while exercising because running past people while breathing heavily could pose a coronavirus transmission risk, scientists have warned.

“There is no doubt the virus is in the air, there is no doubt that you can catch it if you inhale, and that someone else has exhaled,” Prof. Trish Greenhalgh of the University of Oxford told TV program “Good Morning Britain.”

She said: “The exercising jogger — the puffing and panting jogger — you can feel their breath come and you can sometimes actually feel yourself inhale it, so there’s no doubt that there is a danger there.”

She added: “About 40 percent of coronavirus cases happen by catching it from people who have no symptoms. So you’re jogging along, you think you’re fine, and then the next day you develop symptoms, but you’ve actually breathed that coronavirus onto someone.”

Devi Sridhar of the University of Edinburgh said: “This can spread through the air and so it is important that runners should think … I think we need some consideration for each other right now. We’re in a pandemic, so if you’re going to run or cycle in a busy area, wear a mask.”

Former UK politician Tom Watson said: “If you’re a runner you should know obviously you’re breathing more deeply, and you should try not to run into people or run near them.”

Topics: Joggers face masks

Related

France has millions of unsold face masks after virus crisis
World
France has millions of unsold face masks after virus crisis
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals

UK couple fined for COVID-breaching Dubai trip

UK couple fined for COVID-breaching Dubai trip
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

UK couple fined for COVID-breaching Dubai trip

UK couple fined for COVID-breaching Dubai trip
  • Police brand pair ‘selfish’ for failing to quarantine upon return
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British couple have been fined £10,000 ($13,945) each after they returned to the UK from a holiday in Dubai and failed to quarantine.

Police said the pair tried to avoid travel rules put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus by taking an indirect route back from Dubai, which is on the UK’s “red list” of restricted destinations.

Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Chris Barnes said the duo had been transported to a designated quarantine hotel on Feb. 26 following the fines.

“Strict rules around international travel have been put in place by the government for a reason, and to disregard them in this way is selfish, inconsiderate, and potentially dangerous,” he added.

“Currently, the regulations mean that if you are a British or Irish national, or you have residence rights in the UK and are returning from a country on the foreign travel ‘red list,’ you must quarantine in a government-approved hotel for 10 days,” he said.

“If you are required to quarantine at a hotel, you can only arrive in England at certain ports of entry. In this instance, the pair in question avoided a direct flight route back from Dubai to one of the specified airports in an attempt to evade this process.”

Topics: COVID-19 Dubai

Related

Coronavirus will likely continue evolving: UK scientist
World
Coronavirus will likely continue evolving: UK scientist
UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot ‘should guide’ other countries
World
UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot ‘should guide’ other countries

Latest updates

Kayleigh McEnany signs on as Fox News contributor
Kayleigh McEnany signs on as Fox News contributor
OSN celebrates International Women’s Day with all-female line-up
OSN celebrates International Women’s Day with all-female line-up
Iran resistance urges tougher sanctions after exposing secret nuclear advances
Iran resistance urges tougher sanctions after exposing secret nuclear advances
UK’s Labour faces legal complaint for hiring alleged ex-Israeli intelligence operator
UK’s Labour faces legal complaint for hiring alleged ex-Israeli intelligence operator
UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts
UK government may try to avoid vote on foreign aid cuts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.