UK’s Labour faces legal complaint for hiring alleged ex-Israeli intelligence operator

LONDON: Lawyers acting on behalf of a Palestinian activist and Labour member have complained to the opposition party over its recent hire of an alleged former Israeli intelligence operator in a social media strategy role.
The party hired Assaf Kaplan as a social listening and organizing manager, described as “a crucial new role at the heart of Labour’s new approach to digital campaigning.”
The complaint from Bindmans solicitors alleges that Kaplan worked for Unit 8200, the cyber branch of the Israel Defense Forces, from 2009 to 2013.
The lawyers outline the unit’s controversial surveillance practices against Palestinian civilians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.
In 2014, 43 veterans of Unit 8200 signed a public letter refusing to serve in operations that focused on the occupied Palestinian territories because of civilians being surveilled, which they feared could be used for blackmail.
It is unclear what Kaplan did within the unit or whether he had any knowledge of the monitoring of citizens.
The job description for his new role at the Labour Party says the worker “will help to move the social media listening framework of the party to be laser focused on those we need to win over to form the next government.”
Bindmans solicitors say the party’s stance on the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories should have ruled out Kaplan from the role. They have urged Labour to explain the decision.
Kaplan’s hiring has also drawn a complaint from former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell.
Adnan Hmidan, who Bindmans are representing, was born to Palestinian parents who were forcibly removed to Jordan.
Bindmans’ letter states that Labour conferences under various leaderships have criticized Israeli annexation plans as breaching international law.
The lawyers say if Labour knew about Kaplan’s background, it has failed to consider the views of its Palestinian members, and if it did not know, it has failed to show due diligence.
Hmidan said he is concerned about the personal data of party members that Kaplan could access in his role.