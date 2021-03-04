Russia thwarts terror attack in Kaliningrad

DUBAI: The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, FSB, said they arrested a national planning a terrorist attack in Kaliningrad, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
The Russian citizen was motivated by “hatred towards the authorities,” FSB told journalists on Thursday. He has also recruited local residents to participate in terrorist activities, the report added.
The FSB found an improvised explosive device and instructions on how to build it - as well as materials for creating more explosives at his house, Interfax said.
They also found “materials with offensive content against Russian authorities.”
