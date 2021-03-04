You are here

  • Home
  • Russia thwarts terror attack in Kaliningrad

Russia thwarts terror attack in Kaliningrad

Russia thwarts terror attack in Kaliningrad
Sniper of FSB (Federal Security Service) secure Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2016. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zy658

Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

Russia thwarts terror attack in Kaliningrad

Russia thwarts terror attack in Kaliningrad
  • The Russian citizen was motivated by “hatred towards the authorities”
Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, FSB, said they arrested a national planning a terrorist attack in Kaliningrad, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
The Russian citizen was motivated by “hatred towards the authorities,” FSB told journalists on Thursday. He has also recruited local residents to participate in terrorist activities, the report added.
The FSB found an improvised explosive device and instructions on how to build it - as well as materials for creating more explosives at his house, Interfax said.
They also found “materials with offensive content against Russian authorities.”

Topics: Russia

Related

Special Russian shipping line launched to export Egyptian crops
Business & Economy
Russian shipping line launched to export Egyptian crops
Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax
World
Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti
Updated 10 min 54 sec ago
AFP

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti
  • At least 200 migrants, including children, were aboard the vessel when it left Oulebi in Djibouti in the early hours of Wednesday for Yemen
  • About thirty minutes into the voyage across the Gulf of Aden the smugglers panicked, survivors said, throwing around 80 people overboard
Updated 10 min 54 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: At least 20 people drowned after smugglers threw dozens of migrants overboard during a crossing between Djibouti and Yemen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday.
“Survivors believe at least 20 people have been killed. There are still some unaccounted for. Five bodies washed up onshore,” said Yvonne Ndege, IOM regional spokesperson for the East and Horn of Africa, told AFP.
At least 200 migrants, including children, were aboard the vessel when it left Oulebi in Djibouti in the early hours of Wednesday for Yemen, survivors told the IOM.
About thirty minutes into the voyage across the Gulf of Aden the smugglers panicked, survivors said, throwing around 80 people overboard before turning the vessel back toward Djibouti.
“Of the 80 people who were forced off, only 60 made it back to shore,” Ndege said.
Five bodies were recovered Wednesday and there are fears the death toll could still rise.
The survivors are receiving medical treatment in the Djibouti port town of Obock and testimonies are still being collected.
Two similar incidents in the Gulf of Aden in October claimed the lives of at least 50 migrants, the IOM said.

Topics: Djibouti Obock Yemen migrants

Related

Officials say at least 30 African migrants drown near Yemen
Middle-East
Officials say at least 30 African migrants drown near Yemen

Sweden attacker identified as 22-year-old Afghan

Sweden attacker identified as 22-year-old Afghan
Updated 04 March 2021
AFP

Sweden attacker identified as 22-year-old Afghan

Sweden attacker identified as 22-year-old Afghan
  • The suspect, who is in his twenties, was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police following the mid-afternoon attack
  • Police did not specify the man’s nationality, but according to several media reports, he was originally from Afghanistan
Updated 04 March 2021
AFP

STOCKHOLM: The suspect in the stabbing that left seven injured in Sweden is a 22-year-old Afghan, who arrived in the Nordic country in 2018, media reported Thursday.
Swedish police are investigating a possible terror incident after a man stabbed and injured at least seven people in the city of Vetlanda on Wednesday.
A police statement early Thursday revised the number of injured in the attack to seven from eight but did not give further details.
The suspect, who is in his twenties, was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police following the mid-afternoon attack in the southern city of 13,000 inhabitants.
Speaking to AFP, police said the man had used a “sharp weapon,” while local media reported that he had brandished a knife.
Police initially treated the incident as “attempted murder” but later changed it in a statement to include a “suspected terrorist crime,” without giving further details.
Police did not specify the man’s nationality, but according to several media reports, he was originally from Afghanistan and had arrived in Sweden in 2018.
Three of those attacked were said to have suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others were in serious condition, according to the local health authority in Jonkoping where they were being treated in hospital.
Regional police chief Malena Grann later clarified that a preliminary investigation was still under the designation “attempted murder,” but details had emerged that meant they were also looking into “potential terror motives.”
“There are details in the investigation that have led us to investigate whether there was a terror motive,” Grann said, without giving details.
He added that the police were working closely with the Swedish intelligence service Sapo.
The suspect was a resident of the area and previously known to police, but in the past had only been accused of “petty crimes,” including small-scale cannabis use, according to local press.
The extent of his injuries were also unknown but police said they believed they would be able question him.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven condemned the “horrific violence” in a statement published on his Facebook page.
“We face these despicable actions with the combined force of the community,” Lofven said.
“We are reminded of how frail our safe existence is,” Lofven added.
Swedish intelligence services said the terrorist threat was high.
The Scandinavian country has been targeted twice by attacks in recent years.
In December 2010, a man carried out a suicide bomb attack in the center of Stockholm. He died after only slightly injuring passers-by.
In April 2017, a radicalized Uzbek asylum seeker mowed down pedestrians in Stockholm with a stolen truck, killing five people. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Topics: Sweden terrorism

Related

Update Eight injured in ‘suspected terrorist’ stabbings in Sweden: Police
World
Eight injured in ‘suspected terrorist’ stabbings in Sweden: Police
Sweden urges Iran to call off execution of medical researcher
Middle-East
Sweden urges Iran to call off execution of medical researcher

Hong Kong court denies bail to 32 democracy activists

Hong Kong court denies bail to 32 democracy activists
Updated 04 March 2021
AP

Hong Kong court denies bail to 32 democracy activists

Hong Kong court denies bail to 32 democracy activists
  • The group of activists was charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the law and detained on Sunday
Updated 04 March 2021
AP

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court on Thursday denied bail to 32 out of 47 pro-democracy activists charged under a Beijing-imposed national security law, ending a four-day marathon court hearing.
The group of activists was charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the law and detained on Sunday over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was a plot to paralyze Hong Kong’s government.
The mass charges against the activists were the most sweeping action taken against the city’s pro-democracy camp since the national security law was implemented last June.
With the 32 activists remanded in custody until the next court hearing on May 31, it means that a majority of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy figures will now be in jail or in self-exile abroad amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
Bail proceedings for the activists began on Monday, often taking a full day and at times continuing into the early hours of the morning.
The bail proceedings ongoing since Monday have lasted often a full day and at times into the morning, and several defendants have fallen ill.
Under Hong Kong’s common law system, defendants are usually granted bail for non-violent crimes. But the national security law removed the presumption of bail, with a clause saying it will not be granted unless the judge has sufficient grounds to believe defendants “will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.”
The 47 are part of a broader group of 55 activists who were arrested in January for their role in the primary elections. Eight of them were not charged on Sunday.
The primary was aimed at determining the strongest candidates to field for a legislative council election that would give the pro-democracy camp the best chance to gain a legislative majority. The government later postponed the legislative elections, citing public health risks from the coronavirus.
If the pro-democracy camp had won a majority, at least some members of the camp had plans to vote down major bills that would eventually force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign. Authorities said the activists’ participation in the primary was part of a plan to paralyze the city’s legislature and subvert state power.
The national security law criminalizes secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city’s affairs as well as terrorism. Serious offenders could face life imprisonment.
Prominent pro-democracy advocate Joshua Wong, who is currently serving a 13 1/2-month jail sentence on protest-related charges, as well as Benny Tai, the co-founder of the 2014 Occupy Central movement, are among the activists charged this week.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 ‘unlawful assembly’
World
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested for 2019 ‘unlawful assembly’
Hong Kong activist arrested for ‘seditious words’ before rally
World
Hong Kong activist arrested for ‘seditious words’ before rally

Vatican mints medal for Pope Francis’s Iraq visit

Vatican mints medal for Pope Francis’s Iraq visit
Updated 04 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Vatican mints medal for Pope Francis’s Iraq visit

Vatican mints medal for Pope Francis’s Iraq visit
  • It will be a gift to Iraqi representatives, sources tell Arab News
Updated 04 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A special bronze medal has been minted by the Vatican to celebrate the visit of Pope Francis to Iraq.

Vatican sources told Arab News that the medal will be one of the gifts that the leader of the Catholic Church will give to Iraqi representatives whom he will meet during his four-day visit, which starts on Friday.

The medal has been designed by artists from the Ufficio Filatelico e Numismatico, the dedicated branch of the Vatican State Post Office for stamps and coins.

It features the map of Iraq, the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, a palm tree and Abraham leaving Ur, the Sumerian city-state in ancient Mesopotamia where the prophet is believed to have been born.

In the lower part of the medal, there is the inscription of the apostolic visit’s dates (March 5-8) in Latin, the official language of the Vatican. In its upper part the medal reads “Visit Iraquiam,” Latin for “Visit to Iraq.”

The Ufficio Filatelico e Numismatico mints a special medal for every papal trip. This one will be the 33rd since Pope Francis was elected. It will not be for sale. It is not known yet whether the Vatican State Post Office will issue a special stamp for the occasion.

Topics: Pope Francis Pope Francis in Iraq Iraq

Related

Update Pope in video message to Iraqis on eve of visit
Middle-East
Pope in video message to Iraqis on eve of visit
Preparations in full swing for pope’s meeting with Ali Al-Sistani
Middle-East
Preparations in full swing for pope’s meeting with Ali Al-Sistani

UK arrests more white people on terror charges than any other race

UK arrests more white people on terror charges than any other race
Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

UK arrests more white people on terror charges than any other race

UK arrests more white people on terror charges than any other race
  • 2020 saw Britain record lowest number of terror arrests in 9 years
  • Far-right terrorism fastest-growing threat in country but Islamists still plan, carry out majority of attacks
Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The number of white terror suspects arrested in Britain has outstripped that of any other race for the third year in a row.

Official reports show that 89 white people were arrested on terror offenses last year, compared with 63 Asian suspects, 15 black suspects and 18 of other ethnicities.

“The proportion of white people arrested exceeded the proportion of Asian people arrested for the third consecutive year,” a Home Office document said.

“Arrests of persons of white ethnic appearance accounted for 48 per cent of arrests, up seven percentage points on the previous year. Those of Asian ethnic appearance accounted for 34 percent of terrorist-related arrests, down five percentage points.”

The total number of terror arrests in 2020 fell to 185 people, the lowest figure in nine years, though the Home Office said this could be related to the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions on public life.

The head of UK counterterror policing has described the far right as the fastest-growing terror threat in the country, although the majority of attacks and thwarted plots are still by Islamist terrorists.

The UK has banned various right-wing terror groups, which often align themselves with neo-Nazi ideology and symbolism, and in open disdain of Britain’s Muslim communities.

Since March 2017, 12 terror attacks have occurred in the UK — 10 Islamist attacks and two by the far right, including one in which a white man drove a van into worshippers outside a mosque in London, killing one man and injuring nine.

A number of attacks, often targeting Muslims, have occurred or been narrowly avoided on the European mainland since then.

Topics: UK

Related

UK security expert warns of increased terrorism in 2021
World
UK security expert warns of increased terrorism in 2021
Update UK terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’
World
UK terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’

Latest updates

Oil prices rise after Saudi minister urges caution on market
Oil prices rise after Saudi minister urges caution on market
Saudi energy minister: Recovery in oil demand is related to the speed of COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Saudi energy minister: Recovery in oil demand is related to the speed of COVID-19 vaccine distribution
20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti
20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti
Sudan to start vaccine rollout next week after getting COVAX doses
Sudan to start vaccine rollout next week after getting COVAX doses
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways reports $1.7 billion loss in 2020
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways reports $1.7 billion loss in 2020

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.