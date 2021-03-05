You are here

New Zealand to end COVID-19 lockdown on largest city
New Zealand has won widespread praise for its coronavirus response, recording 26 deaths in a population of five million. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

New Zealand to end COVID-19 lockdown on largest city
  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the stay-at-home order for Auckland will end early Sunday
  • Auckland will continue to restrict numbers at public gatherings to 100
AFP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will lift a COVID-19 lockdown on nearly two million people on Sunday, as authorities say they are confident that a virus cluster in the country’s largest city has been contained.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday the stay-at-home order for Auckland will end early Sunday, one week after it was imposed in response to a mystery case that contact tracing could not explain.
It later emerged that family members of the infected person had defied isolation orders, socialising with friends who later tested positive for COVID-19.
With the case’s origins solved, quarantine protocols were enforced and Ardern said the cluster had been limited to 15 cases, allowing Aucklanders to leave their homes.
“This plan is consistent with our cautious and careful elimination strategy,” she told reporters.
New Zealand has won widespread praise for its coronavirus response, recording just 26 deaths in a population of five million.
Ardern acknowledged Aucklanders, who have endured two lockdowns in the past month, were weary but urged them to stick to rules designed to curb the spread of the virus.
“We may not be in the devastating position that much of the world finds itself in but the elimination strategy can still feel like hard work,” Ardern said.
“It’s completely natural to feel fatigued, COVID is hard work for everyone.
“Thank you for pushing through once again, we’re confident we’ll once again get ourselves back to a position where we have the freedoms New Zealanders have so enjoyed.”
Although lockdown will end on Sunday, Auckland will continue to restrict numbers at public gatherings to 100 and require face masks on public transport.
The rest of New Zealand will move to the least restrictive setting in the country’s COVID-19 response system.
New Zealand Cricket welcomed the move, which will allow unrestricted crowds at the fifth and final Twenty20 international between the Black Caps and Australia in Wellington on Sunday.
America’s Cup organizers said the yachting regatta would begin in Auckland on Wednesday despite the city’s restrictions on spectator numbers.
The showdown between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa of Italy had been scheduled to being this weekend but was delayed by the lockdown.

India passes key vaccination milestone after relaxations

India passes key vaccination milestone after relaxations
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

India passes key vaccination milestone after relaxations

India passes key vaccination milestone after relaxations
  • The country of 1.35 billion people still has to nearly double its current rate of vaccination
  • The government has roped in many private hospitals, allowing them to run vaccinations throughout the day
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India administered 1.4 million vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, the highest in a day since the campaign began in mid-January as the government moves to address initial hiccups.
The country of 1.35 billion people still has to nearly double its current rate of vaccination to meet its target of covering 300 million people by August. The two vaccines in use in India need to be administered in two doses, four to six weeks apart.
India has so far given 18 million doses to about 15 million people.
The vaccination pace increased this week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off an expansion of the drive to include the elderly and those aged 45-59 suffering from medical conditions.
The government has also roped in many private hospitals, allowing them to run vaccinations throughout the day and assuring there is no shortage of shots in the world’s biggest vaccine-making country.
Unlike earlier when health and frontline workers had to get their shots in assigned vaccination centers, people are now free to choose their site.
Modi, 70, on Monday opted for Bharat Biotech’s government-backed vaccine COVAXIN, although most people are getting the shot licensed from AstraZeneca. The next vaccines in line for regulatory approval are Russia’s Sputnik-V and Cadila Healthcare’s ZyCoV-D.
India reported 16,838 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 11.2 million, only behind the US tally of about 29.5 million. Deaths rose by 113 to 157,548.

Senegal clashes kill one after opposition leader arrest

Senegal clashes kill one after opposition leader arrest
Updated 14 min 26 sec ago
AFP

Senegal clashes kill one after opposition leader arrest

Senegal clashes kill one after opposition leader arrest
  • Sonko is considered a key potential challenger to President Macky Sall in elections in three years
  • Students threw concrete blocks at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades
AFP

DAKAR: Senegalese police clashed with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Thursday, leaving one person dead, a police official said — the first death in protests sparked by Sonko’s arrest the previous day.
Sonko, leader of the opposition Pastef party and former presidential candidate, is considered a key potential challenger to President Macky Sall in elections in three years.
He was detained on Wednesday for disturbing public order as demonstrations broke out ahead of his court appearance on a rape charge, triggering the worst unrest seen in years in a country generally known for its stability.
Angry protesters attacked the headquarters of media deemed close to the government Thursday evening, while authorities suspended two private television stations, accusing them of “stirring up hatred and violence.”
The death happened after clashes on Thursday in Bignona town in the southern Casamance region, the police official said.
“We still don’t know the cause, it is under investigation,” said the official who asked not to be identified.
Four police were also injured in the fighting.
Dozens of students holed themselves up in Dakar’s Cheikh Anta Diop University on Thursday afternoon, where they threw concrete blocks at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades, an AFP reporter at the scene said.
The managing editor of state-owned Le Soleil newspaper told AFP that its headquarters had been targeted in the evening.
“We were attacked with Molotov cocktails and huge rocks, by many assailants. They smashed windows and vehicles,” Daouda Mane said.
A journalist from radio station RFM, part of a private press group owned by singer and former minister Youssou Ndour, reported “significant damage,” including “at least one burnt out car” near its premises.
Senegalese regulatory authorities on Thursday suspended the signal of two local television channels, Sen TV and Walf TV, for 72 hours from 5 p.m. on Thursday, accusing them of broadcasting “in loop” images of the unrest after Sonko’s arrest.

Sonko was to have been transferred Thursday evening to a Dakar courthouse where his case will be heard by a judge, but his lawyers said the hearing had been postponed to Friday.
“Ousmane Sonko is now the subject of a warrant. He will be taken to the investigating magistrate tomorrow, willingly or by force,” Abdoulaye Tall, one of his attorneys, told AFP.
Hundreds of people followed his motorcade on Wednesday, as he traveled to a court to deny rape charges filed against him last month by an employee at a salon where he received massages.
Supporters sounded horns and sang before clashes erupted, and Sonko was arrested before even reaching the court.
Interior Minister Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome said Sonko had been arrested over a ban on gatherings because of the coronavirus and violating a traffic plan put in place.
“Everyone has to comply. Others have done the same. I wonder why there would be an exception,” he told RFM radio.
A 46-year-old devout Muslim, Sonko is frequently critical of Senegal’s ruling elite and is popular with young people.
He accuses Sall of conspiring to sideline him ahead of the 2024 elections.
Violence also broke out Wednesday in other areas including in Casamance, where Sonko’s father is from and where he has a strong following.
Sonko ran against the president in the 2019 vote, but finished third in a race that delivered the incumbent a second term.
Presidents in the former French colony are limited to two consecutive terms, but Sall launched a constitutional review in 2016, raising suspicions he intends to run again.

US Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay

US Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay
Updated 05 March 2021
AP

US Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay

US Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay
  • An insurrectionist militia group stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, incited by Donald Trump after losing to presidential challenger Joe Biden in the November 2020 election
AP

WASHINGTON: Worried about continuing threats, the acting chief of the US Capitol Police appealed to congressional leaders Thursday to use their influence to keep National Guard troops at the Capitol, two months after the law enforcement breakdowns of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Yogananda Pittman told the leaders in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that the board that oversees her department has so far declined to extend an emergency declaration required by the Pentagon to keep Guardsmen who have assisted Capitol officers since the riot.
Pittman said she needed the leaders’ assistance with the three-member Capitol Police Board, which reports to them. She said the board has sent her a list of actions it wants her to implement, though she said it was unclear whether the points were orders or just recommendations.
The letter underscored the confusion over how best to secure the Capitol after a dismal lack of protection in January and biting criticism for law enforcement’s handling of the invasion.
And it came came as authorities spent the day on high alert, primed for a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the building again, two months after Trump supporters smashed through windows and doors in an insurrection meant to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
The list in the letter to lawmakers included a partial removal of the imposing fence encircling the Capitol grounds starting Monday and a drawdown of the Guard to 900 troops from the current 5,200 remaining in Washington.
Police want to keep the fence indefinitely. In her letter, Pittman said she would ask for a drawdown of the deployment “based on the threat environment and physical and operational security capabilities.”
Earlier Thursday, The Associated Press reported the Pentagon was reviewing a Capitol Police request to keep up to 2,200 Guardsmen at the Capitol another 60 days. A statement from the police said Pittman had formally made the recommendation to the Pentagon.
A similar dispute had erupted between the Capitol Police and its board before Jan. 6 and even as rioters were storming the building. The Capitol Police Board, comprised of the House and Senate sergeants at arms and the architect of the Capitol, is charged with oversight of the police force.
Steven Sund, the now-former Capitol Police chief, has testified to Congress that he wanted to request the Guard two days before the invasion following reports that white supremacist and far-right groups would target the building to disrupt the certification of Biden’s election victory over outgoing President Donald Trump. Paul Irving, who served on the Capitol Police Board as House sergeant-at-arms, denied that Sund asked him to call the Guard.
Sund has testified that he asked repeatedly for the Guard to be called as rioters stormed the building, breaking police lines and running over officers unequipped to hold them off. He ultimately called the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard just before 2 p.m., who in turn testified that the request for help was delayed by the Defense Department. The request was not approved until after 5 p.m., as hundreds of rioters marauded through the building and left without being arrested.
Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol Police officer and a Trump supporter shot by police.
On Thursday, despite the warnings of new trouble, there were no signs of disturbance at the heavily secured building. Nor was there evidence of any large group heading to Washington.
The most recent threat appeared to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former Trump would rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands would come to Washington to try to remove Democrats from office. March 4 was the original presidential inauguration day until 1933, when it was moved to Jan. 20.
But Trump was miles away in Florida. In Washington, on one of the warmest days in weeks, the National Mall was almost deserted, save for joggers, journalists, and a handful of tourists trying to take photos of the Capitol dome through the fencing.
Online chatter identified by authorities included discussions among members of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, concerning possible plots against the Capitol on Thursday, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Members of the Three Percenters were among the extremists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
But federal agents found no significant increases in the number of hotel rooms being rented in Washington, or in flights to the area, car rental reservations or buses being chartered. Online chatter about the day on extremist sites was declining.
US Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, was briefed by law enforcement about the possible threat and said lawmakers were braced for whatever might come.
“We have the razor wire, we have the National Guard. We didn’t have that January 6. So I feel very confident in the security,” he said.
But those measures aren’t permanent. Some states have threatened to pull their Guardsmen amid reports that some troops had been made to take rest breaks in parking garages or served spoiled food. Other Guardsmen have said they have been given good meals with accommodations for those on vegan or halal diets.
In Michigan, which sent 1,000 troops, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she did “not have any intention of agreeing to an extension of this deployment.”
Meanwhile, Trump continues to promote lies that the election was stolen from him through mass voter fraud, even though such claims have been rejected by judges and Trump’s former attorney general. He repeatedly told those lies on social media and in a charged speech on Jan. 6 in which he implored thousands of supporters to “fight like hell.” Many of those supporters eventually walked to the Capitol grounds and overran officers to breach the building.
Trump was impeached by the House on a c harge of incitement of insurrection but was acquitted by the Senate. So far, about 300 people have been charged with federal crimes for their roles in the riot.
Trump’s election rhetoric continues to be echoed by many national and local Republicans posting online messages about voter fraud and questioning the legitimacy of Biden’s victory.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited “a years-long trend of false narratives fueling violence.”
“On the specifics of today’s threats, the FBI and DHS have warned that the threat of domestic violent extremism, particularly racially motivated and anti-government extremists, did not begin or end on January 6 and we have been vigilant day in and day out,” she said Thursday.

UN seeks access to Tigray for war crimes probe

UN seeks access to Tigray for war crimes probe
Updated 05 March 2021
Reuters

UN seeks access to Tigray for war crimes probe

UN seeks access to Tigray for war crimes probe
  • Fighting between federal troops and members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has killed thousands of people
  • Hundreds of thousands more people have fled from their homes from the Tigray region of 5 million
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN’s human rights chief has asked Ethiopia to allow monitors into Tigray to investigate reports of killings and sexual violence that may amount to war crimes in the northern region since late 2020.

“Victims and survivors of these violations must not be denied their rights to the truth and to justice,” Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, expressing her fear that violations could continue without outside scrutiny.
Fighting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal troops and forces of the region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), has killed thousands of people, forced hundreds of thousands from their homes and hit infrastructure badly.
Until this month, the mountainous region of about 5 million people — with a long history of conflict including war with neighboring Eritrea — had been off-limits for most media since fighting began in early November.
Relief agencies had also struggled for access, while communications were patchy.
“Serious violations of international law, possibly amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, may have been committed by multiple actors in the conflict,” Bachelet added, mentioning Ethiopia’s army, the TPLF, Eritrea’s military, and troops and militia from the neighboring Amhara region.
Abiy’s government, the Tigray administration, the TPLF, as well as authorities in Amhara and Eritrea, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the UN statement.
With witness accounts of atrocities including rape, looting and massacres emerging from refugees and others, the warring sides have been repeatedly blaming each other.
Abiy declared victory when the TPLF abandoned the regional capital Mekelle at the end of November. But lower-level fighting has continued in some areas, according to people in Tigray and UN assessments.
“Deeply distressing reports of sexual and gender-based violence, extrajudicial killings, widespread destruction and looting of public and private property by all parties continue to be shared with us,” Bachelet said.
President Isaias Afwerki’s government in Asmara has in the past denied any involvement, while the Abiy administration in Addis Ababa has repeatedly said it is restoring law and order.
Abiy’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that it would investigate credible allegations of abuses and bring perpetrators to account. The state-appointed national human rights commission was also investigating and was willing to collaborate with relevant UN agencies, it said.
Bachelet’s statement said more than 136 rape cases had been reported in hospitals in east Tigray between December and January, with indications of many more unreported.
“Reliable sources have shared information about the killing of eight protesters by security forces between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 in Adigrat, Mekelle, Shire and Wukro,” the statement added.
Indiscriminate shelling occurred in November in Mekelle, Humera and Adigrat, while mass killings had been reported in Axum and Dengelat, the UN rights boss said.
Amnesty International last week accused Eritrean forces of killing hundreds of civilians over 24 hours in Axum city last year. Eritrea denied that, but Ethiopia’s rights body also described such killings, though with fewer details, in a rare acknowledgment from the Ethiopian side that Eritrean troops have participated in the conflict.
Hundreds of civilians were also massacred in Mai Kadra town early in the fighting last November, rights groups say.

India loses status as ‘free’ nation in Freedom House 2021 report

India loses status as ‘free’ nation in Freedom House 2021 report
Updated 05 March 2021

India loses status as 'free' nation in Freedom House 2021 report

India loses status as 'free' nation in Freedom House 2021 report
  • Washington-based institute says India is falling into authoritarianism under PM Modi
  • Ruling party says report “biased” and influenced by international organizations
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s ruling party on Thursday called a report which downgraded its status as a free country “biased.”

The 2021 Freedom House report, which human rights activists say reflects reality in modern India, saw the country known as the world’s largest democracy downgraded from “free” to “partly free.”

In its report, published on Wednesday, the Washington-based institute funded by the US government justified the change of India’s status by saying that civil rights in the country “have been eroding since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014.”

It cited increasing attacks against Muslims and misuse of sedition laws to curb dissent, with Modi and his party “tragically driving India itself toward authoritarianism.”

India’s overall rank fell from 83 to 88 out of 211 countries listed in the report.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) immediately dismissed the report and its findings.

“The report is biased and (politically) motivated,” BJP spokesperson Sudesh Verma told Arab News.

“The adverse comments come in the wake of this government asking NGOs like Amnesty (International) to be more accountable and follow the norms of the country. Such supranational organizations have an axe to grind, and they influence such ratings,” he said, adding that the government does not discriminate against people on the basis of religion.

The main opposition party, Congress, said that losing its “free” status was a shame for the government.

“After 73 years of freedom, if we are called partially free by an NGO which is funded by the US government, shouldn’t our heads be lowered in shame?” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told reporters.

Some of the country’s activists and intellectuals say, however, that the report comes as no surprise.

“It states the obvious. Under the majoritarian and authoritarian government all the constitutional safeguards are destroyed and compromised,” renowned public intellectual Prof. Apoorvanand Jha of the University of Delhi told Arab News.

Jha, a well-known critic of the government, was himself questioned for hours by Delhi police last year for participating in a protest against the country’s new controversial citizenship law that has been seen as aiming to render stateless members of India’s Muslim minority.

“If you are a critic of this government then your persecution is the natural fact,” Jha said. “The mobilization of the people is important to regain democratic space and freedom, but the mobilization has to be from all sections of the society.”

According to Freedom House, India under Modi appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a “global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all.”

For Zafarul Islam Khan, journalist and former chief of the Delhi Minorities Commission, which was established by the Indian government to safeguard the rights of minority communities, the Freedom House report is a lived reality.

His own home was raided by the National Investigative Agency after a fact-finding report in which he blamed Home Minister Amit Shah for “fanning communal sentiments” that led to deadly riots in New Delhi last year, which claimed the lives of 53 people, mostly Muslims, who protested the controversial citizenship law.

“What Freedom House said is a lived fact in India today where a tweet, or a word of humor or a cartoon, or a comment or conversion or marriage outside your community or caste or an article or a book, may land you in jail or ensnare you in the judicial labyrinth,” he told Arab News.

“It will take a long political fight to retrieve India from the current abyss,” Khan said.

