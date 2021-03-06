Klopp plays down Salah reaction after substituting top striker

You are here

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah vies for the ball with Chelsea’s Mason Mount during Thursday’s English Premier League match at Anfield Stadium. (Reuters)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah vies for the ball with Chelsea's Mason Mount during Thursday's English Premier League match at Anfield Stadium. (Reuters)
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

  • Liverpool languishing in 7th place in Premier League and are 4 points behind Chelsea
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has played down any potential fallout following Mohamed Salah’s show of displeasure after his substitution in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat by Chelsea.

The Egypt international made no secret of his annoyance at being withdrawn just after the hour mark at Anfield on Thursday as the champions slipped to a fifth successive home league defeat for the first time in their history.
Liverpool are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League and are four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of Sunday’s home game against lowly Fulham.
Klopp said he could not make substitutions on the basis of what reaction it created, adding he took off the Premier League’s leading scorer because he thought he was feeling the intensity of the game.
“I’m not even sure if this situation is now a reason for a ‘proper talk’ about it,” he said on Friday.
“We are 1-0 down, that makes no player happy. You go off and you react in different ways because you are not happy.
“You get subbed, you are a striker and you think you should stay on the pitch. That’s all completely clear and not an issue, it is just normal life.”
Klopp said managers were forced to make quick judgments on the basis of what they saw on the pitch.
“We make these decisions in the moment and not with any thoughts in behind, the problem only is you only have to explain it after the game and the day after the game,” he said.
“These kind of stories (rumors of unhappiness) so far didn’t happen. I cannot guarantee for the future and for all times it will never happen but these kind of discussions we never had.”
Salah has scored 17 Premier League goals this season and needs only one more to register 25 for the campaign in all competitions for the third time in four seasons at Anfield.
Previously his tally has been supplemented by significant contributions from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino but his fellow forward are well short of their usual numbers.
Mane has just 11 in all competitions and Firmino six, while Diogo Jota, who made his comeback against Chelsea after three months out with a knee injury, has nine goals.
“We all have to improve,” said Klopp. “Mo still has a great scoring record and I am sure everyone knows and he knows himself even he could have scored more goals.
“But that, Mo’s goalscoring, is not our problem. But in general we have to improve, 100 percent.”

  • City are on a run of 21 successive wins in all competitions — a record for an English top-flight team
LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester United will be “difficult” opponents despite a huge gulf in form between the two sides ahead of Sunday’s derby.
City are on a run of 21 successive wins in all competitions — a record for an English top-flight team.
They are top of the Premier League table, 14 points clear of second-placed United, who have won just one out of their past five league matches and are struggling to score goals.
But the City boss said he was wary of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, who are unbeaten away from home in the league for more than a year.
“I know how difficult United are,” he said on Friday.
“Every year they get better from the previous season. They (have gone) more than one year not losing away and they have good results at the Etihad.
“We have the good opportunity to increase the distance. We spoke in training about what we have to do to beat them.”
Guardiola has been impressed by the hunger of his players, who are red-hot favorites to win a third Premier League title in four seasons.
“It comes from themselves,” said the Catalan. “It comes from inside, try to win. The smell when we win is so beautiful but, when we lose, the perspective will be calm.
“Today we trained incredibly well, tomorrow will be the same.”
“I had incredibly hungry teams in my career in Barcelona and Bayern Munich,” he said.
“To do what we have done in these four years, still winning, to be there at the end, these guys have something special like in Barcelona and Bayern Munich.”
Solskjaer, meanwhile, said he did not agree with the “narrative” that Manchester United’s form has dipped alarmingly as he prepares his team to face Manchester City.
The Norwegian manager admitted his team, who were top of the table in late January, were lacking a “spark” in front of goal but was bullish about their form.
“We have had a week without scoring a goal, not six weeks of bad form,” he said on Friday. “We beat Real Sociedad 4-0 (in the Europa League last-32 first leg) and Southampton 9-0.
“The amount of games can have an effect. I am not buying into the narrative that we have had such a dip in form. We have defended well but we have lacked a little spark to score a goal.”
The 48-year-old United boss hailed City’s “fantastic” run but said his focus was on winning a trophy.
United have lost four semifinals under Solskjaer, most recently to City in the League Cup in January but are still in the Europa League and FA Cup.
“Our focus is just on this one game and not where we’re going to end up,” he said.
“We just have to be the best possible Man United and try to improve on last season. That means moving up the table, getting more points, hopefully challenge or get to a final, win a trophy,” he added.
“What other teams do we can’t control, so we have to just keep at it ourselves, challenge ourselves. They’re ahead of us by a fair distance at the moment so Sunday’s a chance to test ourselves against a very good team.”

LONDON: Thomas Tuchel says his Chelsea players should take the credit after masterminding a 10-match unbeaten run since he replaced Frank Lampard as manager.
Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Liverpool on Thursday lifted them to fourth in the Premier League table and put them on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
The Stamford Bridge side were languishing down in ninth place when Tuchel took over in late January.
German boss Tuchel has refused to take credit for that resurgence however, insisting the players must receive the plaudits.
Asked to explain his role in Chelsea’s revival, Tuchel replied: “I am flattered but I will just give the flowers to the players and to the club.
“It is proven that Chelsea is an organization and a club that has everything that you need to be successful as a coach and as a football team, so now it is my job to bring out the very best of myself, together with the team.”
Tuchel inherited a Chelsea squad lacking direction as Lampard’s reign stuttered to a frustrating end.
The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has quickly tightened up the team’s defense and they have conceded just twice on his watch.
Tuchel will pit his wits against Carlo Ancelotti when Chelsea host Everton on Monday. The fifth-placed Toffees are a point behind Chelsea but have a game in hand.
“I am happy to be on the sideline,” said Tuchel. “I feel an attitude, an unbelievable attitude toward training, toward games, I feel the bond that is necessary.
“In the whole world when football is played, the teams that stand out are the teams that fight for each other, are ready to sacrifice, are happy for each other, push each other from the bench and this is exactly what I found. I found a lot of talent.”

  • Image of trainer sitting astride a dead horse with two fingers raised in a “V for victory” gesture sparked fury and disgust across the sport
  • An Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board (IHRB) panel said his “extraordinarily foolish action” had damaged the reputation of the sport
DUBLIN: Three-time Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott was Friday banned for a year, six months of which are suspended, by Irish racing authorities after a photograph emerged of him sitting on a dead horse.
The image of the grinning trainer sitting astride the animal with two fingers raised in a “V for victory” gesture sparked fury and disgust across the sport.
The 43-year-old Irishman is one of the most high-profile figures in racing after training Tiger Roll to victory at Britain’s Grand National in 2018 and 2019.
He had his first taste of glory at Aintree with Silver Birch in 2007.
But an Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board (IHRB) panel said his “extraordinarily foolish action” had damaged the reputation of the sport.
“We consider that a suspension of Mr.Elliott’s training license is merited,” they said in a statement, which added that the sanction would apply from March 9.
“In all of the circumstances of this case, to reflect the seriousness of the offense and the damage to the Irish racing industry, to deter other offenses of this nature and having taken into account the mitigating factors we have heard, we consider the period should be 12 months.
“However, the last six months of this will be suspended.”
Elliott, who was also ordered to pay 15,000 euros ($18,000) in costs, said he accepted the penalty and that he had been dealt with fairly.
“Horses are my life,” he said in a statement. “I love them. No one comes into racing for money — it is a hard way to make a living. We are here because we love the horses.”
“I was disrespectful to a dead horse, an animal that had been a loyal servant to me and was loved by my staff,” he added.
“I will carry the burden of my transgressions for the rest of my career. I will never again disrespect a horse living or dead and I will not tolerate it in others.”
British racing authorities had already banned Elliott pending the outcome of the investigation and he will miss the Cheltenham Festival later this month and the Grand National in April.
“We welcome the fact that the Irish authorities have acted swiftly,” said the British Horseracing Authority.
“The suspension will be reciprocated here in Great Britain.”
A number of people who employ Elliott had spoken out in support of him, including Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary, who owns the Gigginstown House Stud operation.
But others withdrew horses from his care, including English owners Cheveley Park Stud.
The horse in the photograph was O’Leary’s animal, a seven-year-old called Morgan.
The three-strong IHRB panel said Elliott accepted that his conduct was “disgraceful” and “wholly inappropriate and distasteful.”
They members of the panel said the photograph suggested Elliott was “heedless to the fact a horse in his charge has just died” and that he was “treating the dead animal as an object of amusement.”
They also alluded to the manner in which the photo came to light last weekend on social media, having been taken in 2019.
“In the view of the committee there is also a sinister aspect to this case,” they said.
“The committee are satisfied that the publication of this photograph is part of a concerted attack upon Mr.Elliott, the full circumstances of which are unknown.”
The panel also said it had considered the negative effect on stable staff working for Elliott in making their decision.
The futures of dozens of staff in his stables north of Dublin hang in the balance until the owners decide what to do with their horses.

  • Matches would be held througout mid June
DUBAI:  The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has revealed that it has officially filed a request to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the remaining matches of the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and Asia 2023 for Group G, which includes the national teams of UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

These will run within a group system on June 3 – June 15 instead of March and June, the date which had been postponed due to unstable health conditions in the Asian continent.

“The UAE candidacy file meets all the standards, conditions and requirements set by the continental federation, including stadiums, residences, referees and officials of the AFC, in addition to a high-quality health protocol that guarantees everyone’s safety,” UAEFA Secretary-General, Mohammed bin Hazam, said.

He said the UAEFA had identified the Zabeel (Al Wasl) and Al Maktoum (Al Nasr) stadiums to host the matches, while hotels and training venues have been carefully selected.

The Secretary-General said the UAEFA had coordinated with the country’s authorities about hosting qualifying matches, which he said were of great importance to the UAE national team, who “aspire to win all matches to ensure passage to the second and decisive stage of the qualifiers.”

He indicated that the UAEFA board of directors was keen to provide all support for the Whites in their qualifying campaign to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of all Emirati fans.

  • The new electric SUV series will take place in extreme environments around the world affected by climate issues
DUBAI: Extreme E’s first ever race is just one month away, and with 10 teams ready to compete, fielding a legendary line-up of champion drivers, the series is gearing up for an epic opening weekend of action when it all kicks off in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, on April 3-4.

Extreme E is a new racing series, which will see electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world which have already been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues.

“We are a motorsports obsessed nation, with a long and proud history of hosting some of the world’s most famous rallies, and of our own drivers participating internationally,” said Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

“We have been honored by Extreme E choosing the dramatic natural landscape of AlUla to host its maiden race in April and we can’t wait to offer all of our support to ensure it goes down in history as an unforgettable new chapter for motor-racing.”

There are 10 teams signed up for Season 1 including three owned by current and former Formula One World Champions, with Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button founding X44, Rosberg X Racing and JBXE respectively.

Joining those teams will be ABT CUPRA XE, ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team, Andretti United, Chip Ganassi Racing, Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team, Team TECHEETAH and Veloce Racing.

The teams and cars are now making their way to Saudi.

“The St. Helena ship is on her way to Saudi Arabia, and it all feels very real.” Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, said.  

“This momentous moment is the culmination of years of hard work and planning, and I know AlUla will capture our audience when they get to see this incredible place, such a special setting for our first race.”

The Extreme E driver line-up brings together champions from a variety of motorsport disciplines spanning single-seaters to rallying, rallycross, Dakar and sportscar racing: Mattias Ekström and Claudia Hürtgen (ABT CUPRA XE); Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz (ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team); Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings (Andretti United); Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price (Chip Ganassi Racing); Oliver Bennett and Christine Giampaoli (Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team); Jenson Button (JBXE); Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor (Rosberg X Racing); Stéphane Sarrazin and Jamie Chadwick (Veloce Racing); and Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez (X44).

“We’re only three months in, but 2021 has already been a monumental year for motorsport in Saudi Arabia, with our second Dakar Saudi held in January and our third Formula E race weekend in February,” Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), said.

“Next, we combine what makes those two events so special – the unrivalled yet testing beauty of our vast desert landscape, and clean energy racing – in hosting Extreme E’s first ever event.”

Not only will Extreme E bring wheel-to-wheel racing to a global audience through its more than 40 international broadcasters, it has a wider purpose – to highlight the climate emergency affecting everybody worldwide.

Each destination has been chosen with a different environmental issue in mind: the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia will highlight desertification, the Ocean X Prix in Senegal rising sea levels, the Arctic X Prix in Greenland the melting ice cap, the Amazon X Prix in Brazil deforestation and the Glacier X Prix in Patagonia glacial recession.

The goals of Saudi Vision 2030 have driven considerable investment by the Kingdom into hosting some of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The aim is to introduce millions of Saudis to sport and promote wider sporting activity nationwide to ensure a healthier, more active population.

Phillip Jones, Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) Destination Management and Marketing Officer, is looking forward to offering AlUla’s desert landscape for the inaugural Extreme E X Prix.

“As a newly developing tourism destination, AlUla is uniquely positioned to get the foundations right from the outset,” he said.

“There are many initiatives underway in alignment with our 12 key strategic principles to develop a responsible tourism destination that focuses on safeguarding the natural and cultural landscape, sustaining eco-systems and wildlife and light-touch tourism experiences.

Members of Extreme E’s Scientific Committee have been working with the championship over the last two years to ensure the series leaves a long-lasting positive impact in each location through Legacy Programs, which include planting one million mangroves in Senegal and reforesting 100 hectares of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

The Legacy Program plans for Saudi Arabia will be revealed in the days leading up to the first race.

The Desert X Prix, AlUla, kicks off on Saturday, April 3 with the qualification rounds, and the final plays out on Sunday, April 4. Extreme E X Prix races are not open to fans to attend in person, but qualifications will be shown live on the Extreme E website, with the Finals broadcast live on MBC in the Middle East.

