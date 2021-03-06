Great British Bake Off’s Nadiya encourages UK Bangladeshis to get COVID-19 jab in video campaign

LONDON: Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain has joined forces with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake among British Bangladeshis.
Her appearance in a video campaign comes after NHS data revealed that only 15 percent of people of Bangladeshi ethnicity — 76,106 people— have so far received a first dose of the vaccine in England.
“Education is empowering. By educating ourselves around vaccination it allows us to encourage our family members, loved ones and communities to get the vaccine,” Hussain said in the video.
Asma Khan, from Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, and MasterChef’s Dr. Saliha Mahmood Ahmed are also starring in the campaign, which is backed by the UN and aims to increase vaccine confidence.
“I am so grateful for the support brought by Nadiya, Asma and Saliha, who can help us to reassure people that the vaccine is safe, effective, and our best way out of the pandemic,” the national director for primary care at NHS England, Dr. Nikki Kanani, said.
The NHS wants to encourage as many eligible people as possible to get inoculated, including those from black, Asian and ethnic minority groups.
MasterChef 2017 winner, Dr. Mahmood Ahmed, who also works for the NHS, said: “It is imperative we talk the language of these communities. As an NHS doctor, but also as a woman and mother from this community, I hope to use this platform to spread a positive message around vaccination as far as possible.”
Khan added: “Food is at the heart of our communities and our families and the quicker we get vaccinated the quicker we will be able to enjoy meals together with our loved ones.”
