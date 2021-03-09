Arab League, Greece discuss ways to enhance relations

DUBAI: The Arab League called for creating a cooperation mechanism with Greece to enhance relations between the Arab world and the country, local daily Egypt Today reported on Monday.
Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Cairo where both sides discussed regional and international issues.
Aboul Gheit discussed the Arab League’s keenness to also maintain periodic political coordination with Greece in multiple regional and international forums.
He further stated the Arab League’s support to Libya’s new executive authority, adding that he hopes the country’s state division ends, its state institutions become unified and that elections are held, as scheduled, by the end of 2021.
Libya’s parliament will hold a crucial vote for a new government on Tuesday in the first reunited session of parliament in years, hailed by the UN as “historic.”
Dendias also met with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry where both sides discussed cooperation in different fields, as well as regional issues of mutual concern.
