You are here

  • Home
  • 5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia

5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia

5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia
A preliminary death sentence was issued on Thursday against five members of a cell affiliated with the terrorist group Daesh. (File/Al-Ekhbariya)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pyk89

Updated 9 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami

5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia

5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia
  • The trial of the cell’s members, who numbered 45 in total, began after other members were killed in armed confrontations with security forces
  • After extensive investigations, the accused were found to be linked to terrorist operations in the Kingdom
Updated 9 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Sulami

JEDDAH: A preliminary death sentence was issued on Thursday against five members of a cell affiliated with the terrorist group Daesh.
The trial of the cell’s members, who numbered 45 in total, began after other members were killed in armed confrontations with security forces.
After extensive investigations, the accused were found to be linked to terrorist operations in the Kingdom, including the assassination of Brig. Gen. Kitab Al-Otaibi, investigations director of the Al-Quwaiiyah governorate, west of Riyadh in April 2016.
The brigadier-general was followed on his way to into work and shot dead when he reached Al-Arja police station in Al-Dawadimi province. Daesh later claimed responsibly for the attack.
The accused were also involved in the bombing of three mosques; the first targeted the Special Emergency Forces mosque in Abha in Aug. 2015 and resulted in the killing of 15 people including 11 security forces members and four Bangladeshi workers.
The second attack targeted the second largest mosque for the Ismaili community in the region, Najran’s Al-Mashhad mosque, in Oct. 2015, resulting in the killing of two people and injuring 27 others.
The third attack was on Al-Ridha Mosque in Al-Ahsa in Jan. 2016, for its alleged links to the Shiite community. The bombing killed five people and injured 36 others, including three members of the security forces.

Topics: Daesh Saudi Arabia

Related

How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?
Saudi Arabia
How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?
Manila condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Manila condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 6 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 371,850
  • A total of 6,551 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced six deaths from COVID-19 and 390 new infections on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 164 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in the Eastern Province, 48 in Makkah, 30 in the Northern Borders region, 29 in Madinah, 10 in Hail, seven in Asir, seven in Jazan and three in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 371,850 after 267 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,551 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

The health ministry added that 1.7 million people have been vaccinated in the Kingdom to date. 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota
Saudi Arabia
Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota
How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?
Saudi Arabia
How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?

Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota

Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota
Updated 11 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota

Malaysia welcomes Saudi decision to increase Hajj quota
  • The current Hajj quota for the country of 32 million, where 60 percent are Muslims, is 31,600
Updated 11 March 2021
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian officials have welcomed Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase the Southeast Asian nation’s annual Hajj quota by 10,000 following Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s official visit to Riyadh. 

Muhyiddin concluded his four-day trip to the Kingdom on Wednesday. Speaking to Malaysian reporters at the end of the visit, the prime minister said he had requested an increase in the quota during a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at whose invitation he arrived in Riyadh.

The current Hajj quota for the country of 32 million, where 60 percent are Muslims, is 31,600.

Muhyiddin said that the increased quota would apply when the Hajj situation returns to normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Malaysian Hajj Pilgrim Fund Board (TH) lauded the Kingdom’s decision and the prime minister’s efforts, saying that it would reduce the waiting time for Malaysians to perform pilgrimages and provide more opportunities for them in the future.

“TH will be making preparations covering multiple aspects domestically and in the holy land to ensure a seamless implementation, providing Malaysian Muslims the ease to duties to perform the fifth pillar of Islam,” the board said.

During Muhyiddin’s visit, besides the Hajj quota increase, three agreements were signed by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.

The first agreement was on the establishment of the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council, the second agreement dealt with streamlining the arrival of pilgrims, and the third was a memorandum of understanding in the field of Islamic affairs.

Political analyst Azmi Hassan from the Technology University of Malaysia said the prime minister’ visit, and especially the increased Hajj quota, were good developments for Saudi-Malaysian ties.

“This is indeed happy news over here because cordial relationships with (the Kingdom) is viewed as very critical by Muslim Malaysians, so the visit will no doubt put the relationship on the right track,” he said, adding that some decisions of the previous Malaysian government, such as the cancelation of the King Salman Center for Global Peace in Kuala Lumpur, had soured the ties.

He added that Saudi Arabia is Malaysia’s major trade partner in the Gulf, whose post-pandemic recovery offers opportunities for the Southeast Asian nation’s exports.

“There is mutual interest in this regard, so the benefits of the visit are not only confined to the economic sector but more importantly geopolitics of both nations,” Hassan said. “The visit will rekindle the good relationship between the nations especially when both Riyadh and Malaysia who are influential in the Muslim nations.”

For Prof. James Chin, director of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania, Muhyiddin’s visit was especially important for the prime minister himself to shore up his credentials as the country’s leader, since he has been facing political troubles at home.

“He needs to show he is prime minister material, and needs to visit a foreign country to show personal standing,” he said.

Topics: Malaysia Saudi Arabia hajj

Related

Saudi Arabia and Malaysia sign agreements after crown prince meets PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Malaysia sign agreements after crown prince meets PM
Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince
Saudi Arabia
Malaysia PM meets with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?

How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?
Updated 11 March 2021
Jonathan Gornall

How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?

How has Saudi Arabia fared 1 year after WHO declared COVID-19 a global pandemic?
  • Daily death toll and daily coronavirus cases down significantly from their peak last summer
  • The Kingdom acted quicker than many countries, which has made a difference to its numbers
Updated 11 March 2021
Jonathan Gornall

On July 5, 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia, there were 58 deaths in the Kingdom – the worst daily toll seen in the country before or since.

On March 10, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the global spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 to be a pandemic, the Ministry of Health reported there were just six deaths from the disease in the Kingdom.

This is just one of several statistics that show just how effective Saudi Arabia’s response to the pandemic has been over the past year.

Saudi Arabia announced its first patient on March 2, 2020, and since then has seen 380,958 cases. This is the 42nd largest number in the world, but equivalent to 10,827 cases per million of population – far better than the global average of 15,183 cases per million.

By this measure there are 114 countries in the world today whose case rate is worse than Saudi Arabia’s, including in the region: Israel, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait, Jordan, the UAE, Oman, Iran and Iraq. 

Many western states have fared far worse than Saudi Arabia – the US has seen 89,683 cases per million, the eighth worst rate in the world. In the UK, the rate is 62,158 per million.

On March 25, 2020, three weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia recorded its first death.

Since then, as of March 10, 2021, 6,545 people have lost their lives to the disease, which puts Saudi Arabia in 44th position overall in the world in terms of its total number of fatalities.

Again, as grim as this is, the Kingdom has fared far better than many nations. Seen in terms of the number of deaths as a proportion of population, with 186 deaths per million Saudi Arabia is in 100th place. 

This means the Kingdom’s death toll has been far below the global average of 336.8 deaths per million, and is much better than that in many western states, including the UK (1,835 deaths per million), the US (1,627), France (1,366) and Germany (870).

By this measure, Saudi Arabia has also out-performed regional neighbors including Lebanon, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Palestine, Turkey, Libya, Iraq, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Of its GCC partners, by this measure only the UAE (with 135 deaths per million of population) and Qatar (94) have fared better.

At the height of the pandemic in Saudi Arabia, on June 17, 2020, the Kingdom experienced 4,919 new cases in a single day. On March 9, 2021, there were just 367 new cases confirmed by testing. 

As Arab News reported in a special Deep Dive published last September, the Kingdom acted far quicker than many countries to reduce the impact of the coronavirus.

On Feb. 1, 2020, a good month before the country recorded its first case of COVID-19, a committee comprised of all the main ministries and authorities of state was set up to plan the nation’s response.

Flight bans were imposed, first on China, where the virus had first appeared, and then increasingly on other countries where infection rates were climbing.

Borders were closed, businesses and schools shuttered, lockdowns and curfews imposed, and a rigorous testing regime introduced – by Aug. 31, more than 5 million COVID-19 tests had been carried out.

Direction came from the very top. On March 19 last year, King Salman gave a morale-boosting public address on television, appealing to the nation’s “heightened sense of collective responsibility.”

“The strength, steadfastness, and determination that you have demonstrated during … this difficult phase,” he said, “and your full cooperation with relevant government agencies, are the most important contributing factors and pillars of the success of the state’s efforts.”

Ten days later, the King ordered that treatment for COVID-19 should be free to all patients in the Kingdom, including violators of residence, labor or border security laws, who “shall all be treated at the public and private hospitals and healthcare centers free of charge, and without any legal liability whatsoever.”

As the pandemic progressed, events large and small were cancelled, and even mosques were closed. Umrah was suspended for foreign pilgrims and in July Hajj was limited to 1,000 representative pilgrims, selected from nationals and foreigners already resident in the country. 

Although numerically a shadow of Hajj 2019, when 2.5 million pilgrims had converged on Makkah from around the world, Hajj 2020 was a triumph of organization, and passed off without a single case of COVID-19.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world
Enter
keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Update Saudi Arabia records increase in active, critical coronavirus cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records increase in active, critical coronavirus cases
Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia expanding COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Manila condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Manila condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 March 2021
Ellie Aben

Manila condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Manila condemns missile attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • ‘The Philippine government strongly condemns the recent attacks directed against Saudi Arabia’
Updated 11 March 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has condemned what is describes as “unjustified” and “inhumane” missile attacks targeting civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The statement from Manila comes as Iran-backed Houthi militants continue to fire cross-border missiles and drones from Yemen toward Saudi cities. Saudi-led military coalition forces have been battling the group for the past six years.

In the most recent incident, security forces intercepted a drone targeting a petroleum tank yard in one of the world’s largest oil shipping ports, Ras Tanura, and a missile heading for a Saudi Aramco residential area in Dhahran, Eastern Province, on Sunday.

“The Philippine government strongly condemns the recent attacks directed against Saudi Arabia,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The repeated attacks targeting civilian facilities and installations are unjustified and inhumane,” the department said, as it called on all parties to “exercise restraint and settle their differences amicably in order to avoid further loss of lives and property.”

The Philippine Embassy in Riyadh urged Filipinos to “remain observant of their surroundings, and immediately seek cover upon hearing explosions or extremely loud noises.”

While it said that the overall situation in the Eastern Region and the rest of the Kingdom “remains normal,” the embassy asked Philippine nationals to “stay away from any debris or damaged structure caused by missile/drone attacks.”

According to a Philippine Statistics Authority report from last year, over 22 percent of the 2.2 million overseas Filipino workers lives and works in Saudi Arabia.

Although the number has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with some Filipinos returning to their homeland, the authority said Saudi Arabia “continued to be the most preferred destination of overseas Filipino workers.”

Topics: Houthi Saudi Arabia Philippines

Related

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivers remarks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC on March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia
‘Alarm in White House’ over escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia

Release of wildlife kickstarts rehabilitation of Saudi nature reserve

Release of wildlife kickstarts rehabilitation of Saudi nature reserve
Updated 11 March 2021
SPA

Release of wildlife kickstarts rehabilitation of Saudi nature reserve

Release of wildlife kickstarts rehabilitation of Saudi nature reserve
Updated 11 March 2021
SPA

NAJRAN: Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed on Wednesday launched a number of rehabilitation projects to restore wildlife at the southern Saudi nature reserve of Uruq Bani Ma’arid. 

During the event, wild animals including 22 Arabian oryx, 10 reem antelopes, and 5 human antelopes were released into the sanctuary as part of a national program to reintroduce and resettle endangered species in protected areas of the Kingdom.

In a speech, the governor said Uruq Bani Ma’arid is the first model national reserve in the Kingdom.

Among the projects launched were natural world heritage programs and green areas, protection and monitoring using modern technology, redistributing protection ranges, preparation of a detailed plan for environmental sanitation, scientific research and monitoring mechanisms aimed at protecting wildlife, and a program for local participation, awareness and environmental education. 

Newly released Arabian Oryxes are seen at their new sanctuary at Uruq Bani Ma’arid. (SPA)

 

Saudi Arabia's heritage treasures
The five historic sites inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List tell a story of universal importance
Enter
keywords
Topics: wildlife Uruq Bani Ma’arid Arabian oryx

Related

Saudi Arabia implements strict rules to protect wildlife photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia implements strict rules to protect wildlife
Saudi wildlife center to issue falcon passports online
Saudi Arabia
Saudi wildlife center to issue falcon passports online

Latest updates

5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia
5 Daesh members sentenced to death for assassinating officer, blowing up mosques in Saudi Arabia
European, Arab diplomats try to revive Mideast peace efforts
European, Arab diplomats try to revive Mideast peace efforts
Prolonged crisis of governance leaves Lebanon adrift and isolated 
Anti-government protesters chant slogans during a demonstration in the centre of Lebanon's impoverished northern port city of Tripoli on January 31, 2021. (AFP)
Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official
Agthia to target more acquisitions amid pandemic turmoil says official
Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead
Airline stocks cleared for takeoff, but turbulence ahead

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.