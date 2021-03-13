You are here

All-female cycling race empowers Saudi women
Winners were given cash prize and trophies based on their positions. (Supplied)
Participants at bicycle race for women organised by the Saudi Cycling Federation in Riyadh. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
Participants at bicycle race for women organised by the Saudi Cycling Federation in Riyadh. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
Participants at bicycle race for women organised by the Saudi Cycling Federation in Riyadh. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
Participants at bicycle race for women organised by the Saudi Cycling Federation in Riyadh. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
Participants at bicycle race for women organised by the Saudi Cycling Federation in Riyadh. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
Participants at bicycle race for women organised by the Saudi Cycling Federation in Riyadh. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)
Updated 13 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

All-female cycling race empowers Saudi women
  • About 100 cyclists compete for cash prizes and trophies despite sandstorm in Riyadh
Updated 13 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: About 100 cyclists braved the windy weather on Friday to compete in a bicycle race for women hosted by the Saudi Cycling Federation (SCF) at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University (PNU).

Sahar Al-Harbi, the SCF referee and race manager, told Arab News the event promoted sports spirit among Saudi women as winners received cash prizes and trophies.

“The race was an effective step towards empowering women to practice cycling,” said Princess Mashael bint Faisal bin Abdul Aziz, who is head of the SCF women’s committee.

“It is also a first step for them to become professional cyclists in the future as this type of race helps enhance their skills.”

The original 15-kilometer race was reduced to 10km because of high winds and a sandstorm in the city. Participants used road bikes as the race was held at PNU on the street leading to King Khalid International Airport.

Joud Jamjoum won the individual time trial race in a time of 10 minutes, 47 seconds. She was followed by Muneera Al-Dereiweesh (10:52) and Nouf Alqahtani (10:58).

Sarah Al-Ahmed, a SCF supervisor, said the winner received SR1,500 as consolation prizes were awarded to all participants.

“I was very excited to be part of this women’s cycle race,” said Raghad Al-Anazi, who competed for the first time. “This is a super exciting moment for me, especially in this weather. It was really a challenge for me.”

Princess Mashael said the SCF will continue to support and encourage female cyclists. She also expressed her appreciation for Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority, and his continuing efforts to promote women’s cycling in the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi cyclists

Fabio Abreu’s goals show net results of clever scouting in Saudi football

Fabio Abreu’s goals show net results of clever scouting in Saudi football
Updated 12 March 2021
John Duerden

Fabio Abreu’s goals show net results of clever scouting in Saudi football

Fabio Abreu’s goals show net results of clever scouting in Saudi football
  • Form of Al-Batin striker, Abha’s Carlos Strandberg prove not only big-money signings thrive in SPL
Updated 12 March 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: A look at the leading goal scorers in the 2020-21 Saudi Pro League reveals something interesting, instructive, and above all inspirational.

The fact that they are all foreign is not a surprise, but the following should be: Three out of the top five are banging them in for teams in the lower reaches of the table and all arrived in the country with relatively little fanfare.

Signing big names for big fees excites the fans and media but clubs, especially those that invest in scouting and recruitment, can make stars as well as import them.

HIGHLIGHT

Form of Al-Batin striker, Abha’s Carlos Strandberg prove not only big-money signings thrive in SPL.

Argentina’s Emilio Zelaya arrived from Cyprus and to date has scored 13 goals in his 21 games for Damac, a team that sits next to bottom. Carlos Strandberg from Sweden has scored 14 in his first 20 appearances for Abha with the fact that none have come from the penalty spot even more impressive.

As are the exploits of Fabio Abreu, second-top scorer behind former French international and Al-Hilal star Bafetimbi Gomis.

The 28-year-old joined Al-Batin last October from Portuguese club Moreirense and netted 15 times in the first 21 games. The Angolan international player has not just demonstrated that there is talent to be found everywhere but that, no matter how modest your first steps on the football ladder, you can go to the very top.

Fabio Abreu

And those first steps were very modest as they took the player, who moved to Manchester from Portugal as a boy, through the doors of Bacup Borough who play in England’s North West Counties League Division One North, essentially at the ninth level in the country’s football pyramid.

Bacup head coach Brent Peters was in no doubt as to how good the Al-Batin striker was as soon as he arrived at the West View Stadium in this small town located near to more famous Lancashire clubs such as Blackburn Rovers and Burnley.

Peters told Arab News: “He was about 15 or 16 when he joined, and he looked then as he looks now. He had a good build and physique, and he was solid. The league here is tough physically but we didn’t need to build him up and even then, he wasn’t getting knocked off the ball.”

It was not just about the skills that the teenager possessed but his attitude.

“He was also dedicated and very keen to improve and the most important attribute is that he had an eye for goal. That was always with him and I am not surprised he is still scoring in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Peters wasted no time in getting the youngster into the first team where he was soon making a difference.

“We gave him his debut at 16 and while he did start some games initially, he was coming on after 65 or 75 minutes when we needed a goal and he would be there for us, getting vital goals in vital games,” he added.

It was never going to last of course. Bacup had the player for a couple of seasons, and around 70 games, but knew that he would not hang around for long. He was too good and soon headed to Portugal with the best wishes of those he left behind.

“He played in front of 100 to 150 fans here and then he is playing in front of 70,000 fans against Benfica and then he has a big move to Saudi Arabia and is still banging the goals in for Al-Batin.”

Peters said that there was a great deal of pride in Bacup over what Abreu had gone on to achieve.

“It is great to see him go from strength to strength and to go to a league like Saudi Arabia and become top scorer. It is a fantastic story for us to tell the other young players who come through here.

“Here was a 16-year-old lad who comes into Bacup at the bottom end of the National League system, and he moves for big money and just keeps doing what he started doing here. We pride ourselves in development.

“Now, however, Manchester United need to be bringing him home as he is a diamond,” Peters added.

A diamond that was available to any club that had the right network and scouting system. Abreu’s success shows that foreign imports do not have to be of the big-name variety.

It is the same for Strandberg. He arrived last season to be relegated with Al-Hazem and was loaned out to Abha. Not much was expected, but since then his form has been something special.

“I don’t know if I am going to compete for the top scorer or not,” Strandberg said on Saudi television. “This is a hard league to score goals in as the quality is very good. There are also some great strikers in the league such as Gomis, (Abderrazak) Hamdallah, and (Omar) Al-Somah. I just want to try and score the goals to help my team win games and get points.”

If he does help the team win its relegation battle, then Strandberg deserves to be mentioned alongside those stellar strikers as do the other, less-heralded stars, such as Abreu, that have lit up Saudi Arabia this season.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

AFC announces centralized World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers with Arab nations hosting five groups

AFC announces centralized World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers with Arab nations hosting five groups
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News

AFC announces centralized World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers with Arab nations hosting five groups

AFC announces centralized World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers with Arab nations hosting five groups
  • Saudi Arabia selected to hold Group D matches, while Group G will played in the UAE
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed the centralized venues for the postponed Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, with Arab nations hosting five of the eight groups to be completed.

All matches are now scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 15, 2021.

The AFC official website announced that Saudi Arabia has been selected to hold the matches in Group D, which includes Uzbekistan, Singapore, Yemen and Palestine, while the UAE will host Group G, which consists of ASEAN challengers Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Bahrain will stage the matches in Group C, which features table-toppers Iraq, Iran, Hong Kong and Cambodia, while Kuwait was confirmed as the host for Group B, which includes Australia, Jordan, Nepal and Chinese Taipei.

FIFA World Cup 2022 host Qatar will welcome Group E opponents Oman, Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh, with Japan hosting Group F matches comprising Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Myanmar and Mongolia.

Finally, China PR will host Group A, which comprises leaders Syria, Philippines, Maldives and Guam, while Korea Republic will stage the matches for Group H, which include leaders Turkmenistan, Lebanon, DPR Korea and Sri Lanka.

Topics: AFC football

French jiu-jitsu champion Haidar Abbas going for gold in Abu Dhabi

French jiu-jitsu champion Haidar Abbas going for gold in Abu Dhabi
Updated 12 March 2021
Ali Khaled

French jiu-jitsu champion Haidar Abbas going for gold in Abu Dhabi

French jiu-jitsu champion Haidar Abbas going for gold in Abu Dhabi
  • 24-year-old will be in action at Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro event on Saturday
Updated 12 March 2021
Ali Khaled

ABU DHABI: At the age of 24, Haidar Abbas has quite the jiu-jitsu CV.

A call-up to the French national team, a national championship, and a third-place finish at his first ever IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) World Championship in 2015. The following year, he finished second.

But his most prestigious win was yet to come.

Abbas, who was born and raised in Paris, said: “At the 2017 World Games, I took first place. It’s like the Olympics, takes place every four years, and is organized by the Olympic committee. Basically, it’s all the sports that are not in the Olympics but are pushing to be.”

He was the only Frenchman to bring in a jiu-jitsu gold, an achievement he is immensely proud of.

That win as a 21-year-old was followed up with another third-place finish at the 2018 World Championship, and in 2019 he also took third at the World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship event in Abu Dhabi (ADWPJJC).

Now he is back in the UAE capital for the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), and on Saturday will take part in the black belt under-77kg category. Not bad for someone whose first love was football.

“I had a friend in my class who had been practicing jiu-jitsu since he was a kid, he was maybe doing judo at four and jiu-jitsu at eight or nine. So, he was the one who introduced me to jiu-jitsu,” added Abbas.

Over the last year, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic caused major disruptions to most athletes’ schedules but Abbas’ jiu-jitsu status in his home country meant he was given special dispensation to train.

“For me it was okay. In France we have status for high-level athletes which you can get depending on the criteria of your federation. My federation required that athletes make a podium at the world championship. The judo or wrestling federations might be different,” he said.

Recent months have been spent training under the eye of Aurelien Broussal Derval, the French national technical director at the Federation Francaise d’Haltérophilie-Musculation (FFHM), the country’s bodybuilding federation.

Being in a limited category meant Abbas was allowed to train with fewer restrictions than others.

“You won’t get in trouble with the police. He (Derval) is a good friend of mine, and also there is a gym only for high-level athletes, Fit Health Station in Charenton-le-Pont. So basically, for me I was training normally. The only problem was that when I say training normally, that applied only to conditioning not jiu-jitsu,” he added.

Finding someone to fight, within France’s lockdown laws, was a different matter, and required some creative solutions.

“In France there are only two guys who have high-level athlete status in jiu-jitsu, me and another guy who weighs a lot more,” Abbas said.

“So, I ended up training, legally, with other guys who were training illegally, everybody was doing this in France. For conditioning it was very good because I was training with the best guy you can train with in France for physical preparation. But for jiu-jitsu it was a bit complicated.”

Having landed and trained in Dubai after a year out of competitive action, Abbas is now itching to get fighting at the AJP Tour event, a tournament, which alongside the bigger ADWPJJC, has made Abu Dhabi a global jiu-jitsu hub.

“Services in the Middle East are amazing. For me, competing in Abu Dhabi is the best thing I can do as a jiu-jitsu athlete. For us, it is the center of jiu-jitsu. They are pushing so hard for the sport to enter in the Olympics, they hold so many competitions, they have big prize money. For the last 10 years, everything has been in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

Though in terms of size and longevity the Abu Dhabi World Pro by the UAE JJF remains marginally behind the IBJJF World Championship at the Walter Pyramid in Los Angeles, Abbas believes the Emiratis have surpassed other hosts in several areas.

“The competition level, the organization (elsewhere) is not even close to Abu Dhabi,” he said.

A year out of competition, as well as outside business ventures, meant that Abbas had to multiply his training efforts in recent months.

“The last competition I did was in March 2020. I’ve been training really hard for this. After the World Games, I opened a nutrition shop at the end of 2018. But because of COVID-19 I had to close it. So, from September I was back to training twice a day.

“I’ve been training really, really hard and for this competition and I actually prepared as if I was preparing for the World Championship IBJJF or Abu Dhabi World Pro,” he added.

When he steps onto the mat on Saturday, only one thing will be on his mind.

“I’m aiming for the gold medal for sure,” he said. “There are 10 guys, I start in the quarter-finals, and then I have a semi-final and final if I make it. I’m prepared really well and aiming for gold.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

