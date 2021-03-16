You are here

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa
African migrants sit outside tents at a makeshift shelter on June 19, 2014, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition said Tuesday it has facilitated the evacuation of 160 African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa.

The bloc’s spokesman said the transfer of migrants was carried out in collaboration with the United Nations and in coordination with the the legitimate Yemeni government. 

The coalition said the Houthis committed grave violations against African migrants in Yemen. 

The news comes as survivors of a Houthi migrant camp fire that killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants spoke of their ordeal under detention in Sanaa.

The migrants said they were told to say their “final prayers” before Houthi militia men launched projectiles into the detention center, according to a report by Human Rights Watch released Tuesday. 

Topics: Arab Coalition Yemen Ethiopia

All Palestinian factions attend Cairo dialogue

All Palestinian factions attend Cairo dialogue
Hamas leaders Essam Aldalis (L) Ruwhi Mushtaha (C) Khalil Al-Hayya (R) walk outside the VIP hall at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on March 15, 2021 as they travel to Egypt for talks. (AFP)
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

All Palestinian factions attend Cairo dialogue

All Palestinian factions attend Cairo dialogue
  • Factions also confirmed that the dialogue would discuss Palestinian National Council elections, integrating the rest of the factions within the PLO framework
Updated 26 min 40 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Palestinian national dialogue sessions began with the participation of all factions on Tuesday in Cairo.

A few days ago, Egypt sent calls to the Palestinian factions to complete the national dialogue on March 16 and 17 before the candidacy process began for legislative council elections. This process starts in five days and focuses on rebuilding and restructuring the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The factions that arrived in Cairo, using the Rafah land crossing, confirmed they would discuss the foundations and mechanisms through which the formation of the new Palestinian National Council would be completed, and that any obstacles that may still exist before the elections would be removed.

“Activating, developing and rebuilding the Palestine Liberation Organization has been a national demand for 16 years,” Khalil Al-Hayya, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said. “We hope that we have reached this important milestone to restore respect to the Palestinian cause and stand together in front of the challenges.”

Factions also confirmed that the dialogue would discuss Palestinian National Council elections, integrating the rest of the factions within the PLO framework, and discussing in detail the criteria for forming the council, whether it would be by consensus or by conducting direct elections, and the final number of its members.

The meeting will also discuss the development and activation of the PLO so that all factions can enter into the principle of political partnership.

Jamil Mezher, a member of the political bureau of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said: “The importance of this round is the agreement to reconfigure the Palestinian National Council, and then the Central Council and the Executive Committee, and discuss the separation of authority from the organization as the organization is the political reference.”

An agreement was signed on Feb. 9 between the Palestinian factions, sponsored by Egypt, to hold legislative, presidential and national elections for the first time in nearly 15 years.

It was also agreed to complete the dialogue sessions and discuss procedures related to elections and the council.

Faction officials said they viewed the Cairo dialogues as very important.

Mohammad Al-Hindi, a member of the political bureau of Islamic Jihad, said his movement had a proposal aimed at building a new national council through an election.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed hope that the factions would be able to add the final touches to the national consensus to hold the elections.

He thanked Egypt’s efforts in hosting the sessions and for its contribution to facilitating the holding of elections.

Hisham Kahil, executive director of the Central Election Commission, confirmed that the committee would participate in the next round of dialogue because the most prominent topic it would discuss was securing the elections.

 

Topics: Palestine Egypt Hamas

'The Secrets of Sunken Egypt' exhibition returns home after overseas tours

‘The Secrets of Sunken Egypt’ exhibition returns home after overseas tours
Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anany looks at exhibits on display during the opening of "Tutankhamun's Unseen Treasures" exhibition at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 37 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

‘The Secrets of Sunken Egypt’ exhibition returns home after overseas tours

‘The Secrets of Sunken Egypt’ exhibition returns home after overseas tours
  • The exhibition began its worldwide tour at the Institute of the Arab World in Paris in 2015, moving to the British Museum and then onto Zurich’s Rietberg Museum, which was the last stop in its European journey
Updated 37 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Ancient Egyptian artifacts that were part of a touring exhibition to Europe and the US have returned home, the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has said.

“The Secrets of Sunken Egypt” featured items that had been discovered underwater, in the Mediterranean Sea, in Alexandria.

Mostafa Waziry, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the show had achieved great success in all of its host cities.

Waziry added that the exhibition began its worldwide tour at the Institute of the Arab World in Paris in 2015, moving to the British Museum and then onto Zurich’s Rietberg Museum, which was the last stop in its European journey.

From 2018 the exhibition toured the US and took in four destinations: St. Louis in Missouri, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in California. The tour ended in the Virginia Museum of Fine Art.

“The Secrets of Sunken Egypt” featured 293 artifacts from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, the Alexandria National Museum, the Greco-Roman Museum and the Library of Alexandria Museum, as well as discoveries made by the General Department of Sunken Antiquities.

Topics: Egyptian antiquities

Egypt expects increase in COVID-19 cases during Ramadan
Middle-East
Egypt expects increase in COVID-19 cases during Ramadan

Green light for Cairo plan for sharing coronavirus experiences in Arab world

Green light for Cairo plan for sharing coronavirus experiences in Arab world
Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed. (Photo/Twitter)
Updated 50 min 30 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Green light for Cairo plan for sharing coronavirus experiences in Arab world

Green light for Cairo plan for sharing coronavirus experiences in Arab world
  • The platform will provide health services to refugees to ensure the mobilization of Arab countries’ resources for their support
Updated 50 min 30 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Council of Arab Ministers of Health has approved Egypt's recommendation to create an Arab platform for the exchange of experiences in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic among nations of the League of Arab States.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed told a meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health that it would be necessary to establish a platform to exchange experiences regarding efforts made to address the pandemic among member states.

Khaled Mujahid, spokesman of the Egyptian Health Ministry, said the platform will include a mechanism for rapidly responding to a country’s requirements and providing them with medical aid.

Zayed said the ministry was ready to provide full technical support to establish the platform within two months.

“The platform will contribute to opening channels for discussion between decision makers in Arab countries,” Zayed said, adding that it would “include the results of countries’ participation in clinical trials of coronavirus vaccines and countries’ strategies to confront diseases.”

The platform will provide health services to refugees to ensure the mobilization of Arab countries’ resources for their support.

The council also welcomed a proposal submitted by Zayed to establish the Arab Drug Authority to facilitate legislation related to drug registration in Arab countries.

The Iraqi representative affirmed his country’s readiness to host the first meeting of the heads of drug authorities in Arab countries to lay down the main points of the proposal and form a committee of relevant experts to prepare an MoU in preparation for presenting this proposal to the next Arab Summit for approval.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

West should join my plan for peace in Syria, Erdogan claims

West should join my plan for peace in Syria, Erdogan claims
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

West should join my plan for peace in Syria, Erdogan claims

West should join my plan for peace in Syria, Erdogan claims
  • Erdogan further urged the West to invest in safe zones in Syria and support the peace project
Updated 8 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that for peace in Syria, the West should support Ankara and become part of Turkey’s solution in the war-torn country, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

He also said in a Bloomberg column that Turkey expects the West to take action against the YPG and PKK extremist organizations, which he alleges are controlled by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime.

“We call on the Western nations to live up to their responsibilities to end the humanitarian crisis, as failure to share Turkey’s burden may result in fresh waves of migration towards Europe,” he said.

Millions of Syrians have fled the fighting over the last 10 years, with the majority being hosted by Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Egypt, in addition to those who are internally displaced and are unable to return home.

As of 2019, Turkey hosts about 3.6 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

Erdogan further urged the West to invest in safe zones in Syria and support the peace project.

He said: “We must show the world that there is a democratic and prosperous alternative for Syria’s future.”

He added that reaching a lasting solution to end the war in Syria can be achieved if Damascus' territorial integrity and political unity is respected.

The Turkish president said that amid the 10th anniversary of the start of the conflict in Syria, the world should remember the hundreds of thousands of lives that were killed and tortured, as well as the millions of citizens who were displaced.

Erdogan said the West has some options regarding the Syrian conflict, including “watch(ing) from the sidelines as more innocent people lose their lives in Syria,” or it could choose “to take the military, economic and diplomatic measures necessary to develop a lasting solution.”

Earlier on Monday, the US and a number of European countries said in a joint statement that Assad and his backers bear responsibility for the years of war and human suffering that followed.

“The Assad regime’s response has been one of appalling violence,” the foreign ministers of the US, UK, France, Germany, and Italy said.

Topics: Peace in Syria? Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis

Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis
Updated 16 March 2021
AP

Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis

Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis
  • Nearly 80% of Syrians live in poverty and 60% are food insecure, the country’s worst food security situation ever, according to UN
  • Pandemic restrictions mounted pressure on the economy, compounded by the financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon, which has been a bridge to Syria economically and financially
Updated 16 March 2021
AP

DAMASCUS — Amid Syria’s sharp economic decline, President Bashar Assad issued a decree on Tuesday granting hundreds of thousands of public sector workers and soldiers a one-time financial stimulus, equivalent to an average monthly salary.
Considered the third since October, the stimulus comes as the national currency is crashing, now at more than 4,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar on the black market, compared to 700 a year ago.
The official rate for the dollar is fixed at 1,256 Syrian pounds for $1.
The decision comes a day after the government raised the price of fuel, including subsidized, by more than 50% in the third increase this year. It also raised the price of cooking gas.
Nearly 80% of Syrians live in poverty, and 60% are food insecure — the worst food security situation ever seen in Syria, according to the United Nations.
A one-time 50,000 Syrian pounds, which is nearly $11 on the black market, according to the decree would go to public sector workers, including those on part-time contracts and conscripts. Pensioners will get 40,000 Syrian pounds.
Inflation has hit between 180 and 300%, according to the Syria Central Bureau of Statistics. The price of a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of sugar has gone from 700 Syrian pounds to around 2,400 this year.
The Ministry of Interior Trade and Consumer Protection said the price of unsubsidized fuel would go up from 1,300 Syrian pounds per liter to 2,000 pounds, a more than 50% increase. The price of subsidized fuel would increase by nearly 60%, to 750 Syrian pounds per liter. The price of butane gas for cooking went up 37%.
Economist Ziad Ghosn said the one-time payment is equivalent to the average monthly salary and estimated the cost of the stimulus would be around 120 billion Syrian pounds. He also estimated the stimulus would reach about 2 million people.
Syrians have been struggling with deteriorating economic conditions, shortages of basic goods and medicine, and have been forced to wait in long lines to buy subsidized bread and fuel.
A decade of conflict has caused huge devastation to the Syrian economy, isolated its government and displaced its people, driving most of them into poverty. The pandemic restrictions have added to pressure on the economy, compounded by the financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon, which has been a bridge to Syria economically and financially.
More than half a million people have been killed in Syria’s 10-year conflict that has also left the country’s infrastructure in ruins and most of its oil and agriculture resources outside of government control.

Topics: Bashar Assad Syrian

