Suspected jihadists kill 12 in Yemen attack: official

Suspected jihadists kill 12 in Yemen attack: official
Suspected Al-Qaeda gunmen launched a dawn attack in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan killing four civilians and eight pro-government soldiers before the suspected jihadists escaped. (AFP/FILES)
AFP

  • Gunmen, believed to be from Al-Qaeda, used machine guns and RPGs, killing eight soldiers and four civilians, official
  • A Southern Transitional Council official and medic in Abyan confirmed the death toll but Al-Qaeda has not yet issued any statements on the attack
DUBAI: Four civilians and eight pro-government soldiers were killed in Yemen by suspected Al-Qaeda gunmen, who launched grenades and fired machine guns on a southern checkpoint on Thursday dawn, an official said.
The suspected jihadists escaped after opening fire in the southern province of Abyan, the official told AFP, asking not to be named.
“It was gunmen, believed to be from Al-Qaeda, who launched the attack with machine guns and RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), killing eight soldiers and four civilians,” the official said.
The checkpoint in the coastal district of Ahwar was manned by members of the Security Belt, a powerful southern Yemen separatist force.
The militia is dominated by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which last year joined a power-sharing unity government, fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the country’s north.
Security Belt forces have played a decisive role in the fight against Al-Qaeda and Daesh group forces, forcing them to retreat from towns into rural areas.
An STC official and medic in Abyan confirmed the death toll, but Al-Qaeda has not yet issued any statements on the attack.
Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) was born in 2009 between the network’s offshoots in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, as they faced the onslaught of US and regional military campaigns.
It then took advantage of the war that erupted in Yemen in 2014 between the government and the Houthi rebels, bolstering its presence in the south of the country, and launching attacks against both sides.
The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group’s most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes for the past two decades — greatly weakening the terror group.
AQAP fighters are estimated to number in the low thousands, according US estimates in 2019.

Topics: Yemen conflict Al Qaeda

Report: Turkish curriculum ‘has been radicalized’

Report: Turkish curriculum ‘has been radicalized’
Updated 31 min 9 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Report: Turkish curriculum ‘has been radicalized’

Report: Turkish curriculum ‘has been radicalized’
  • Displays ‘sympathy for the motivations’ of Daesh, Al-Qaeda
  • ‘We suspected that Erdogan himself would be involved in changing the textbooks,’ watchdog tells Arab News
Updated 31 min 9 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Turkey’s school curriculum and textbooks have been radicalized in recent years, according to a new report that found that anti-American sentiment, Turkish nationalism, and “sympathy for the motivations” of Daesh and Al-Qaeda have permeated teaching.

The report also found that Turkish students are now being taught that all non-Muslims are “infidels,” including Christians and Jews, who had previously been referred to as “People of the Book.”

Turkey’s “curriculum adopts an anti-American stance, displaying sympathy for the motivations of ISIS (Daesh) and Al-Qaeda,” said the report, produced by education monitoring group IMPACT-se and British think tank the Henry Jackson Society.

Focused on changes to the curriculum since the 2016 coup attempt, the report said: “Tolerance has dwindled as the curriculum has been radicalized. Jihad war has been introduced into textbooks and turned into the ‘new normal,’ with martyrdom in battle glorified.”

It added: “There is teaching of ethno-nationalist religious objectives in the spirit of neo-Ottomanism and Pan-Turkism.”

Anti-American sentiment, the report found, has been in ascendance in the Turkish curriculum, and is being used to deflect from the government’s economic failings.

“The US is also accused as the mastermind of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt and blamed for the escalation of the recent economic crisis,” it said.

“The curriculum’s efforts to rationalize and understand the motives behind the terrorist attacks of Al Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh) should raise alarms,” the report added.

IMPACT-se’s CEO Marcus Sheff told Arab News: “What one teaches children in school today is very much the kind of society one is going to create in the future. Those values, those ideas of national identification, are what children are going to take into adulthood.”

Turkey’s curriculum, he said, is “very specific to the kind of society (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan wants to create. There’s this nostalgia for an age of Turkish domination. There’s an introduction of Islamist ideas that weren’t in the (old) Turkish curriculum.”

Sheff added: “The idea that jihad war is now part of the Turkish curriculum, that martyrdom in battle is now glorified, might not be surprising given what we know about Erdogan … But seeing it in black and white is quite a shock.”

Sheff said the 2016 coup attempt was a turning point for Turkish society and heralded a widespread crackdown.

“We suspected that Erdogan himself would be involved in changing the textbooks … He fired an estimated 21,000 teachers, arrested hundreds, and people from academia were thrown in jail after the failed coup of 2016,” Sheff added. “There was no reason to think he wouldn’t try to influence textbooks.”

Despite the curriculum’s worrying new direction, he said textbooks and curriculums in the Middle East can, and do, change “quite rapidly” — often for the better.

IMPACT-se has celebrated improvements to the Saudi curriculum in recent years, as well as “root and branch” reforms to UAE textbooks.

“Even when the Turkish curriculum has deteriorated to the point it has, with strength of will and political leadership changes could be made in a positive direction,” Sheff said. “But that isn’t what we’re looking at now.”

Topics: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Daesh extremism

Lebanon's Hariri says priority to form government and re-engage IMF

Lebanon's Hariri says priority to form government and re-engage IMF
Updated 30 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon's Hariri says priority to form government and re-engage IMF

Lebanon's Hariri says priority to form government and re-engage IMF
Updated 30 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri said on Thursday after meeting with President Michel Aoun that the priority was to form a government to halt the country's financial collapse and re-start talks with the International Monetary Fund.
"The main priority of any government is to prevent the collapse that we are facing today ... that we proceed to start halting the collapse with the IMF and regain the trust of the international community," he said at a news conference.
Thursday's meeting took place after Aoun told Hariri on Wednesday night to form a new government immediately or make way for someone else. Hariri had hit back by telling Aoun that if he could not approve his cabinet line-up, then the president should call early elections.

Topics: Lebanon Saad Hariri President Michel Aoun

Swedish scientist near death after months in solitary confinement in Iran, say UN experts

Swedish scientist near death after months in solitary confinement in Iran, say UN experts
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

Swedish scientist near death after months in solitary confinement in Iran, say UN experts

Swedish scientist near death after months in solitary confinement in Iran, say UN experts
  • “Medical issues have prevented him from eating properly, resulting in dramatic weight loss,” said the experts
  • Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 and later convicted of espionage
Updated 18 March 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, is in critical condition and near death after months of prolonged solitary confinement, UN human rights experts said on Thursday.
“Djalali’s situation is truly horrific,” the experts said. In an appeal calling on Iran to release him, they said he had been held in solitary confinement for more than 100 days, with prison officials shining bright lights in his cell round the clock to deprive him of sleep.
“Medical issues have prevented him from eating properly, resulting in dramatic weight loss,” said the experts, who include the UN special rapporteurs on the situation in Iran, arbitrary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture.
“His situation is so difficult that he reportedly has trouble speaking. We are shocked and distressed by the cruel mistreatment of Mr. Djalali.”
A call to the Iranian diplomatic mission in Geneva seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Djalali, a medical doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute in the Swedish capital Stockholm, was arrested in Iran in 2016 and later convicted of espionage, accused of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate nuclear scientists. Iran’s Supreme Court in 2017 upheld the death sentence.
The UN experts said Djalali’s conviction and sentence were based on a confession extracted under torture and after an unfair trial. His treatment was emblematic of Iran’s systematic use of solitary confinement “to punish and pressurise detainees, including to make forced confessions,” they said.
Rights activists have accused Iran of jailing a number of dual nationals to try to win concessions from other countries. Tehran has regularly dismissed the accusations and says its judicial system is fair.

Topics: UN Iran Ahmadreza Djalali

Sudan warns Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam plans threaten the lives of 20 million

Sudan warns Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam plans threaten the lives of 20 million
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Sudan warns Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam plans threaten the lives of 20 million

Sudan warns Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam plans threaten the lives of 20 million
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The head of the Sudanese technical team warned on Tuesday that Ethiopia’s plans constitute a direct threat to the lives of 20 million Sudanese citizens living on the banks of the Blue Nile and the Main Nile.
Engineer Mustafa Al-Zubair said Ethiopia’s announcement of its insistence on the second filling next July of the Renaissance Dam - without reaching an agreement - is in violation of international law, state news agency SUNA reported.
He said it created serious risks to vital installations, including dams, infrastructure, and existing agricultural and industrial activities.
Zubair called on Ethiopia to “appeal to the voice of reason” and respect international laws on trans-boundary waters and “adhere to the principle of fair and reasonable use of water.”
He appealed to Ethiopia to work with Egypt and Sudan to reach a legal agreement binding on all parties.

Topics: Grand Renaissance Dam Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Yemeni army captures 23 Houthi fighters

Yemeni army captures 23 Houthi fighters
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Yemeni army captures 23 Houthi fighters

Yemeni army captures 23 Houthi fighters
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News


DUBAI: Yemeni troops captured 23 Houthi militia as fighting continued in Hajjah province, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday,
Dozens of Iranian-backed militia were killed or wounded in fights with Yemeni troops during recent advances to liberate five districts of the north-western province.
The army launched an attack against Houthi militia positions on Tuesday in Abs district in Hajjah, killing 28 militia members and wounding dozens of others.
The fronts in Abs have seen heavy clashes between the national army and Houthi fighter since Friday.
Troops repelled an attack launched by the Houthi militia on government forces’ positions on the Abs front, killing more than 20 militia members.

Topics: Yemen

