You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia expels North Korean envoys as Pyongyang row widens

Malaysia expels North Korean envoys as Pyongyang row widens

North Korean flag is seen in the country's embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2021, after North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia in response to the extradition of a citizen to the US earlier this month. (AFP)
North Korean flag is seen in the country's embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2021, after North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia in response to the extradition of a citizen to the US earlier this month. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8fxka

Updated 8 sec ago
Ushar Daniele

Malaysia expels North Korean envoys as Pyongyang row widens

North Korean flag is seen in the country's embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2021, after North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia in response to the extradition of a citizen to the US earlier this month. (AFP)
  • North Korea cuts ties with Kuala Lumpur after businessman extradited to US
Updated 8 sec ago
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Friday it will expel all North Korean diplomatic staff in Kuala Lumpur in response to Pyongyang’s announcement that it will sever relations with the Southeast Asian nation over the extradition of a North Korean man to the US to face money-laundering charges.

North Korea announced the move through its state media KCNA, saying it would cut ties with Malaysia after a Malaysian court ruled earlier this month that the North Korean businessman, Mun Chol Myong, should be extradited to the US.

“The government will issue an order for all the diplomatic staff and their dependents at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to leave Malaysia within 48 hours from today, March 19, 2021,” Malaysia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

In response to North Korea’s accusation that the extradition of its national to the US was a “nefarious act and unpardonably heavy crime” and “in defiance of the acknowledged international law,” Malaysia said it was conducted in accordance with the principles of justice, rule of law and independence of judiciary.

“The extradition was carried out only after the due legal process had been exhausted,” the ministry said. “The rights of Mun Chol Myong while in custody in Malaysia were also guaranteed and fulfilled, including his access to his own defense counsel, as well as to consular assistance and visits by his family.”

The North Korean businessman was arrested in 2019 on charges of money laundering and violating UN sanctions imposed on Pyongyang. Malaysian authorities said he was deported on Wednesday.

While the Malaysian foreign ministry said it “deeply regrets” North Korea’s decision to sever diplomatic ties, it denounced the move as “unfriendly and unconstructive.”

Malaysia was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with North Korea in the early 1970s. Relations soured after Kim Jong Nam, the estranged brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at a Kuala Lumpur airport in 2017 with a nerve agent.

After the incident, Malaysia suspended its embassy operation in North Korea, which it now plans to close for good.

“The government of Malaysia is now compelled by the (North Korean) decision to close the Embassy of Malaysia in Pyongyang, which operation had already been suspended since 2017,” the foreign ministry said.

North Korean Embassy Charge d’affaires Kim Yu Song confirmed to Malaysian media that his mission was also closing.

“Yes, we will be shutting down. We are now discussing the plans with our staff here and liaising with our government,” he said

Topics: Malaysia North Korea

Related

North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition
World
North Korea cuts diplomatic ties with Malaysia over US extradition
North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place
World
North Korea says will ignore US while ‘hostile policy’ in place

UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
Updated 54 sec ago
AFP

UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
  • Boris Johnson: ‘I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick’
  • Johnson: ‘Everybody, when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it’
Updated 54 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday received a first dose of AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine, assuring the public the jab was safe.
“I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick,” he told reporters at a London hospital close to his Downing Street residence.
“Everybody, when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it. It’s the best thing for you, the best thing for your family and for everybody else,” he added, stressing the renewed green light given by scientists in Europe.

Topics: United Kingdom AstraZeneca vaccine Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated
World
Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated
Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
World
Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot

Philippines frees Indonesian hostages, detains militant captor

Philippine police making arrests of members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), a Daesh-affiliated organization active in southwestern Philippines. (AFP/File Photo)
Philippine police making arrests of members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), a Daesh-affiliated organization active in southwestern Philippines. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines frees Indonesian hostages, detains militant captor

Philippine police making arrests of members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), a Daesh-affiliated organization active in southwestern Philippines. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Fishermen rescued by police after Daesh-linked terror group’s boat capsizes
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police have rescued three Indonesians abducted by Abu Sayyaf militants and arrested one of the extremists in waters off the southwestern Tawi-Tawi province, security forces confirmed on Friday.

Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), a Daesh-affiliated militant and pirate organization active in the southwestern Sulu archipelago of the Philippines, is notorious for bombings, kidnappings for ransom, assassinations, extortion and other criminal activity.

The three Indonesians were among five kidnapped by the group from a fishing boat off Borneo in January 2020. One man was killed by the militants in September as he tried to escape.

The hostages were rescued when an ASG boat taking them to another location capsized off Tawi-Tawi’s Pasigan Island on Thursday night. Police arrived at the location in response to a distress call.

“The terrorists were fleeing the intensive military operations in Sulu, so they sailed to Tawi-Tawi, taking the captives with them,” 2nd Marine Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Arturo Rojas, who heads the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi, told reporters.

Philippines armed forces identified the Indonesian men as Riswanto bin Hayono, 27, Arizal Kastamiran, 29, and Arsyad bin Dahalan, 41. A Filipino man rescued with them was identified as Sahud Salisim, alias Ben Wagas.

Joint Task Force Sulu Commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales confirmed that Salisim is an ASG member.

Another man from the capsized boat, identified as Bensal Jakare, was rescued by a passenger vessel. The military said his links with ASG have yet to be verified.

According to a joint task force report, four Indonesians were on board the capsized boat. The search for the fourth Indonesian national is continuing. 

All the rescued men are undergoing custodial debriefing by the military and police, while the confirmed Abu Sayyaf member, Salisim, has been detained.

Topics: Philippines Indonesia

Related

Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
World
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
Special Remains of 4 Filipinos killed by Daesh found in Libyan cemetery
World
Remains of 4 Filipinos killed by Daesh found in Libyan cemetery

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece

Three migrants found dead off Turkey coast, Ankara blames Greece
  • Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused Greek coast guard units of beating up seven migrants and leaving them at sea without a dinghy off the Greek island of Chios
  • Turkey has repeatedly accused Greek border authorities of violating human rights by abusing and harassing migrant boats in the Aegean, charges that Athens has denied
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

ANKARA: Three migrants were found dead in waters off Turkey’s Aegean coastal town of Cesme while three others were rescued, and a search was continuing for one more person, the Turkish coast guard said on Friday.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused Greek coast guard units of beating up seven migrants and leaving them at sea without a lifeboat or dinghy off the Greek island of Chios, which is less than 5 miles (8 km) from Turkey’s coast.
The Greek coast guard said it was aware of a search and rescue operation in Turkish waters by Turkish authorities but denied any involvement, and said the Turkish accusations were insulting.
“We don’t treat migrants or people in danger that way,” Greek coast guard spokesman Nikolaos Kokkalas told Reuters.
In a tweet, Soylu said the Greek coast guard “battered 7 migrants tonight, took their belongings, tied their hands with plastic handcuffs, and threw them into the sea without lifejackets and boats.” Soylu said they had been left to die.
He also published a video which he said showed the rescue operation, with Turkish teams picking up three people from the sea, and subsequent treatment of those rescued.
One of those, identifying himself as Ahmed, said the seven people had left Cesme three days ago for Chios. He said they had been on the Greek island for two days before they were beaten, their possessions seized and they were left at sea.
Turkey has repeatedly accused Greek border authorities of violating human rights by abusing and harassing migrant boats in the Aegean, charges that Athens has denied.
Hundreds of thousands of Middle East migrants and refugees used Greece as their entry point to Europe through Turkey in 2015 and 2016, until a deal between Ankara and the European Union reduced the flow across the Greek and Turkish land and sea borders.
Turkey hosts more than three million refugees and migrants, many from neighboring Syria, while tens of thousands are waiting in Greece for asylum applications to be processed, mostly in camps where conditions have been described as dire.

Topics: Turkey Greece Aegean Sea migrants

Related

Update Two dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey coast
World
Two dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey coast
3 babies among 6 dead after boat sinks off Turkey coast
World
3 babies among 6 dead after boat sinks off Turkey coast

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania’s first woman president

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania’s first woman president
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania’s first woman president

Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania’s first woman president
  • Wearing a hijab and holding up a Quran with her right hand, the 61-year-old Hassan took the oath of office at State House
  • Hassan succeeds Magufuli, who had not been seen in public for more than two weeks before his passing was announced on state TV late Wednesday
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

DAR ES SALAAM: Samia Suluhu Hassan made history Friday when she was sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president after the death of her controversial predecessor, John Magufuli, who denied that COVID-19 is a problem in the East African country.
Wearing a hijab and holding up a Quran with her right hand, the 61-year-old Hassan took the oath of office at State House, the government offices in Dar es Salaam, the country’s largest city.
The inauguration was witnessed by Cabinet members, former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete. The former heads of state were among the few people in the room wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19.
Hassan succeeds Magufuli, who had not been seen in public for more than two weeks before his passing was announced on state TV late Wednesday. Magufuli had denied that COVID-19 was a problem in Tanzania, saying that national prayer had eradicated the disease from the country. But Magufuli acknowledged weeks before his death that the virus was a danger.
A major test of Hassan’s new presidency will be how she deals with the pandemic. Under Magufuli, Tanzania, one of Africa’s most populous countries with 60 million people, made no efforts to obtain vaccines or promote the use of masks and social distancing to combat the virus. This policy of ignoring the disease endangers neighboring countries, African health officials warn.
Although Hassan announced that Magufuli died of heart failure, exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu says the president died of COVID-19, citing informed medical sources in Dar es Salaam.
“The immediate job, the immediate decision she has to make, and she doesn’t have much time for it, is what is she going to do about COVID-19?" Lissu told The Associated Press at his place of exile in Belgium.
“President Magufuli defied the world, defied science, defied common sense in his approach to COVID-19 and it finally brought him down,” said Lissu.
"President Samia Saluhu Hassan has to decide very soon whether she is changing course or continuing with the same disastrous approach to COVID-19 that her predecessor took,“ the opposition leader said.
Hassan must also decide how she will address Magufuli’s legacy, including whether to continue with his policies that took Tanzania from a relatively tolerant democracy to a repressive state, Lissu said, questioning if she will be able to restore the country's political freedoms and democracy.
Lissu went into exile in 2017 after he was shot 16 times. The attack came shortly after Magufuli said those who were opposed to his economic reforms deserved to die. Lissu returned to Tanzania to challenge Magufuli in the 2020 elections. He lost to Magufuli in polls marred by violence and widespread allegations of vote-rigging. Lissu returned to exile, saying his life was in danger.
Speaking at her inauguration, Hassan gave little indication that she intended to change course from Magufuli.
“It's not a good day for me to talk to you because I have a wound in my heart," said Hassan, speaking Kiswahili. "Today I have taken an oath different from the rest that I have taken in my career. Those were taken in happiness. Today I took the highest oath of office in mourning,” she said.
She said that Magufuli, “who always liked teaching,” had prepared her for the task ahead. “Nothing shall go wrong,” she assured, urging unity.
“This is the time to stand together and get connected. It’s time to bury our differences, show love to one another and look forward with confidence," she said. "It is not the time to point fingers at each other but to hold hands and move forward to build the new Tanzania that President Magufuli aspired to.”
Hassan will complete Magufuli's second term that began in October. She has had a meteoric rise in politics in a male-dominated field. Both Tanzania and the surrounding East African region are slowly emerging from patriarchy.
After Magufuli selected her as his running mate in 2015, Hassan became Tanzania's first female vice president. She was the second woman to become vice president in the region, after Uganda’s Specioza Naigaga Wandira who was in office from 1994 to 2003.
Born in Zanzibar, Tanzania’s semi-autonomous archipelago, in 1960, Hassan went to primary school and secondary school at a time when very few girls in Tanzania were getting educations as parents thought a woman’s place was that of wife and homemaker.
After graduating from secondary school in 1977, Hassan studied statistics and started working for the government, in the Ministry of Planning and Development. She worked for a World Food Program project in Tanzania in 1992 and then attended the University of Manchester in London to earn a postgraduate diploma in economics. In 2005, she earned a master’s degree in community economic development through a joint program between the Open University of Tanzania and Southern New Hampshire University in the U.S.
Hassan went into politics in 2000 when she became a member of the Zanzibar House of Representatives. In 2010, she won the Makunduchi parliamentary seat with more than 80% percent of the vote. She was appointed a Cabinet minister in 2014 and became vice-chairperson of the Constituent Assembly that drafted a new constitution for Tanzania, a role in which she won respect for deftly handling several challenges.
As president, Hassan's first task will be to unite the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party behind her, said Ed Hobey-Hamsher, senior Africa analyst with the Verisk Maplecroft research firm. The party has been in power since Tanzania's independence.
As a Muslim woman from Zanzibar, Hassan may find it difficult to win the support of the party's mainland Christians, he said, warning that some entrenched leaders may develop “obstructionist strategies” against her. He said it's likely that Hassan will start her rule by maintaining the status quo and not embarking on a significant Cabinet reshuffle.
Hassan is the second woman in East Africa to serve as head of state. Burundi’s Sylvia Kiningi served as interim president of that tiny landlocked country for nearly four months until Feb. 1994.
___
Odula contributed from Nakuru, Kenya. AP journalist Bishr Eltouni in Tienen, Belgium, contributed.

Topics: Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan

Related

Oman Air to fly home nationals stranded in Tanzania
Middle-East
Oman Air to fly home nationals stranded in Tanzania
At least 20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service
World
At least 20 killed in stampede at Tanzania church service

Medical workers conflicted by France’s partial lockdown

Medical workers conflicted by France’s partial lockdown
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

Medical workers conflicted by France’s partial lockdown

Medical workers conflicted by France’s partial lockdown
  • "Locking down region by region isn’t enough. I think it’s a sanitary suicide,” said nurse Anaelle Aeschliman
  • New measures affect about 21 million people of France’s 67 million, however, a change in the nationwide curfew will give citizens an extra hour of freedom from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Updated 19 March 2021
AP

PARIS:When nurse Anaelle Aeschliman started her 12-hour night shift caring for unconscious patients with COVID-19, the French prime minister was announcing new restrictions to combat the resurgent coronavirus epidemic in Paris.
The 26-year-old nurse was not impressed as she had been hoping for a full nationwide lockdown to slow the streams of gravely ill patients filling ICUs like hers, in west Paris.
Instead, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced a mishmash of measures — including closures of nonessential shops — that are mostly limited to Paris and northern France and don’t oblige people to spend most of the day indoors.
Castex said Thursday night the measures will take effect on Friday night when Aeschliman will be back in the ICU, for another 12-hour shift.
“Locking down region by region isn’t enough. I think it’s a sanitary suicide,” she said Friday morning, as she went home to shower and sleep after working through the night.
“I admit I was a bit disappointed that we aren’t being locked down nationwide,” she said. “When you look at the numbers, they’re unsustainable, and it is going to become ever-harder as the virus continues to circulate.”
For Pierre Squara, the doctor in charge Friday at the ICU unit of the Ambroise Paré private hospital where Aeschliman also works, encouraging people to leave their Paris apartments makes sense, especially with spring around the corner.
In March 2020, when France first locked down with some of the toughest restrictions in Europe, the government exhorted people to stay home. This time, it is, in effect, urging them to go out and get some fresh air.
People in the Paris region and in the north of the country covered by the new rules can walk as long as they like in a day, within a 10-kilometer (six-mile) radius of their homes and carrying a paper authorizing the stroll. Schools will remain open.
The new measures affect about 21 million people in the country of 67 million. At the same time, however, a change in the nationwide curfew will give citizens an extra hour of freedom. It will start at 7 p.m. instead of the previous 6 p.m., and run until 6 a.m.
Restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, museums, theaters and concert halls have been shut for almost five months.
“Now that good weather is coming and people will be able to go outside, it will disperse the virus a bit more,” Squara said. “It is better to be outside than to be four people in an apartment of 25 square meters. Because Paris apartments are small.”
Dr. Anousone Daulasim, coming off a night shift in the ICU unit, said the new measures were “absolutely necessary” to take pressure off medical teams. He was reserving judgment on how effective they might be against surging infections.
“We’ll see in the future if this new type of lockdown will be sufficient,” he said.
Doctors are hoping that the new restrictions will buy some more time for France’s vaccination campaign to make additional headway against the virus.
The campaign was slow to get off the ground, targeting most first jabs at the elderly, especially the 700,000 residents of medicalized care homes that were hardest-hit by previous surges of the pandemic. They accounted for more than a third of France’s 91,706 deaths.
But ICU doctors believe they are now seeing the beginnings of the benefits of the vaccination campaign, taking in fewer elderly patients who are gravely sick.
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the government had sought to draw conclusions from better scientific knowledge of the virus and from France’s two previous lockdowns in spring and autumn.
“Everything we can do outside, we need to do it outside,” he told RTL radio.
Attal urged people to limit social interactions, keep wearing masks outdoors and limit gatherings to six people maximum.
As the measures apply for at least four weeks and travel between regions will be forbidden without a compelling reason, many people were rushing on Friday to Paris train stations to leave for other less-affected regions.
French authorities also announced that the country is resuming shots with the vaccine made by AstraZeneca on Friday. Castex was to be vaccinated in the afternoon, aiming to show “confidence” in the product.
France on Thursday reported about 35,000 new confirmed infections in 24 hours nationwide, numbers that have steadily increased in recent weeks. The variant first identified in the UK accounts for most infections, and around 250 people are dying each day.

Topics: France Jean Castex Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Related

Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
World
Germany, France among nations to resume use of AstraZeneca vaccine after regulators back shot
France, Germany to beef up COVID-19 controls at common border
World
France, Germany to beef up COVID-19 controls at common border

Latest updates

Malaysia expels North Korean envoys as Pyongyang row widens
North Korean flag is seen in the country's embassy compounds in Kuala Lumpur on March 19, 2021, after North Korea severed diplomatic ties with Malaysia in response to the extradition of a citizen to the US earlier this month. (AFP)
UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
UK PM receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
Philippines frees Indonesian hostages, detains militant captor
Philippine police making arrests of members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), a Daesh-affiliated organization active in southwestern Philippines. (AFP/File Photo)
White House says Biden ‘doing fine’ after stumbling while boarding Air Force One
US President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, the White House said. (Screenshot/AFP)
South African qualifier Harris edges Shapovalov to reach Dubai final
South African qualifier Harris edges Shapovalov to reach Dubai final

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.