Italy lauds Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative

ROME: Italy’s government said it “welcomes Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen.”

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said: “This is an important signal that gives a new impetus to UN-led negotiations and opens up prospects for improving humanitarian conditions in the country and achieving a lasting peace.”

Rome stressed its “full support” for UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, and urged the warring sides “to reach a sustainable compromise as soon as possible and put an end to the dramatic conflict.”

Saudi Arabia presented a peace initiative on Monday to end the war in Yemen, including a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has welcomed the initiative, as have the US, the EU and the UN.