Iran-China to sign 25-year cooperation pact: Tehran
The 25-year cooperation agreement will be signed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran. (AFP file photo)
Updated 27 March 2021
AFP

  • The pact will include ‘political, strategic and economic’ components
TEHRAN: Iran and China are to sign a 25-year cooperation agreement later Saturday, Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Said Khatibzadeh said, as the US foes move closer together.
The pact, which will include “political, strategic and economic” components, will be signed by visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Tehran late Friday, Khatibzadeh told state television.
“We believe this document can be very effective in deepening” Iran-China relations, the spokesman said, recalling that the pact had first been proposed during a visit to Tehran by Chinese President Xi Jinping in January 2016.
Xi and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed then to establish a roadmap for “reciprocal investments in the fields of transport, ports, energy, industry and services.”
A signing ceremony hosted by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set for midday.

Updated 3 min 29 sec ago
AFP

  • The ministry had announced on Friday that 32 people had been killed and 165 hospitalised
  • There were 19 corpses retrieved from the scene, but health minister says they also have three bags of body parts
TAHTA, Egypt: Egypt buried the dead Saturday from a train collision that killed at least 19 people and injured 185, according to a revised toll, as investigators probed the country’s latest deadly rail crash.
Health Minister Hala Zayed told reporters that an initial toll of 32 killed in Friday’s crash was revised down, while the number of injured rose from 165.
“After we honed in on the details of those killed and injured... at this moment there are 185 injured and 19 corpses and three bags of body parts,” Zayed said, without giving further details.
Surveillance camera footage of the accident seen by AFP showed a speeding train barrelling into another as it rolled slowly down the tracks, sending a carriage hurtling into the air in a cloud of dust.
Most of those injured in Friday’s crash that occurred in the Tahta district of southern Sohag province suffered fractures.
The first victims were laid to rest early on Saturday with small groups of family and friends in attendance as residents, who appeared mistrustful of outsiders, kept the media at bay.
Other burials were expected to take place following mid-day Muslim prayers, an AFP reporter said.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi pledged tough punishment for those responsible for the crash, the latest in a series of rail accidents to plague Egypt. Such incidents are generally attributed to poor infrastructure and maintenance.
It came as the most populous Arab nation struggles with another major transport challenge — a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, a vital shipping lane for international trade.
Early on Saturday Egypt was again struck by tragedy when a building collapsed in the capital Cairo, killing at least five people and injuring 24 others, according to officials.
At the scene of the rail disaster, technicians worked through Friday evening to remove five dislocated and damaged carriages. By morning the crash area was cleared of twisted metal and debris.
Rail traffic also resumed ahead of the burials.
Witnesses and survivors recounted horrifying scenes.
“We were at the mosque then a child came and told us (about the incident). We heard the collision, so we rushed and found the carnage,” said a 59-year-old man speaking on condition of anonymity.
The first ambulances to reach the scene arrived “around half an hour” after the crash, he said.
“There were children who removed (debris) using wooden ladders,” added the witness, who spent the day helping rescue workers.
One train was traveling between the southern city of Luxor and Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast, and the other between the southern city of Aswan and Cairo.
Kamel Nagi, a 20-year-old conscript, was on the Cairo-bound train after enjoying a few days of leave.
“Our train suddenly stopped and a quarter of an hour later, the second arrived and struck us,” said Nagi, who suffered multiple broken bones.
“I saw it coming, screamed, then found myself on the ground in great pain,” he said from his hospital bed as a nurse gave him an injection to alleviate his pain.
Authorities opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident, while the rail authority blamed the crash on unidentified passengers who “activated emergency brakes” in one train.
The prosecution said it would interrogate several rail employees, including the two train drivers, their assistants and the signalman.
They will also have to undergo drug testing and their mobile phones have been seized by the authorities to examine their call logs, it added.
But media reports on Saturday claimed both train drivers had died of injuries sustained in the crash.
The rail authority said one train hit the last carriage of the other, causing at least two carriages to overturn between the stations of Maragha and Tahta.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said the government will disburse 100,000 Egyptian pounds (around $6,400) to each family who lost a loved one and between 20,000-40,000 to those injured.
The government has spent “hundreds of billions of pounds” to upgrade the railway system over the past four years, he said, acknowledging that the network “has suffered from decades of negligence.”
Egypt’s railway network is one of the oldest in Africa and the Middle East and improving it “will take time,” Madbouli told reporters Friday after visiting the crash site.
“Until then accidents like this can happen,” he said, adding that efforts to upgrade the system have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic which has delayed deals with foreign firms.
One of the deadliest Egyptian train crashes came in 2002, when 373 people died as a fire ripped through a crowded train south of Cairo.

Updated 36 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 36 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), warned prime minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary blocs in talks over cabinet formation.
Hariri and Aoun have been at loggerheads over the formation of a cabinet for months, dashing hopes of a reversal of Lebanon’s deepening financial meltdown.

Updated 27 March 2021
AFP

  • illions of dollars of cargo are now stalled at either end of the vital shipping lane between Asia and Europe
CAIRO: Hopes rose on Saturday that a mega-ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal could be refloated within days, even as the crisis forced companies to consider re-routing vessels around the southern tip of Africa.
The president of Shoei Kisen — the Japanese firm which owns the giant container vessel — said it could be freed from the canal bed later Saturday, while the parent company of the Dutch salvage firm in charge of the operation eyed a target of early next week.
Millions of dollars are at stake. Billions of dollars of cargo are now stalled at either end of the vital shipping lane between Asia and Europe, with their owners mulling whether to wait it out or take the longer and more expensive route around the Cape of Good Hope at the cost of up to 12 additional days at sea.
The MV Ever Given, which is longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the span of the canal since Tuesday, blocking the waterway in both directions.
At a press conference in Japan Friday, Shoei Kisen president Yukito Higaki told local media there were no signs of damage to its engines and various instruments.
“The ship is not taking water. There is no problem with its rudders and propellers. Once it refloats, it should be able to operate,” Higaki said, according to the Asahi Shimbun.
The company aims to free the ship “tomorrow night Japan time,” he added, the Nikkei news agency said.
“We are continuing work to remove sediment as of now, with additional dredging tools.”
In the Netherlands, the executive director of Royal Boskalis, parent company of Smit Salvage, set a less demanding target.
“With the ships we’ll have in place by then, the earth we’ve managed to dredge, and the high tide, let’s hope that’ll be enough to budge the ship at the start of next week,” Peter Berdowski told a public television chat-show late Friday.
“We are already in the process of installing a crane on land. That will allow us to eventually remove all the containers from the foredeck, which could involve hundreds of containers.”
The blockage has caused a huge traffic jam of more than 200 ships at both ends of the 193-kilometer (120-mile) long canal and major delays in the delivery of oil and other products.
Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) — the ship’s technical manager — said Friday that an attempt to refloat the vessel had failed.
“The focus is now on dredging to remove sand and mud from around the port side of the vessel’s bow,” the firm said.
Salvage crews worked through the night, using a large dredging machine under floodlights.
But the vessel with gross tonnage of 219,000 and deadweight of 199,000 has yet to budge, forcing global shipping giant Maersk and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd to look into re-routing around the southern tip of Africa.
“Shipping companies are being forced to confront the spectre of taking the far longer route around the Cape of Good Hope to get to Europe or the east coast of North America,” said Lloyd’s List, a shipping data and news company.
“The first container ship to do this is Evergreen’s Ever Greet... a sistership to Ever Given,” it said.
Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said the mega-ship veered off course and ran aground when winds reaching 40 knots whipped up a sandstorm that affected visibility.
Lloyd’s List said data indicated 213 vessels were now stalled at either end of the canal, which links the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.
The blockage was holding up an estimated $9.6 billion worth of cargo each day between Asia and Europe, it said.
The canal authority has said between 15,000 and 20,000 cubic meters of sand would have to be removed in order to reach a depth of 12-16 meters and refloat the ship.
If those efforts fail, salvage teams will look to unload some of the Ever Given’s cargo and take advantage of a spring high tide due to start on Sunday night to move the vessel.
Plamen Natzkoff, an expert at VesselsValue, said teams would likely throw even more resources behind their efforts in the coming days to make the most of that opportunity.
“If they don’t manage to dislodge it during that high tide, the next high tide is not there for another couple of weeks, and that becomes problematic,” he said.
“The stakes are too high for it to take months.”

Updated 27 March 2021
AP

  • Authorities replace the rail track in the area where the collision took place
  • Rail officials initially said someone activated the emergency brakes on one of the trains that collided
TAHTA, Egypt: Rail traffic resumed Saturday in southern Egypt, authorities said, a day after two trains collided, killing at least 32 people and injuring 165 others.
The collision of two passenger trains in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometers south of Cairo, was the latest in a series of deadly accidents involving the country’s troubled railways.
An Associated Press video journalist at the scene saw the reopening of the railway early Saturday. Authorities had replaced the rail track in the area where the collision took place. The damaged tracks and wrecked train cars were on the side of the railway.
The two trains had collided Friday at the town of Tahta, causing two carriages to derail and flip on their side.
Rail officials initially said someone activated the emergency brakes on one of the trains, which was headed to the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly however said no cause has been determined.
Egypt’s rail system has a history of badly maintained equipment and mismanagement, and official figures said there were 1,793 train accidents in 2017.
In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the country’s railway chief.
The same year, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the government needed about $14.1 billion to overhaul the rail system. Those remarks came a day after a passenger train collided with a cargo train, killing at least 12 people.
A year earlier, two passenger trains collided just outside of Alexandria, killing 43. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.
Egypt’s deadliest train crash was in 2002, when over 300 people were killed after a fire broke out in a train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

Updated 27 March 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: A multi-storey building collapsed in the Egyptian capital early Saturday, leaving at least eight people dead and injuring two dozen, Al Arabiya reported.  
Police cordoned off the area in Cairo’s Gesr al-Suez district while civil defense and ambulance forces sifted through the rubble in a search and rescue operation.  

"The governorate's crisis room was informed at 3:00 am (0100 GMT) of the collapse of a building consisting of a basement, a ground floor and nine (upper) floors," the Cairo governorate said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse. But building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt due to illegal construction, and poor enforcement of regulations.
The Egyptian Public Prosecution ordered an urgent investigation into the reasons behind the collapse. The incident in Gesr Suez occurred several hours after Egypt’s upper governorate of Sohag witnessed a catastrophic train smash that killed at least 32 people.

