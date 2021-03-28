You are here

Iraq's Jewish community dwindles to fewer than five

date 2021-03-28
A close-up view of a marker on a grave at the Habibiya Jewish Cemetery in Baghdad. (AFP)
AFP

  • A turning point for Jewish history in Iraq came with the first pogroms in the mid-20th century. In June 1941, the Farhud pogrom in Baghdad left more than 100 Jews dead, properties looted and homes destroyed
BAGHDAD: The death of Dhafer Eliyahu hit Iraq hard, not only because the doctor treated the neediest for free, but because with his passing, only four Jews now remain in the country.
At the Habibiya Jewish Cemetery in the capital Baghdad, wedged between the Martyr Monument erected by former ruler Saddam Hussein and the restive Shiite stronghold of Sadr City, an aged Muslim man still tends to the graves, but visitors are rare.
The day of Eliyahu’s burial, “it was me who prayed over his grave,” the doctor’s sister told AFP.
“There were friends” of other faiths who prayed too, each in their own way, she added, refusing to give her name.
To hear Jewish prayer out in the open is rare now in Baghdad, where there is but one synagogue that only opens occasionally and no rabbis.
But Jewish roots in Iraq go back some 2,600 years.
According to biblical tradition, they arrived in 586 BC as prisoners of the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar II after he destroyed Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem.
More than 2,500 years later, Jews were the second largest community in Baghdad, making up 40 percent of its inhabitants.
Some were very prominent members of society like Sassoon Eskell, Iraq’s first ever finance minister in 1920, who made a big impression on British adventurer and writer Gertrude Bell.
Today, “one prays at home,” said a Baghdad resident knowledgeable of the city’s Jewish community.
According to Edwin Shuker, a Jew born in Iraq in 1955 and exiled in Britain since he was 16, “there are only four Jews with Iraqi nationality who are descendant of Jewish parents” left in the country, not including the autonomous Kurdish region.
A turning point for Jewish history in Iraq came with the first pogroms in the mid-20th century. In June 1941, the Farhud pogrom in Baghdad left more than 100 Jews dead, properties looted and homes destroyed. In 1948, Israel was created.
Almost all of Iraq’s 150,000 Jews went into exile in the ensuing years.
Their identity cards were taken away and replaced by documents that made them targets wherever they showed them.
The majority preferred to sign documents saying they would “voluntarily” leave and renounce their nationality and property.
Still today, Shuker said, Iraqi law forbids the restoration of their citizenship.
By 1951, 96 percent of the community had left.
Almost all the rest follow after the public hangings of “Israeli spies” in 1969 by the Baath party, which had just come to power off the back of a coup.
“Promotion of Zionism” was punishable by death and that legislation has remained unchanged.

Fossil discoveries in Egypt date back to age of dinosaurs

Fossil discoveries in Egypt date back to age of dinosaurs
The team carried out excavations and assessed the ancient environments in which the ancient animals lived. (AFP)
  • The research team discovered the remains of an extinct giant fish, a sawfish beak, and a sawfish rostrum, in addition to large parts of a sea turtle
CAIRO: Egypt has announced new fossil discoveries dating back 70 million years, to the age of dinosaurs.
The President of New Valley University Abdel Aziz Tantawi said in a statement that a research team at the university’s Vertebrate Paleontology Center uncovered the first fossil discovery in the ancient Tethys Sea in the Dakhla Oasis in the New Valley governorate, southwest of Cairo.
The research team discovered the remains of an extinct giant fish, a sawfish beak, and a sawfish rostrum, in addition to large parts of a sea turtle and other parts of a large marine reptile, dating back more than 70 million years. The team also discovered some shark teeth.
Egypt’s Western Desert is one of the world’s most valuable natural treasures, unveiling the secrets of ancient life.
Tantawi said that the university will continue searching for excavations of old human settlements in the New Valley desert, which will be displayed in a natural history museum in the governorate.
Gebely Abuelkheir, professor of geology at the university, said that the discovery location was studied extensively with several scientific and exploratory trips in the Dakhla Oasis.
The team carried out excavations and assessed the ancient environments in which the ancient animals lived. They also studied the level of conservation and determined the extent of the success of the scientific team’s extractions.

The team carried out excavations and assessed the ancient environments in which the ancient animals lived.

Abuelkheir added that the important scientific discoveries in this region reflect the conditions and nature of ancient life on the African continent within the ancient Tethys Sea.
These discoveries are part of New Valley University’s research plan to study the ancient life of the Cretaceous period, which is still mostly unknown on the African continent.
The New Valley desert is one of the most important regions in Africa, it contains a large variety of ancient treasures from the Cretaceous period, especially the marine life that lived in the Tethys Sea.
Mohammed Kamel, a geophysicist at the department of geology at New Valley University and one of the members of the research team, confirmed that among the scientific discoveries was a sawfish beak, with a length of nearly 2 meters, confirming the enormity of marine life in that region.
He added that the marine turtle bones were the largest of their kind ever discovered in Africa, but that similar discoveries were previously made by the university’s Vertebrate Paleontology Center.

Yemen's Socotra archipelago awaits ecotourists

Yemen’s Socotra archipelago awaits ecotourists
A view of desert rose (Adenium socotranum) plants growing on Di-Hamri mountain in the Yemeni island of Socotra. (AFP)
  • Socotra is located just 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the Horn of Africa, and 1,000 kilometers from the southern city of Aden where Yemen’s government is based
SOCOTRA, Yemen: With its lush landscape, distinctive trees, unique animals and turquoise waters home to dolphins, Yemen is hoping its Socotra archipelago will become a dream destination despite the country’s nightmarish conflict.
Lying in the Indian Ocean some 200 kilometers (120 miles) off the Yemeni coast, the four islands and two rocky islets are home to some 50,000 people and have remained relatively untouched by the war that has devastated the mainland.
While most of Yemen is embroiled in a conflict that erupted in 2014 between Houthi militia and the government — plus the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic — adventurous travelers are showing a growing interest in visiting Socotra.Many set off from the wealthy United Arab Emirates, which is close to the authorities that control the islands.
“Fortunately, Socotra has never been affected by the war dynamics of the Yemeni mainland,” local travel agency Welcome to Socotra told AFP.
“No tensions or fights have ever been reported, hence there is no reason for tourists to worry.”
Since flights resumed with a chartered Air Arabia aircraft once a week from Abu Dhabi, the agency has received “hundreds” of requests, it said.
Yemen, already the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula even before the war, has for years been trying to develop the archipelago into a hub for ecotourism.
But despite the reassuring words and the lure of the pure white beaches, Socotra hit the headlines in June 2020 when Yemen’s UAE-trained southern separatists seized it from the government.
The two sides have since established a power-sharing deal, substantially dialing down tensions in the south.
Socotra is located just 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the Horn of Africa, and 1,000 kilometers from the southern city of Aden where Yemen’s government is based.
It is famed for its unique biodiversity: Nearly one-third of its 825 plants and 90 percent of its reptile species are considered unique to the island, according to the UN’s cultural agency UNESCO.
The unique and spectacular vegetation, such as the Dragon’s Blood Tree with its distinctive umbrella-shaped canopy and red sap, has earned it a listing as a World Heritage Site.
“Socotra is of particular importance to the Horn of Africa’s biodiversity hotspot,” UNESCO says on its website.
“As one of the most biodiversity rich and distinct islands in the world, (it) has been termed the ‘Galapagos of the Indian Ocean’.”

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla

Documentary unveils unknown aspects of Saudi Arabia's AlUla
The thousands of mysterious stone constructions built atop of an otherwise barren desert may well hold the missing link to AlUla’s part in a major turning point in the history of mankind. (Photos/Supplied)
  • AlUla is a largely unknown oasis valley, once a prosperous and important crossroad on the incense route and home to 3,000 years of powerful successive civilizations
ALULA: AlUla is undoubtedly the centerpiece of Saudi Arabia’s tourism strategy. The valley continues to hold ancient mysterious.
The remains of the stone structures are a testimony to human strength and audacity. Despite the passage of centuries, the grandeur of these heritage sites can rival any modern structure in the world.
The Saudi government is taking special measures for the preservation of the ancient sites strewn all across the Kingdom and AlUla is one of them.
In an attempt to highlight the importance of AlUla, the Discovery Channel has produced new one-off documentary “The Architects of Ancient Arabia.”
Narrated by award-winning actor Jeremy Irons, the documentary journeys into the Arabian Peninsula’s deeper past, following teams of leading international and Saudi archaeologists and a local historian as they reveal new wonders in the previously unexplored land.
Using multiple modern technologies to record tens of thousands of sites, experts choose some to explore in greater detail, to begin piecing together a new chapter in the story of human civilization.
AlUla is a largely unknown oasis valley, once a prosperous and important crossroad on the incense route and home to 3,000 years of powerful successive civilizations.
Some of the most important survey and excavation work in modern history have been taking place in the region.
Teams of experts are seeking to decipher the activities associated with ancient stone structures they are excavating across the area surrounding the AlUla.
In the documentary, the archaeologists unearth evidence for an ancient ritual, completely unexpected and extraordinary.

• The documentary was made by the Discovery Channel in association with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). It was produced by Powderhouse Productions.

• It reveals startling new discoveries, which reset the timeline for the emergence of complex societies.

The documentary was made by the Discovery Channel in association with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU). It was produced by Powderhouse Productions.
Robert Kirwan, executive producer and editor of the documentary, said: “The weeks we spent in AlUla filming alongside the archaeological team were a life-altering experience for me and the rest of the crew. The startlingly spectacular landscape is like nothing I have ever seen. And the stone structures, literally thousands of them dotting the area, have sat untouched for thousands of years. We were walking among the ghosts of unknown ancients, and we could feel their presence, their yearning, to have their story told.”
The documentary reveals startling new discoveries, which reset the timeline for the emergence of complex societies. The thousands of mysterious stone constructions built atop of an otherwise barren desert may well hold the missing link to AlUla’s part in a major turning point in the history of mankind.
These discoveries have been the source of great interest from the archaeology community globally and will be unpacked in much more detail over the coming months in the form of published peer-reviewed articles and papers that will change the current understanding of the significance of the Arabian Peninsula.
Rebecca Foote, director of archaeology and cultural heritage research at RCU, said: “We already know much about the major sites such as Hegra, but I hope that the team’s work and this documentary begin to fill in gaps in our knowledge in the late prehistoric period, when societies are becoming more complex.”
She added: “Archaeologists are just beginning to reveal the secrets and stories held within the desert of this stunning landscape, there is much more to discover and we’re excited to be able to share our work and this place with the world through this documentary.”
“The Architects of Ancient Arabia” airs on March 31 at 10:40 p.m. on OSN (channel 500).

Luxury, adventure await visitors as Saudi Arabia's AlUla serves up fresh feast of flavors

Luxury, adventure await visitors as Saudi Arabia’s AlUla serves up fresh feast of flavors
Dune buggies will take participants on a journey through peaks and dunes on a designated track designed to showcase the beauty of the desert landscape without disrupting its ecosystem. (Supplied)
  • RCU to position AlUla as a leading boutique heritage and cultural destination with the help of its natural assets
JEDDAH: Since Arab News’ first visit to AlUla in 2017, a lot has changed and the scene keeps on evolving rapidly. New dining experiences have been added as well as exciting entertainment activities for adventure-seekers.

One of the latest dining destinations at the heritage site is the renowned private members club, Annabel’s, which opened during the Winter at Tantora event and now returns with a distinguished theme, the Arabian leopard.
The entire club was transformed with a rainforest theme for an event last year to raise funds for the Brazilian rainforest. Coming to AlUla, the club decided to bring a little bit of the rainforest to Hegra to transform the heritage site into an oasis, with a series of themed private dining rooms.
Setting up home within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, this club is promising diners a memorable experience. Annabel’s AlUla is open for dinner daily, serving its signature menu favorites and bespoke mocktails inspired by AlUla.
The other dining experience, Suhail, gathers different local dishes on a single table for those craving a taste of authenticity. The restaurant is named after the shining star Arabs relied on in the past when navigating long journeys.

You’re not going to see a big skyscraper coming in. We have stringent requirements on what can and can’t be built, and how it is developed. Everything will fit into the environment, both from a natural and an aesthetic perspective, without superimposing anything that does not.

Phillip Jones, RCU’s chief destination marketing and management officer

Suhail is a high-end Saudi dining concept combining tradition with luxury, serving traditional home-style food that revives the authentic taste, while offering the genuine Saudi hospitality in an inspired modern design environment.
All dishes have been selected by the restaurant’s executive chef, Rakan Al-Oraifi, who enjoyed media success, appearing on “Top Chef Middle East” and in his own cooking shows in the region. He was named Best Saudi Chef 2018 by the Saudi Tourism Excellence Awards, Best Saudi Chef 2019 and Ambassador for Riyadh Season 2019 by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority.
The third eatery is the Pink Camel, a sweet and traditional style bakery at the entrance of the Wadi near the Oasis. Diners can grab a sweet treat or savory snack, a cup of coffee, and enjoy the scenery surrounded by the perfumes and swaying palms.
For adventure tourists, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has added an array of activities, including a thrilling zipline, which reaches speed of more than 100km/h while offering views of the surrounding Hijaz Mountains.
Adventure junkies can also enjoy a high-adrenalin, low-impact ride. Dune buggies will take participants on a journey through peaks and dunes on a designated track designed to showcase the beauty of the desert landscape without disrupting its ecosystem. Rides are offered by experienced guides, who drive visitors through narrow canyons, high sand dunes and challenging areas of Wadi Rum.
While dining and entertainment are part of RCU’s campaign to attract travelers, hospitality and luxury are also part of the commission’s mission.
Arab News spoke to Phillip Jones, RCU’s chief destination marketing and management officer, who walked us through the commission’s plans to position AlUla as a leading boutique heritage and cultural destination.

• One of the latest dining destinations at the heritage site is the renowned private members club, Annabel’s, which opened during the Winter at Tantora event and now returns with a distinguished theme, the Arabian leopard. \

• The entire club was transformed with a rainforest theme for an event last year to raise funds for the Brazilian rainforest. Coming to AlUla, the club decided to bring a little bit of the rainforest to Hegra to transform the heritage site into an oasis, with a series of themed private dining rooms.

• The other dining experience, Suhail, gathers different local dishes on a single table for those craving a taste of authenticity. The restaurant is named after the shining star Arabs relied on in the past when navigating long journeys.

• The third eatery is the Pink Camel, a sweet and traditional style bakery at the entrance of the Wadi near the Oasis. Diners can grab a sweet treat or savory snack, a cup of coffee, and enjoy the scenery surrounded by the perfumes and swaying palms.

Arab News was one of the first to experience RCU’s phase zero development. “You’re going to see more development in the Wadi area. This will be our tourism district. You will see a big emphasis on arts and culture in the fall. That will be another asset that will be introduced to visitors, with galleries and exhibits and festivals,” Jones said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

172 new hotel rooms will be added to AlUla’s inventory by August this year.
Phillip Jones

He added: “What we’re trying to do is use all these amazing natural assets and then build infrastructure and put it together in an authentic way. That will invite visitors who are interested in culture, heritage, adventure, culinary offerings and the arts as well.” From a tourism development perspective, Jones said that the commission focused for the last 18 months on putting in place an ecosystem to support the visitor industry. “We didn’t have a really good airport, hotels and restaurants. We didn’t have a renovated and restored old town.”
The RCU also focused on activating adventures for the tourists, including ziplining, hiking, mountain biking, stargazing and horseback riding — all of which has been put in place in the last six months.

For adventure tourists, the Royal Commission for AlUla has added an array of activities, including a thrilling zipline, which reaches speed of more than 100km/h.

Next on the commission’s agenda will be new hotels and spas. “In the next three years we’ll have three Aman resorts that are very high-end. We also have a Banyan Tree, a Sofitel brand, and Habitas, which is a Mexican and US brand that is being built as we speak.”
According to Jones, 172 new hotel rooms will be added to AlUla’s inventory by August this year. The hotels and resorts will include spas, restaurants and outdoor pools for people to enjoy in the summer.
Although AlUla’s activities are year-round, Jones recognizes that the peak seasons will be from October through April, and then the summer will be the low season.
“Think about if you go to the South of France, they’re open from the spring through the fall, and then in the winter they’re closed. During low seasons, visitors will get really good rates,” he added.
“We’re also looking to activate some endurance activities like bike racing and endurance races in the desert to encourage a different type of visitor to come over the summer, and then also students and in educational tours.”
Another major attraction AlUla hosts is the Maraya Hall, which is used for special events and activities during summer. “Good news is it’s beautifully air-conditioned.”
Jones said that everything being built in AlUla is focused on sustainability, and protecting and preserving the natural environment.
“You’re not going to see a big skyscraper coming in. We have stringent requirements on what can and can’t be built, and how it is developed. Everything will fit into the environment, both from a natural and an aesthetic perspective, without superimposing anything that does not.”
Adding in Aman’s reputation for luxury, Jones said that between 2021 and the end of 2023, the commission’s primary focus will be luxury premium travelers.
“However, we don’t want people to come and stay in a luxury hotel that can be anywhere in the world. It has to be authentic and real,” he added. “So you don’t have to worry about checking in and thinking that this could be London or Arizona — it will be very much local and authentic to AlUla.”

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Glamping in the UAE desert

EAT, PLAY, LOVE: Glamping in the UAE desert
  • Hatta Sedr Trailers resort offers a unique, though expensive, experience in the mountains
DUBAI: It was over a decade ago that I took my first trip to Hatta. Back then, the Dubai exclave was known for its limited desert adventures (wadi bashing anyone?), and nearly every visitor stayed at the same hotel. Mainly because it was the only hotel.

Fast forward to the 2020s, and the area is remarkably different. In recent years, Hatta has been given something of a makeover, attracting a wider demographic of adventure travellers. There’s definitely more to do, with a range of activities catering to couples, groups of friends, families, and solo guests. It even has its own giant Hollywood-style sign perched up in the mountains.

With only 13 airstream trailers on location, the key to landing a stay at the Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort is to plan in advance — well in advance. (Supplied)

The limited choice of accommodation is also, predictably, long gone. But one of the newer options, which has been a particular hit on social media, is also one of the hardest to book. With only 13 airstream trailers on location, the key to landing a stay at the Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort is to plan in advance — well in advance. For example, I booked my February stay in November.

Now, don’t be fooled by the word ‘trailers.’ the Hatta Sedr Trailers Resort is undoubtedly less trailer park and more desert glamping site. The price for a night’s stay (around $380) confirms that.  

Each trailer comes with its own viewing deck and chairs, along with a barbecue area. (Supplied)

Nestled in what feels like the middle of nowhere, the resort lets you ‘camp’ out in the beautiful Al-Hajar Mountains — a safe and secure environment — but without all the hassle of traditional camping. The location is quiet and peaceful, with no cars or external guests allowed on the premises.

So how do you reach your trailer? I am told to leave my car at an outdoor reception area that’s not connected to the site itself. Once you’ve checked-in, you’re transported to the trailers in a 4x4.

The sun has already set, and the location is quiet, crickets chirping in the background. The trailers are laid out so that you get to enjoy some privacy, with minimal noise from the neighbors.

The price for a night’s stay is around $380. (Supplied)

Each trailer comes with its own viewing deck and chairs, along with a barbecue area. One fairly major drawback is that in order to grill you have to bring everything with you — even the charcoal.

Inside the trailer, there’s a surprising amount fitted into such a small space. On one side there’s the ‘bedroom’ — a double bed with two side tables and a mini closet; on the opposite side is the bathroom with a full shower. In the middle, a dining area is set with a booth-style table and seats, and there’s a small TV. You’ll also find a fridge and kettle, along with basic coffee/tea provisions.

There isn’t a lot to do at the resort, particularly in the evening. So come prepared to relax. Perhaps an early dinner followed by some tea under the stars. It’s amazingly peaceful past midnight; perhaps one of the most enjoyable parts of the stay. For colder evenings, there’s a common bonfire area that guests can gather at.

Inside the trailer, there’s a surprising amount fitted into such a small space. (Supplied)

A restful night’s sleep later (the bed was surprisingly comfy), and it was time to take in the surroundings. A short walk from the trailer are steps that lead to the most stunning view of the Hatta Dam, and guests can book a kayaking experience in advance.

Speaking of activities, the majority actually take place at the nearby Hatta Damani Lodges (about a 15-minute drive). So if you are staying for one night, it’s pointless to leave the site before check-out. Head there afterwards and take advantage of special discounts on activities including archery, bike tours, horse riding, and hiking.

Which brings us to the one major downside to the resort: Even though the atmosphere and service are excellent, it’s a shame that check-in is only from 4 p.m. By the time you’ve arrived and set up, you’ve already lost the majority of the day. Check-out is at noon, so you do have to wake up early to make the most of the location.

What’s more, considering the price, it would have been nice to have some additional touches — a fully outfitted barbecue perhaps? Ultimately, though, you’re paying for the secluded location, the minimal number of neighbors, and a unique camp-style experience.

