New beauty tool for hijab-wearing women solves overlooked problem

DUBAI: ModBeautyKeeper, an accessory designed by Dubai-based New Yorker Nandi Barker, solves a problem that many hijab-wearing women face when applying cosmetics or touching up their makeup on the go.

It acts as a protective cover or liner that stops the accidental transfer of makeup onto hijabs, a game-changer for hijab-wearing makeup bloggers and influencers as well as women who want a touch up while they are out and about.

“On point! On your face! And off your hijab!” proclaims the product packaging, with the website saying the item is aimed at modesty beauty enthusiasts.

Barker came up with the idea after watching beauty tutorials online and noticing that influencers were getting makeup on their clothes.

“I started researching on designing this beauty tool to fill the gap in the market,” she told Arab News.

Makeup artists and content creators would often stuff or line their hijabs with tissue paper to avoid accidental makeup transfer.

Barker's product is one of the first in the market to cater specifically for women who wear the hijab.







The product comes in two cruelty-free designs to accommodate different hijab styles. Supplied



Zainab Hassan, a freelance makeup artist and beauty content creator from London, said hijabi women were often “tokenized” in the industry.

“(Hijabis) are usually used to fulfil a diversity image, but the industry doesn’t always cater to them the way they should or represent them fully,” she told Arab News, adding: “Hijabi is such a vague label and there are so many categories within that category which need representing.”

She believed it was important for beauty brands to listen to their consumers in order to be more inclusive toward Arab women.

“If you give your consumers a voice and implement what they need you create a relationship that makes them feel included.”

Barker handed out prototypes to several friends, who tested the product. Using their feedback and extensive market research, she came up with two designs for the cruelty-free beauty tool to accommodate different hijab styles.







ModBeautyKeeper Original provides semi-protection and is best suited for women who like to keep out a couple of strands from their hairline.

ModBeautyKeeper 360, which launched on World Hijab Day last month, is designed for beauty enthusiasts who prefer full head coverings, and offers maximum protection from makeup stains.

Barker said the tool was extremely easy to use. “All you have to do is peel off the plastic to expose two sticky adhesives and then align the corners with your upper hijab area by firmly pressing the sticky side on to the hijab. Afterward, position your ModBeautyKeeper around your face and firmly press down on the hijab to ensure the adhesive is locked on. It is easy and mess-free.”

When asked if she had plans to expand her brand, Barker responded that the goal was to grow her business.

ModBeautyKeeper retails for $18 and can be purchased at www.6thstreet.com, where it recently launched.