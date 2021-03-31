You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
1 / 3
A woman wearing protective mask walks outside market, as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
2 / 3
Men wear protective masks as they walk along a road, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Karachi, Pakistan March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
3 / 3
A man wears protective mask as he walks with food trays on his head to deliver nearby market, as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/63mzp

Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
  • Pakistan has opted for what officials call “smart lockdowns” to try to tame the disease while keeping the economy afloat
  • Khan said he would direct the government to reinforce the mask mandates
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out a general lockdown while acknowledging the country was going through a third wave of the pandemic.
Pakistan reported 4,757 new infections and 78 deaths on March 30, with two thirds of ventilators and around 80% of beds with oxygen facilities in major cities occupied.
“We have to adopt a balanced policy where the spread of the virus can be prevented and where the poor man and the country’s economy are least affected,” Khan told a national coordinating committee meeting.
Pakistan has opted for what officials call “smart lockdowns” — short-term restrictions imposed often at neighborhood level — to try to tame the disease while keeping the economy afloat.
While federal and provincial governments have announced restrictions on gatherings, public transportation, and mask mandates, the measures have largely not been enforced.
Khan said he would direct the government to reinforce the mask mandates.
Some 800,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Pakistan so far, all of them Sinopharm donated by Beijing, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.
Sultan said half of another million doses bought from Sinopharm had arrived on Wednesday and the other half would arrive on Thursday.
Pakistan is scrambling to get more vaccine as it awaits WHO/COVAX/GAVI allocations of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which have been delayed.
The country is planning to acquire enough of a concentrated form of the Chinese CanSino Biologics vaccine next month to locally produce 3 million doses.
“We are speeding up this process and want to take it to the next stage,” Sultan said.
Pakistan has allowed the private sector to import and sell vaccine, but a legal dispute between an importer and the government over the price has delayed that mechanism.

Topics: Coronavirus Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

Update Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
Middle-East
Yemen receives first batch of coronavirus vaccines
Jordan records 111 COVID deaths, its highest daily toll yet
Middle-East
Jordan records 111 COVID deaths, its highest daily toll yet

Migrant returnees from Gulf look to swing Kerala poll

Migrant returnees from Gulf look to swing Kerala poll
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago

Migrant returnees from Gulf look to swing Kerala poll

Migrant returnees from Gulf look to swing Kerala poll
  • Ruling party could pay price for lack of govt support, experts say
Updated 30 min 50 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: With less than a week to go before regional elections in the southern Indian state of Kerala, experts and political analysts say millions of migrant workers who have returned from the Gulf and the Middle East could decide who claims the top seat this year.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 6.

An estimated 1.2 million foreign workers — out of more than 4 million who reside in Gulf countries and contribute 30 percent of the state income — returned to the coastal state last year after the COVID-19 pandemic rendered them jobless and dealt a heavy blow to the low-skilled workers’ category. Most of those returning are low-skilled workers.

“The migrant workers are going to decide the fate of at least 25 constituencies out of 140 this year,” Prof. Irudaya Rajan from the Center for Development Studies, a think tank based in the capital Thiruvananthapuram, told Arab News on Wednesday.

Rajan added that some workers might avenge the “treatment meted out to them by the government” and vote accordingly.

“They will vote according to the response that the government showed when they returned to Kerala. Earlier, these people used to influence their family from outside. Now that they are here, they will influence the voting patterns,” Rajan said.

India does not give voting rights to nonresident Indians (NRIs).

However, in December last year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) sent a proposal to the government seeking its permission to extend postal voting rights to NRIs for the regional elections in five states. On Feb. 25, it said that the government would not be giving voting rights to NRIs for this year’s polls.

Nevertheless workers who are back in the country can dictate the political fortunes of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which has faced flak for “doing little” for the returnees.

HIGHLIGHT

The workers who are back in the country can dictate the political fortunes of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which has faced flak for ‘doing little’ for the returnees.

“The present government did not give us anything after we came back home despite promises made by the chief minister,” Christopher Shajji, who returned to Kerala from the UAE in July after spending 18 years in the emirates, told Arab News.

“For the last five months, I have been sitting at home without any money and no job. How can we vote for the government?” Shajji, 48, added.

The father of two and sole breadwinner of the family, Shajji was working as a team leader in a designer company in Dubai before the pandemic and subsequent downsizing in the company forced him to pack his bags and return to India.

Thomas Gomes, 58, who relocated to Kerala last year after working in a Dubai-based shipping company for more than 30 years, voiced a similar grievance.

“The Kerala government issued a public notice last year that they are giving financial support to those who returned from the Gulf. I applied for the fund, but I could not get anything,” he told Arab News.

“Now I borrowed money from some people and started a small shop near my house to make ends meet,” he added.

In Muslim-dominated northern Kerala, the impact of returnees and lack of financial resources is more apparent.

Most households in this region have families living in the Gulf, with several criticizing the government for “not doing anything to support them.”

“Whatever help was extended to the people came through community support. We will vote against the government for neglecting us,” Rafeek Parakkal of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Center, a charity organization, told Arab News.

“There are 15 assembly seats in north Kerala, and none of them would go to the LDF,” he added.

The KMCC is associated with the Kerala-based political party, the All India Muslim League, an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), making a serious bid for power this time.

The Kerala government, however, claims that it has taken several steps to “address the concerns of the migrants.”

“We are offering a loan scheme of 30 lakh rupees ($42,000) to the returnees in which the Kerala government is giving 15 percent subsidy,” Shalin Mankuzhy, of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA), told Arab News.

The NORKA is a state government department to redress grievances of non-resident Keralites.

“Around 500 people have used this facility in the past year,” Mankuzhy said, adding that “many feel that it’s not the right time to take a loan.”

He said that most overseas workers had returned from the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, after which NORKA had “made arrangements for the skill development of low-skilled workers.”

However, experts disagree with the Kerala government’s assertion.

“Many returned from the Gulf countries because of the non-payment of salaries. Unfortunately, the Kerala government does not have any concrete plan to rehabilitate them,” Rejimon Kuttappan, a Kerala-based researcher on migrant workers, told Arab News.

“Though the government has started some skills development programs, many of them work as gardeners, cleaners, or fishermen because of the lack of industry in the state,” he added.

Kuttappan said that a worker who had returned empty handed “soon realizes that the state government has failed to support them in the reintegration and rehabilitation, and that is going to shift the vote from the LDF to other parties.”

Mini Mohan, a Trivandrum-based researcher, agreed that the palpable “anger of migrant workers would affect the elections.”

“The government does not have any livelihood programs for most of them, there is no assurance from the ruling party, and there is confusion created by the government in handling the returnees — all these factors might work against the LDF,” Mohan, who is associated with the human and labor rights group Equidem Research and Consulting, told Arab News.

Topics: Indian migrant workers Polls Kerala Left Democratic Front (LDF)

Related

Indian election parties hit by TV and funding clampdown
World
Indian election parties hit by TV and funding clampdown
Special Modi secures a second five-year term with landslide win in Indian elections
World
Modi secures a second five-year term with landslide win in Indian elections

UAE-backed startup to revive community grocery stores in Pakistan

UAE-backed startup to revive community grocery stores in Pakistan
Updated 39 min 5 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed

UAE-backed startup to revive community grocery stores in Pakistan

UAE-backed startup to revive community grocery stores in Pakistan
  • Ucaaz, named after pre-Islamic Makkah market, plans to use artificial intelligence to aid standalone neighborhood shops
Updated 39 min 5 sec ago
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: A startup powered by artificial intelligence and backed by UAE and international investors has launched a chain of retail stores in the Pakistani city of Karachi.

The initiative is aimed at reviving the diminishing trend of kirana standalone community stores in Pakistan.

A surge in the number of supermarkets and malls throughout the south Asian country of 220 million people, has coincided with the demise of many community retail stores, despite them having offered a wide range of products at significantly lower prices to small neighborhoods for decades.

But the new venture Ucaaz – which derives its name from a pre-Islamic bazaar in Makkah that has now become a tourist destination in Saudi Arabia – aims to revive the one-stop shops by connecting buyers and sellers using digital and physical means.

Syed Saad Shah, founder and CEO of the company that has been financed by investors from the US, the UAE, and Pakistan, told Arab News: “It’s a virtually integrated system in which all stakeholders including distributors, retailers, and small retail stores are interconnected. We will digitally manage our inventories and supply chains. It is a first of its kind in Pakistan.

“We are offering solutions to the problems of small retail stores such as ordering, sales promotion and, most importantly, taxation. This is an irregular trade sector with immense economic potential, though it largely remains untaxed.

“We have designed a program which will help us cut out the middleman and directly interact with manufacturers. This ensures that the prices offered by our franchises remain competitive and all necessary products are available in one’s proximity. Customers will be able to place their orders using the mobile app,” he said.

The startup plans to open around 120 franchises in Karachi before branching out to at least five other Pakistani cities. The stores will be equipped with a point-of-sales (POS) system offering special support to trading activities and helping the government generate more tax.

“At present, kirana stores are not integrated with the POS system, and this huge network of stores remains out of the tax net. Ours is the first of its kind hybrid model of e-commerce stores which has the potential of creating a huge revenue stream for the government,” Shah added.

Pakistan is already striving to reduce cash-based transactions. The central bank has estimated that a shift to electronic payment mechanisms could boost the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 7 percent, create 4 million jobs, and result in $263 billion new deposits by 2025.

The investors that have bankrolled the startup pointed out that they were attracted by the idea of reviving small retail stores through technological innovation.

Dr. Jawad Arif, a Pakistani-American investor, told Arab News: “This is a data-driven project, and the Ucaaz team has made a huge achievement by providing easy solutions and making it possible to streamline inventories.”

“It is very easy for small shop owners to keep track of their list of products, communicate with vendors and, at the same time, make a profit. The system is ideal for densely populated countries such as Pakistan and Indonesia, though a little bit of fine-tuning may also make it suitable for the US market.”

Arif was optimistic that the company would make inroads in Turkey and Indonesia within the next three to four years. “Ucaaz plans to increase the number of stores to 500 in Pakistan before launching the initiative overseas,” he said.

Shumail Haider, a shop owner in Karachi’s Federal B. Area, said: “On the back of this innovative solution, we now only need to focus on managing sales.

“Replenishing stocks is usually a major problem for small traders, but supply chain management and promotion taken over by a tech startup can be a significant facilitation.”

Topics: UAE grocery Pakistan

Related

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown
World
Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

Myanmar foes of army woo ethnic allies with new constitution

Myanmar foes of army woo ethnic allies with new constitution
Updated 31 March 2021
AP

Myanmar foes of army woo ethnic allies with new constitution

Myanmar foes of army woo ethnic allies with new constitution
Updated 31 March 2021
AP

YANGON, Myanmar: Opponents of Myanmar’s military government late Wednesday posed a major political challenge to the ruling junta, declaring the country’s 2008 constitution void and putting forward an interim charter to replace it.
The moves, while more symbolic than practical, could help woo the armed militias maintained by the country's ethnic minorities to ally themselves with the mass protest movement against the military's seizure of power in February.
The actions was taken by the CRPH, an underground, self-styled alternative government established by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats in when the army staged its Feb. 1 coup ousting the government of Aung San Suu Kyi. CRPH stand for Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, the national Parliament.
The committee announced Wednesday night on social media that it has revoked the 2008 constitution, which was implemented under army rule and ensures the military retains major influence in government, including veto power over constitutional change by automatically being granted a quarter of the seats in Parliament. The army claimed its Feb. 1 seizure of power was carried out according to constitutional rules.
The CRPH also presented a “Federal Democracy Charter” to serve as an interim constitution. In addition to seeking to put an end to the country’s long history of military dictatorship, it is also meant to work towards meeting the longstanding demands of the country's many and myriad ethnic minority groups for greater autonomy in the areas of their populations.
The issue has great current political significance because the protest movement against military rule has been seeking an alliance with the ethnic minority armed groups to boost pressure on the junta. It would like them to form a federal army as a counterweight to the government armed forces.
Largely peaceful demonstrators in the cities and towns of Myanmar have been facing police and soldiers armed with war weapons that they have used freely. At least 536 protesters and bystanders have been killed since the coup, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which counts those it can document and says the actual toll is likely much higher.
The CRPH has sought to be recognized as Myanmar’s sole legitimate government body. Foreign governments and international organization have not yet granted it formal status, but some acknowledge it as a stakeholder that must at least be consulted.
The junta has declared it an illegal body guilty of treason.
Myanmar’s junta announced earlier Wednesday it is implementing a unilateral one-month ceasefire, but made an exception for actions that disrupt the government’s security and administrative operations -- a clear reference to the movement that has held daily nationwide protests against its seizure of power in February.
The movement against military rule focuses on civil disobedience, calling on employees in the public and private sectors to stop work that supports the machinery of governing.
The announcement came after a flurry of combat with at least two of the armed ethnic minority organizations that maintain a strong presence in their respective areas along the borders. Even in times of peace, relations have been strained and ceasefires fragile.
There was no immediate reaction to the ceasefire announcement from the ethnic minority forces. Several of the major groups -- including the Kachin in the north, the Karen in the east and the Rakhines’ Arakan Army in western Myanmar -- have publicly denounced the coup and have said they will defend protesters in the territory they control.
The Kachin Independence Army, the armed wing of the Kachin Independence Organization, attacked a police station in Kachin state’s Shwegu township before dawn Wednesday, according to local news outlets The 74 Media and Bhamo Platform. The attackers were reported to have seized weapons and supplies and wounded one police officer.
The Kachin have staged a series of attacks on government forces in their territory since the coup, saying the latest round of fighting was triggered by government assaults on four Kachin outposts. After one Kachin assault in mid-March, the military retaliated with a helicopter attack on a Kachin base.
Wednesday’s Kachin attack came after fresh conflict in eastern Myanmar, where Karen guerrillas seized an army outpost Saturday. Myanmar’s military followed with airstrikes through Wednesday that killed at least 13 villagers and drove thousands more across the border into Thailand, according to the Free Burma Rangers, an established humanitarian group that provides medical assistance to the area’s villagers.
The conflict in eastern Myanmar spread the crisis to neighboring Thailand, where an estimated 3,000 Karen took temporary shelter. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said they quickly went back across the border voluntarily and were not forced by Thailand. Thai authorities said Wednesday that only about 200 remained in the country and were preparing to go back.
Protests continued in Myanmar’s cities against the military takeover.
Demonstrators marched through at least one area of Yangon despite reduced numbers in the face of the ever-climbing death toll. The mainly young protesters in the city’s Hlaing suburb stopped to honor a protester killed in an earlier confrontation with security forces.
In another development, an outside visitor was able to see Aung San Suu Kyi for the first time since she was detained during the coup. She spoke by video link with one of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, according to the online news site The Irrawaddy.
Suu Kyi, who is thought to be held somewhere in the capital Naypyitaw, has been detained on several minor criminal charges, and the army said it is investigating more serious allegations of corruption against her. Her supporters dismiss the legal actions as politically motivated, aimed at discrediting her and preventing her from returning to the political arena, where she is the country’s most popular figure.
“She is in good health,” said Suu Kyi’s lawyer, according to the report. “she even urged us to stay healthy. She was smiling and looked relaxed,”
An unconfirmed report late Wednesday by the online news service Khit Thit Media said the government has filed six serious new charges against her, including treason and corruption, but as of Wednesday night there was no official announcement to that effect.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army
Media
Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500
World
Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny launches hunger strike in bid for medical care

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny launches hunger strike in bid for medical care
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny launches hunger strike in bid for medical care

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny launches hunger strike in bid for medical care
  • In a handwritten letter posted to social media by his team on Wednesday, Navalny said his daily requests for a doctor had been ignored
  • Medical professionals on Sunday published an open letter demanding the 44-year-old politician get proper care
Updated 31 March 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW – Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny started hunger strike on Wednesday in a bid to force the prison holding him outside Moscow to provide him with proper medical care.
He said he suffers acute pain in his back and legs.
One of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critics, Navalny’s fate is in focus after he said last week that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture. His appeals for medical treatment had been ignored.
In a handwritten letter addressed to the governor of his prison which was posted to social media by his team on Wednesday, Navalny said daily requests for a doctor of his choice to examine him and for proper medicine had been ignored.
“I really need a doctor. Every convict has the right (by law) to invite a specialist to examine and consult him. Even I have such a right and I’m innocent,” Navalny wrote in the letter.
“I demand that a doctor be allowed to see me, and until this happens, I am declaring a hunger strike.”
Prison authorities, after examining Navalny last week, declared his condition to be stable and satisfactory. The Kremlin has declined to comment on his health, saying it is a matter for the federal penitentiary service. On Wednesday, the penitentiary service said Navalny was receiving all necessary treatment.
“The convict A. Navalny is provided with all the necessary medical aid in accordance with his current medical conditions,” Interfax news agency cited the federal penitentiary service of the Vladimir region as saying in a statement.
It also said that regular checks of prisoners during the night were carried out in line with the law and “do not hinder the rest of the convicts.”
Medical professionals on Sunday published an open letter demanding the 44-year-old politician get proper care.
“We fear for the worst. Leaving a patient in this condition ... may lead to severe consequences, including an irreversible, full or partial loss of lower limb functions,” the letter said.
Navalny has said that what started out as acute back pain spread to his right leg and then to his left leg. The only medicine he has received has been Ibuprofen tablets and cream, he has said. Some members of a local prisoner monitoring group have accused him of faking his condition.
“I don’t want to lose both legs,” Navalny wrote in the same letter. “It would not be fair. Everyone has two legs and I wouldn’t have any.”
Navalny was jailed last month for two and a half years for parole violations that he called politically motivated. He was arrested as he returned to Russia from Germany in January, where he had been recovering from what doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning.
The West, including the European Court of Human Rights, has demanded Russia release Navalny. Moscow, which has cast doubt over his poisoning, has called such appeals unacceptable interference in its internal affairs.
Asked about the hunger strike, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States continued to call on Russia to end Navalny’s “politically motivated” detention.
The Kremlin has cast Navalny as a Western-backed troublemaker on a mission to destabilize Russia with Putin’s spokesman linking him to the CIA, something Navalny has denied.
Navalny’s allies have announced plans to stage what they hope will be the biggest anti-Kremlin street protest in modern Russian history this spring. The authorities have said such protests are illegal.

Topics: Alexei Navalny Russia President Vladimir Putin

Related

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells Russian court to free him
World
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny tells Russian court to free him
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained: spokeswoman
World
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained: spokeswoman

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ
Updated 31 March 2021
AP

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ
  • Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown
  • She pointed a gun at several police officers before being shot dead by other officers
Updated 31 March 2021
AP

JAKARTA: A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation.
Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people.
Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building. She pointed a gun at several police officers before being shot dead by other officers.
A bomb squad member approached her body, which was lying in the rain with the gun nearby, and determined there were no dangerous materials in the area before the body was removed.
There was no immediate statement from police about the incident.
On Sunday, a recently married couple with suspected militant links used pressure cooker bombs to blow themselves up outside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi island.
The attackers detonated their bombs when they were confronted by guards outside the church.
They were believed to have been members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, which has pledged allegiance to Daesh and carried out a series of suicide bombings in Indonesia.
They included a 2016 Starbucks attack in Jakarta which killed four civilians and four militants, an attack on a bus terminal in the capital that killed three police officers, and an attack on a church in Kalimantan that killed a 2-year-old girl a year later. Several other children suffered serious burns in the Kalimantan attack.
Indonesia’s last major militant attack was in May 2018, when two families carried out suicide bombings on churches in Surabaya, killing a dozen people including two young girls whose parents involved them in one of the attacks. Police said the father was the leader of a local affiliate of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah.
South Sulawesi police spokesperson E. Zulpan said Wednesday that police have arrested eight suspected militants believed to have links to Sunday’s church attack. Police earlier reported the arrest of nine other suspects and the seizure of five homemade pipe bombs and 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of chemicals for explosives.
Indonesia has been battling militants since the Jemaah Islamiyah group carried out bombings on the resort island of Bali in 2002 that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists. Attacks aimed at foreigners have been largely replaced in recent years by smaller, less deadly strikes targeting the government, police and anti-terrorism forces and people militants consider to be infidels.
Since the arrest in December of Jemaah Islamiyah leader Aris Sumarsono, also known as Zulkarnaen, the counterterrorism squad has arrested more than 70 suspects, including 19 in Makassar.
Jemaah Islamiyah was once considered the preeminent terror network in Southeast Asia, but has been weakened over the past decade by a sustained crackdown. In recent years, a new threat has emerged in militants who fought with Daesh in Iraq and Syria and returned to Indonesia or those inspired by the group’s attacks abroad.

Topics: Indonesia Daesh

Related

Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery
World
Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery
Indonesia cathedral rocked by Palm Sunday suicide bombing
World
Indonesia cathedral rocked by Palm Sunday suicide bombing

Latest updates

Saudi state minister meets Kuwaiti leaders
Saudi state minister meets Kuwaiti leaders
Egypt launches inquiry into cargo ship grounding
Egypt launches inquiry into cargo ship grounding
Migrant returnees from Gulf look to swing Kerala poll
Migrant returnees from Gulf look to swing Kerala poll
What We Are Reading Today: Never Enough by Mike Hayes
What We Are Reading Today: Never Enough by Mike Hayes
UAE-backed startup to revive community grocery stores in Pakistan
UAE-backed startup to revive community grocery stores in Pakistan

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.