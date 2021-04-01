You are here

  • Home
  • India fights coronavirus surge, steps up jabs amid export row

India fights coronavirus surge, steps up jabs amid export row

India fights coronavirus surge, steps up jabs amid export row
India has exported more coronavirus vaccines than it has administered its own population, official data show. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z7yna

Updated 01 April 2021
AP

India fights coronavirus surge, steps up jabs amid export row

India fights coronavirus surge, steps up jabs amid export row
  • Experts say there is a pressing need for India to bolster vaccinations, which started sluggishly in January
  • India confirmed a new and potentially troublesome variant at home
Updated 01 April 2021
AP

NEW DELHI: There isn’t any room at Sion Hospital in India’s megacity, Mumbai – approximately all 500 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients are occupied. And with new patients coming in daily, a doctor said the hospital is being forced to add beds every second day.
Waiting lists in some hospitals in the city are so unreasonable that “numbers can’t define the burden on hospitals,” said Dr. Om Shrivastava, an infectious diseases expert.
Scenes like this were common last year, when India looked set to become the worst affected country with daily cases nearly crossing 100,000. For several months, infections had receded, baffling experts, then since February, cases have climbed faster than before with a seven-day rolling average of 59,000. On Thursday, India reported more than 72,000 cases, its highest spike in six months.
“I think it’s going to be worse (than last year),” said Shrivastava. “If it doesn’t quell in a few months time, we may be in for the long haul.”
Experts say there is a pressing need for India to bolster vaccinations, which started sluggishly in January. The country is expanding its drive to include everyone over 45 years from Thursday.
But scaling up vaccinations in India has implications beyond its borders. Spotlight on Serum Institute of India – the world’s largest maker of vaccines and key global supplier – to cater to cases at home has resulted in delays of global shipments of up to 90 million doses under the UN-backed COVAX program, an initiative devised to give countries access to vaccines regardless of their wealth. Serum Institute declined to comment.
This could have negative consequences worldwide, setting back supplies in developing countries reliant on Indian exports. But some health experts argue that India’s rising caseload is a global public health problem too.
India has exported more vaccines, 64 million doses, than it has administered its own population at 62 million doses, official data showed.
Irrespective of where vaccines are being made, we need to send them to “places where you’re seeing an upward trajectory,” said Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatistician at the University of Michigan who has been tracking the pandemic in India.
And India certainly qualifies: Nearly all its 28 states have seen a rise. Six states account for more than 78 percent of India’s total caseload, which at 12 million is the third-highest in the world. Cases have increased six-fold in less than two months, and deaths – a lagging indicator in the pandemic that follows hospitalization – are rising too.
Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, is behind 60 percent of daily cases and accounts for about the same percentage of active cases. Capital New Delhi and states of Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are also among the worst-hit.
After a grinding lockdown and falling cases, life in India had returned to normal in many places. Markets are teeming with people, politicians are addressing massive rallies in local elections and a religious gathering in Uttarakhand state is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of devotees in April.
International travel has also resumed in high volumes, bringing in variants first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. These variants, designated as those of concern, were found in 7 percent of nearly 11,000 samples sequenced since Dec. 30.
India also confirmed a new and potentially troublesome variant at home. Officials have cautioned against linking the variants to the surge, and experts say more expansive genomic analysis is needed to determine how much they are contributing to the rise.
The new infections have also cast doubt over herd immunity – the threshold at which enough people have developed immunity to the virus, by falling sick or being vaccinated – which was floated by some experts earlier this year to explain dropping cases. The last nationwide serological survey found that 21.4 percent of adults had been infected before vaccinations began in January, implying that a large section of India’s nearly 1.4 billion population remains vulnerable.
“It’s a perfect storm of careless crowd behavior, laxity in government vigilance and a misleading perception of herd immunity,” said K Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India. “The virus rode through gates which were left wide open.”

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
World
Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return
World
India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

UK rejects US call to repatriate Daesh members

UK rejects US call to repatriate Daesh members
Updated 36 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

UK rejects US call to repatriate Daesh members

UK rejects US call to repatriate Daesh members
  • Ex-counterterror chief: Call to bring home militants ‘dangerously simplistic’
  • Some 2,000 foreign fighters held in limbo by Kurdish forces in Syria
Updated 36 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has rejected US calls to bring home British militants and their families from detention in Syria.

John Godfrey, US special envoy for the anti-Daesh coalition, warned that the battlefield victory over the terrorist group will be squandered if Western countries refuse to take responsibility for their citizens held in camps in Syria.

“This is an international problem that requires an international solution,” he said, adding that some 2,000 foreign fighters are held by Kurdish forces in detention centers in northeast Syria while 10,000 of their relatives, mostly women and children, are housed in guarded camps.

Intelligence agencies say about 900 Britons traveled to Syria or Iraq to join Daesh. About 20 percent of them were killed and 40 percent returned home.

Britain has refused to repatriate its remaining citizens apart from a small number of unaccompanied children, citing national security concerns.

A government spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK, and we will do whatever is necessary to protect the UK from those who pose a threat to our security.”

The Home Office’s refusal to take back citizens is a rare split in foreign policy between the two long-time allies.

Sir Mark Rowley, the UK’s former head of counterterrorism policing, dismissed the US call to repatriate foreign fighters as “dangerously simplistic.”

He added that London would struggle to prosecute returning Daesh members and their families due to a lack of concrete evidence, and that allowing them back would undermine the government’s responsibility to protect its citizens.

“What is needed is a well-resourced global investigative effort to hold Isis (Daesh) terrorists to account for atrocity crimes, not just terrorism,” he wrote in a letter to The Times.

“Only an international task force, with access to the best intelligence, that proactively integrates witness and other evidence can tip the scales. Only then can we legally imprison the majority of these terrorist fighters for the long term.”

But experts and politicians have warned that leaving citizens in Syria in perpetuity risks undermining British security.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood warned: “We’ll see a repeat of Al-Qaeda regrouping and becoming a very real threat, and that threat won’t just pose itself in the Middle East, but also to Britain.”

Topics: Britain Daesh

Related

UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
World
UK court ruling opens door for return of Daesh recruits
Special UK minister: Teenage recruits to Daesh on the rise
World
UK minister: Teenage recruits to Daesh on the rise

Russia thwarts Daesh terror attack

Russia thwarts Daesh terror attack
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Russia thwarts Daesh terror attack

Russia thwarts Daesh terror attack
  • A purported Daesh member resisted detention and was killed during a security operation
  • The individual had a Russian passport but was originally from central Asia
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Russian Federal Security Service, FSB, foiled a planned Daesh terror attack on a fuel and energy facility in Tver region, state agency TASS reported.

A purported Daesh member resisted detention and was killed during a security operation, TASS quoted FSB.

“The criminal put up armed resistance when detained and was neutralized in retaliatory fire by special units of the Russian FSB, security agents and civilians were not injured,” the FSB added.

The individual had a Russian passport but was originally from central Asia, Russian state agency RIA added.

Topics: Russia Daesh

Related

Russia’s RDIF enhances investment in KSA with support of green initiatives
Saudi Arabia
Russia’s RDIF enhances investment in KSA with support of green initiatives
Iran plans to start making Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in April
Middle-East
Iran plans to start making Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in April

Three held in Italy over fake kidnapping that turned real

Three held in Italy over fake kidnapping that turned real
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

Three held in Italy over fake kidnapping that turned real

Three held in Italy over fake kidnapping that turned real
  • Two Italian men had planned their own fraudulent kidnapping, only to be genuinely kidnapped by Syrian jihadists
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

ROME: Three men have been arrested for masterminding the kidnapping of two Italians who were held captive in Syria for three years, Italian police said Tuesday.
Over the course of 2016, the three who were arrested — all from the northern Brescia province — had convinced two businessmen from the area to travel to Turkey.
One of the two, Alessandro Sandrini, was convinced to go with the offer of faking his own kidnapping during the trip, and earn ransom money.
The other businessman, Sergio Zanotti, made the journey after being promised a business deal involving Iraqi currency.
Once in Turkey, both businessmen were captured for real near the Syrian border and taken to Syria, where they were held captive by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a jihadist group.
According to a police statement, the three men who were arrested had associates in Turkey who carried out the kidnapping and handed the two Italians over to Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.
Zanotti left Italy in April 2016 and remained a prisoner until April 2019. Sandrini arrived in Turkey in October 2016 and was freed in May 2019.
Media reports, which quoted investigative sources, said Sandrini was charged for fraud and simulating a crime, as part of the same probe that led to Tuesday’s arrests.
Police said a third businessman was approached about making the trip to Turkey, but pulled out at the last minute, refusing to board his plane.

Topics: Italy Daesh Syria kidnapping

Related

US urges Western allies to repatriate Daesh families held in Syria
Middle-East
US urges Western allies to repatriate Daesh families held in Syria
‘No progress’ in Libya search for kidnapped Italians
Middle-East
‘No progress’ in Libya search for kidnapped Italians

Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament

Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament

Syrian who fled to Germany drops out of race for parliament
  • 'The high threat level for me but especially for people close to me is the most important reason for withdrawing my candidacy'
  • Alaows’ candidacy for the German parliament was the first by a refugee from Syria
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

BERLIN: A Syrian man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker in 2015 and was running for a seat in parliament in his new country’s September election said Tuesday that he is withdrawing his candidacy.
Tareq Alaows, who joined the opposition Green party last year and was running as its candidate in a constituency in western Germany in the Sept. 26 vote, said in a statement that he made his decision for personal reasons.
“The high threat level for me but especially for people close to me is the most important reason for withdrawing my candidacy,” Alaows wrote, without elaborating. He also said he experienced a lot of racism during his campaign, which he started early last month.
“My candidacy showed that in all parties in politics and across society, strong structures are needed to confront racism and help those affected,” he said.
Before fleeing to Germany, Alaows participated in peaceful protests against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government while studying law at the University of Aleppo. He also volunteered for the Red Crescent relief group during the civil war and helped register internally displaced people.
After his arrival in Germany, he soon became active in politics again, protesting for more rights and improved living conditions of asylum-seekers in the country.
Alaows, who is fluent in German and works as a legal counselor for asylum-seekers, said he wanted to give a voice to the country’s asylum-seekers in parliament.
His party said there had been anonymous death threats against Alaows’ family in Syria if he stuck to his bid for a seat in parliament.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas noted that Alaows’ candidacy for the German parliament was the first by a refugee from Syria and said on Twitter “it is depressing for our democracy that this has failed because of threats & racism.” Maas, a member of the rival center-left Social Democrats, voiced “solidarity” with Alaows.

Topics: Germany Syria refugees German elections Islamophobia

Related

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Peter Altmaier, Germany’s minister for economics and energy. (Screenshot)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Germany in landmark alliance on green hydrogen
Asylum seekers clash at German refugee center
Asylum seekers clash at German refugee center

Philippine military says spots more ‘illegal’ South China Sea structures

Philippine military says spots more ‘illegal’ South China Sea structures
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

Philippine military says spots more ‘illegal’ South China Sea structures

Philippine military says spots more ‘illegal’ South China Sea structures
  • The islands and reefs of the South China Sea are among the world’s most contested feature
  • ‘These constructions and other activities, economic or otherwise, are prejudicial to peace, good order, and security of our territorial waters’
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine military said on Thursday it had documented illegal manmade structures on Union Banks in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands, near areas where hundreds of Chinese vessels had massed last month.
Military chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said the structures were not far from islands and features claimed by the Philippines inside its exclusive economic zone.
He did not say which country had built the structures or the extent of the construction.
They were discovered on March 30, during one of the military’s maritime flight patrols over the South China Sea, where it has been closely monitoring the activities of the Chinese vessels believed to be manned by militias.
“These constructions and other activities, economic or otherwise, are prejudicial to peace, good order, and security of our territorial waters,” Sobejana said in a statement.
“Our efforts to dutifully perform our mandate to protect and advance our national interests in the area continue unhampered,” he said.
The islands and reefs of the Spratlys are among the world’s most contested features, with Vietnam, China, Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia putting structures, small communities and artificial islands there to stake their territorial claims in the strategic waterway.
Video footage shared by the military showed hundreds of boats spread around Hughes, Gaven and Whitsun reefs, some moored in groups of as many as seven boats side-by-side.
Calls to the Chinese embassy in Manila on Thursday seeking comment on the Union Banks structures went unanswered.
Sobejana remarks come as part of a new push by the Philippines’ military and diplomats to publicly challenge China’s maritime activities after several years during which criticism was muted.
The president, Rodrigo Duterte, has sought closer relations with Beijing and has said challenging its actions are futile and dangerous.
US and Philippine national security advisers discussed their concerns over Chinese activities in the South China Sea in a call on Wednesday, while Philippine foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin is due to meet his Chinese counterpart this week.

Topics: Philippines South China Sea

Related

Duterte orders Philippine troops to South China Sea reefs
World
Duterte orders Philippine troops to South China Sea reefs
US destroyers sail in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions
World
US destroyers sail in disputed South China Sea amid trade tensions

Latest updates

Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes
Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes
UK rejects US call to repatriate Daesh members
UK rejects US call to repatriate Daesh members
Pakistan lifts TikTok ban for second time
Pakistan lifts TikTok ban for second time
Art Dubai opens with a bang, against the odds
Art Dubai opens with a bang, against the odds
Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses
Contractor DSI swings to profit but auditor highlights $1.3bn in accumulated losses

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.