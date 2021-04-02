You are here

Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots

Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots
A total of 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Turkey. (Reuters)
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots

Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots
  • Rollout has so far included those over 60 years of age, health personnel and other priority group
  • Turkey recently imposed new weekend lockdowns in most provinces, as cases reached all-time highs nationwide
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey on Friday began administering Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 shots, introducing a second vaccine in its campaign that began in mid-January, as new cases reached record highs.
Turkey has so far delivered 16.5 million vaccine doses nationwide, including more than 7 million people who have received a second dose of the shots developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.
The rollout has so far included those over 60 years of age, health personnel and other priority groups.
A total of 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Turkey, with that number expected to reach 4.5 million in the coming days, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.
People can choose which vaccine they would like to receive when their turn comes, Koca said, adding that the aim is to vaccinate a majority of the population by June.
Emre Yavuz said he and his wife received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine because their daughter studies in Europe, which he said may not allow in those who receive the Sinovac vaccine.
“There is a debate in the European Union about whether to accept this (Sinovac) or not. Therefore, I chose this to be on the safe side,” he said, after receiving his first shot at the Ankara City Hospital.
Turkey recently imposed new weekend lockdowns in most provinces, as cases reached all-time highs nationwide. On Thursday, 40,806 new cases were recorded, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total number of cases stood at 3.358 million as of Thursday, with the death toll at 31,713.
Turkey currently ranks fifth globally for daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally.

Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey records 42,308 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet

Turkey records 42,308 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet
  • Cases have surged since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March
  • On Monday, Erdogan announced a tightening of measures
Updated 59 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey recorded 42,308 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cases have surged since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March.
On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.
The total number of cases stands just above 3.4 million, the data showed. The latest daily death toll was 179, bringing the cumulative toll to 31,892.

UK crime agency considers investigating Lebanon corruption report, sources say

UK crime agency considers investigating Lebanon corruption report, sources say
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

UK crime agency considers investigating Lebanon corruption report, sources say

UK crime agency considers investigating Lebanon corruption report, sources say
  • London-based lawyers accuse Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh and associates of money laundering and corrupt practices
  • Salameh told Reuters he read a copy of the report and described it as part of a smear campaign
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

PARIS/BEIRUT — Britain’s organized crime agency is reviewing a report by a group of London-based lawyers which accuses Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh and associates of money laundering and corrupt practices, four sources familiar with the matter said.
The 76-page report, seen by Reuters, outlines what it says are assets, companies and investment vehicles in Britain worth hundreds of millions of pounds which it alleges Salameh, members of his family and his associates used over years to divert funds out of Lebanon.
Salameh, who has led Lebanon’s central bank since 1993, told Reuters he had read a copy of the report and described it as part of a smear campaign.
“They are false allegations,” he said.
London-based legal practice Guernica37 submitted the report to British police late last year, two of the sources said.
They said it was then referred to Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA). The report was prepared on behalf a group from Lebanese civil society in the diaspora.
“We can confirm we have received that report, but we are not in a position to comment further,” a spokesman for the NCA said, declining to say whether an investigation had been launched.
Two of the sources said NCA’s financial investigation unit was carrying out a scoping exercise, a form of preliminary investigation, to determine whether there were sufficient grounds to start a formal investigation.
Lebanon’s financial and political elite have been under growing scrutiny over years for alleged mismanagement, corruption and obstructing efforts to unlock international aid, particularly since a massive explosion at Beirut port eight months ago plunged the country deeper into distress.
The Guernica37 probe is one of several underway or being planned in Europe that target officials in Lebanon’s financial sector and its broader political class.
The Swiss attorney general’s office said in January it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in the context of a probe into “aggravated money laundering” and possible embezzlement tied to the Lebanese central bank.
In response to questions from Reuters, the Swiss attorney general’s office did not say whether Salameh was a suspect and declined further comment. Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.
Lebanon’s banking system is at the heart of a financial crisis that erupted in late 2019. Banks have blocked most transfers abroad and cut access to deposits as dollars grew scarce. The meltdown has crashed the currency, prompted a sovereign default and fueled widespread poverty.
Guernica37 co-founder Toby Caldman said in a statement to Reuters that the group’s report was one of a number of legal filings it had prepared on Lebanon for the British authorities.
“Our intention is to address, investigate and expose all pillars of alleged corruption in the country,” he said.

Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep

Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep

Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep
  • Kurdish authorities have warned that Daesh militants are hiding out among camp residents
  • Al-Hol is the larger of two Kurdish-run displacement camps for suspected relatives of Daesh extremists in Syria’s northeast
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Kurdish forces on Friday said they had captured 125 suspected Daesh members as part of a security operation in northeast Syria’s Al-Hol displacement camp.
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the launch Sunday of the sweep targeting Daesh operatives in the overcrowded settlement, which has been rocked by more than 40 assassinations since the start of the year.
Kurdish authorities have warned that the camp, home to almost 62,000 people, is turning into an extremist powder keg because of Daesh militants hiding out among camp residents.
“We captured 125 members of IS sleeper cells, including 20 in charge of cells and assassinations in the camp,” said Ali Al-Hassan, a spokesman for the Kurds’ Asayish security forces.
There have been more than 47 killings since the start of the year, Hassan said.
Speaking at the Asayish headquarters in the town of Al-Hol, he said several Daesh members had infiltrated the camp by pretending they were displaced civilians.
“Their goal was to work inside it and regroup,” Hassan told a press conference.
During the sweep, the Asayish found “electronic circuits used to prepare explosive devices” as well as other military gear, he added.
Al-Hol is the larger of two Kurdish-run displacement camps for suspected relatives of Daesh extremists in Syria’s northeast.
It holds mostly Syrians and Iraqis but also thousands from Europe and Asia.
Many residents see the camp as the last vestige of the Daesh proto-state that extremists declared in 2014 across large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq.
“Despite the fact that we have arrested many sleeper cell operatives in the camp, including senior officials, the danger in Al-Hol is not over yet,” Hassan said.
“The success of our operation... will not last long without international backing.”
Syria’s Kurds have repeatedly urged the international community to repatriate foreign nationals held in northeast Syria.
But these calls have largely fallen on deaf ears with only some, mostly children, allowed to return so far.

Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister

Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister

Lebanon must ration subsidies before reserves run out — finance minister
  • Delays in launching a plan to reduce subsidies are costing $500 million a month,
  • Financial meltdown is fueling hunger and unrest in Lebanon’s gravest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT – Lebanon will run out of money to fund basic imports by the end of May and delays in launching a plan to reduce subsidies are costing $500 million a month, the caretaker finance minister, Ghazi Wazni, said.
As Lebanon’s economy crumbles, the central bank has asked the caretaker cabinet to decide how to gradually lift subsidies to ration remaining foreign currency reserves, Wazni told Reuters on Thursday.
“The government must speed this up. The cost of wasting time is very high. With every delay, it becomes higher,” he said.
Lebanon’s financial meltdown is fueling hunger and unrest in the country’s gravest crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.
The subsidy plan scales down a list of subsidized foods from 300 to 100 goods, reduces fuel and medicine subsidies and introduces a ration card for 800,000 poor families, to roughly halve $6 billion in annual spending on subsidies, Wazni said.
The overall subsidy plan will have to get the green light from parliament since it must approve funding for the cards, and the caretaker prime minister in turn wants the introduction of the cards tied to subsidy removal, he said, outlining a process that will likely take time.
Meanwhile, foreign reserves are draining away faster than officials are making serious moves to ration the money left, back key imports and help the most vulnerable.
The currency has lost most of its value since late 2019, making more than half the population poor as prices soar.
Still, politicians have yet to agree a rescue plan or a new government since the outgoing administration quit in August over the massive Beirut port explosion that killed 200 people.
Already, a year has passed since Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab cited dangerously low reserves when he declared Lebanon’s sovereign default.
Foreign currency reserves stand at around $15.8 billion, Wazni said. That means, at best, two months of subsidies left before hitting obligatory reserves — hard currency deposits parked by local lenders at the central bank — which he estimated at $15 billion.
“If the central bank’s foreign reserves keep depleting in the future, at the end of the day these will be what’s left of deposits,” he said.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, who has said obligatory reserves should not be used to fund imports, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the figures.
Along with its subsidising of the food basket, the central bank has also drawn on reserves to subsidise wheat, fuel and medicine as dollar inflows dried up.
Remarks about a looming end to subsidies have triggered panic buying and fears of shortages in the import-dependent country.
Wazni said the prospect of a “harsh reaction” to lifting subsidies posed a challenge. “Today, the problem is this is a caretaker government, and this is a difficult decision socially...but it is necessary. It should have been done already.”
Joining a chorus of Lebanese and foreign officials calling on political leaders to end a deadlock in talks for a new government, he warned that without one, chaos would ensue.
To get badly-needed foreign cash, a new cabinet will have to revive IMF talks, reform the public finances and tackle graft at the heart of the crisis.
“This would kickstart the rescue operation. This is a political decision,” Wazni said. “But without a credible government, in a few months things will get worse and worse. ...Poverty, misery and unemployment will rise even more, prices will keep soaring, and there will be chaos.”

UAE reports 2,180 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

UAE reports 2,180 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

UAE reports 2,180 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

UAE reports 2,180 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths
  • The total number of infections in the country now stands at 465,939
  • Three people died from coronavirus complications
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 2,180 new coronavirus cases after conducting 244,357 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 465,939, since the pandemic began, the health ministry said.
It added that three people died from coronavirus complications, raising the fatality rate to 1,502.
The UAE has also confirmed 2,321 recoveries, bringing the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 450,111.
The last time daily coronavirus cases hit below the 2,000-mark was on January 5 with 1,967 infections.
The country has embarked on a widescale coronavirus vaccination campaign to complement its aggressive COVID-19 testing regime to help curb transmission of the disease. The number of doses that have been provided so far has reached 8,491,382.

