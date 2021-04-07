You are here

UAE state-news agency WAM launches service in Hebrew

The service provided will be comprehensive media content that includes news, written and audio-visual reports that can be accessed on WAM’s website and social media accounts. (Screenshot)
The service provided will be comprehensive media content that includes news, written and audio-visual reports that can be accessed on WAM’s website and social media accounts. (Screenshot)
  • Hebrew will become the 19th language WAM would offer its news service in
  • The service provided will be comprehensive media content that includes news, written and audio-visual reports
DUBAI: UAE state-news agency WAM launched the latest version of its service in Hebrew on Wednesday following the normalization of relations between the Emirates and Israel last year.

The service provided will be comprehensive media content that includes news, written and audio-visual reports that can be accessed on WAM’s website and social media accounts.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM), stated that the news service in Hebrew will provide media content on the progress made in the overall bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel, in light of the Abrahamic Peace Accord signed by the two countries in September 2020.

Hebrew will become the 19th language WAM would offer its news service in.

  • Universal Music Group, Republic Records partner with Wassim Slaiby to launch UAM
DUBAI: Leading music and entertainment giant Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced the launch of Universal Arabic Music (UAM), a label dedicated to artists in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Republic Records and its parent company UMG founded the new label in partnership with respected music mogul Wassim “SAL” Slaiby.

The label was unveiled by UMG Chairman and CEO Sir Lucian Grainge; Republic Records founder and CEO Monte Lipman; and Slaiby, founder and CEO of SALXCO and XO RECORDS, who will serve as founder and CEO of UAM effective immediately.

As the first dedicated global label of its kind, UAM will focus on elevating Arabic music and artists to the forefront of popular music culture, and help shine a global spotlight on talent from the region to break through.

It also aims to create opportunities to introduce Arabic music and culture to new partners, platforms and brands worldwide.

“In today’s global music marketplace, we’ve demonstrated time and again that worldwide hits come from anywhere,” said Grainge.

“There’s so much talent in this part of the world that with SAL’s incredible experience and intimate knowledge of the MENA region, alongside his track record for helping to break global artists, he’ll bring a unique vision, strategy and power to UAM.”

Slaiby said: “It’s been my dream to highlight the talent and culture of Arabic music on a global level with partners that I trust and admire.”

The global audience for Arabic music is rapidly growing, in part due to its rising popularity across social media and among the large Arab diaspora worldwide, and also because of its appeal to music fans of all backgrounds.

Social media is helping build awareness of new Arabic artists and songs in countries such as the US, Brazil, France and Turkey, as well as across Latin America, where there are large Arab communities.

Setting the tone for the label’s ambitions, UAM marked the launch during National Arab American Heritage Month in the US, with the signing of the globally recognized Jordanian singer and songwriter Issam Alnajjar.

The 17-year-old has already topped Spotify’s Viral Global and US Charts, and Shazam’s Top 200 Global Chart, at No. 1 with his debut single “Hadal Ahbek,” which shot to popularity after he posted it on TikTok, garnering over 3 billion views on the platform.

UAM is building a team of experts who speak Arabic and have an understanding of Arabic music and culture.

The team will be dedicated to Arabic music, and will work alongside UMG’s labels in the US, Brazil, France, Germany, Australia and Mexico, as well as its existing operations in MENA.

Russia warns could block Zoom if it prohibits govt use

Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said that Russia’s schools would not be affected by a potential Zoom ban. (File/AFP)
Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said that Russia’s schools would not be affected by a potential Zoom ban. (File/AFP)
  • Russian media reported Wednesday that Zoom had banned its distributors from selling to government agencies and companies
  • Russia has previously blocked Western online platforms such as LinkedIn, and in March began slowing down the speeds of Twitter’s services
MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday warned Zoom that it could be completely blocked in the country after local media reported that it had restricted access to government agencies and state-owned companies.
The US company has emerged as the global leader in video-conferencing applications, becoming ubiquitous as companies and schools moved online after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Russian media reported Wednesday that Zoom had banned its distributors from selling to government agencies and companies in Russia and a number of post-Soviet countries known as the Commonwealth of Independent States over concerns of new US sanctions against Moscow.
Alexander Bashkin, a member of Russia’s upper house of parliament, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that Moscow could be forced to respond.
“Russia is not a supporter of sanctions, but if Zoom takes such a decision with respect to government agencies and state-owned companies, then it is possible to block this service in our country as a reciprocal, symmetrical measure,” the Federation Council lawmaker was cited as saying.
Russia has previously blocked Western online platforms such as LinkedIn, and in March began slowing down the speeds of Twitter’s services in the country in an attempt to force the US social media giant to remove what it says is “illegal content.”
President Vladimir Putin has complained that large tech companies are competing with states and authorities are aiming to build up local competitors that can replace Western platforms.
Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said that Russia’s schools would not be affected by a potential Zoom ban, adding that the country’s new video-conferencing system Sferum could serve as a replacement.
“We are ready for any situation. And of course we will focus more on our own software,” he was cited by the state-run TASS news agency as saying.
Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom said it would likewise have no problem with Zoom being banned.
“The Russian nuclear industry uses its own internal closed platform for communications,” a spokesperson was cited by RIA Novosti as saying.

Dubai-based reality TV show sparks anger in Algeria

Le DZ à Dubaï. (Screenshot)
Le DZ à Dubaï. (Screenshot)
  • The program is already the target of a campaign under the hashtag #boycottlesdzindubai
ALGIERS: An Algerian reality TV show filmed in Dubai is causing a backlash even before hitting the airwaves, with social media users demanding a boycott and accusing participants of bringing “shame” on the country.
“Le DZ à Dubaï” — DZ being shorthand for Algeria or Algerian in Arabic — brings together a group of Algerian social media influencers, former models and rappers in a format based on a French show similar to Big Brother.
But the show, presented by a Tunisian Instagram star and starring several Algerians from the diaspora in France, has already sparked rage in Algeria itself.
“You’re nothing to do with DZ, you’re taking over our identity, you’re just French — please stop surfing on our backs just to make a buzz,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Algerians, the heirs of martyrs, would never show themselves off like this, which contradicts our values.”
Set to air in June, the program is already the target of a campaign under the hashtag #boycottlesdzindubai and has laid bare the divisions between Algerians and the diaspora.
One comment on Twitter showed the level of anger: “To all Algerians who refuse to respect our country, you will officially be placed in the category of Harkis,” Algerians who served in the French army in during the 1954-1962 war of independence and are seen as traitors.
Presenter Sarah Fraisou, who has two million followers on Instagram, took to the social network to defend the show.
“You know nothing about what’s been shot,” she wrote. “There are no women in swimming costumes, no stories of couples. Stop freaking out and talking without even seeing the thing.”
But another Twitter user had already made up his mind:
“The DZ in Dubai, but no Algerians?”

Saudi Cup appoints local agency Fullstop

Saudi Cup appoints local agency Fullstop
  • Agency awarded communication and media strategy pitch for the showpiece racing event 
DUBAI: Fullstop, a Saudi advertizing and communications agency, was awarded the communication and media strategy pitch for the Saudi Cup, which took place at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh on Feb. 19-20.

Fullstop, part of UTURN and Webedia Arabia Group, developed the strategy and managed the creative production of the campaign through films, key visuals, documentaries, and merchandise. 

The Kingdom is home to some of the world’s most renowned horse breeders and owners who regularly compete in events worldwide.

Although breeding and racing are time-honored traditions in Saudi Arabia, the scale of the Saudi Cup is relatively new to the Kingdom. Fullstop’s objective was to create awareness, build positive associations with the event, engage audiences, and communicate the variety of aspects of the event that go beyond the actual races.

Fullstop worked closely with the Ministry of Culture to produce a documentary series in addition to all other aspects of the media campaign including billboards, merchandise and a media plan.

Due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, the organizers of the event had to limit the number of spectators. “The unforeseen hurdle of the new pandemic regulations had the most impact on limiting the attendance to 2,500 people. This was to include all staff, horse connections, and guests, meaning no tickets were to be sold, and attendance would be by invitation only,” Omar Al-Abdali, Fullstop’s CEO, told Arab News.

“While this would normally warrant the cancellation of the campaign, we saw this as an opportunity to build on that brand’s equity and positioning. Our focus shifted to ensuring that the mass audience had some sort of access to (the) event and to create more interest and anticipation for the future,” he added.

This was done by gearing campaign communications toward online and TV viewing, so people could watch race-related content without being physically present.

As part of its digital strategy, Fullstop executed several social media campaigns including a Twitter takeover and Snapchat filters and lenses.           

“Our objective was to direct as much traffic to the live race coverage on YouTube,” said Al-Abdali.

Influencers were also an important part of the campaign, to “provoke a sense of FOMO (fear of missing out) to viewers” and to create “excitement for this year’s event, but also anticipation for next year’s and future Saudi Cup events,” he said.

The theme coined by the organizers was “Racing to New Heights” but Fullstop changed it to “The Race to New Heights of Fashion, Food, and Culture.”

Al-Abdali added: “It was our ability to express this theme creatively … that led to (us) being chosen as the agency to lead the Cup’s communication campaign. The campaign truly put a strong spotlight on Saudi culture and how it can be beautifully expressed during a distinguished event.” 

Bahrain abolishes jailing journalists in major amendments to press law

Bahrain’s Cabinet amended its Press, Printing and Publishing Law on Monday that included the abolition of jailing journalists. (File/AFP)
Bahrain’s Cabinet amended its Press, Printing and Publishing Law on Monday that included the abolition of jailing journalists. (File/AFP)
  • Bahrain’s Cabinet amended its Press, Printing and Publishing Law on Monday that included the abolition of jailing journalists
  • Journalists and writers expressed their gratitude toward King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad for their support for freedom of expression and the profession
LONDON: Bahrain’s Cabinet amended its Press, Printing and Publishing Law on Monday that included the abolition of jailing journalists, and the addition of a major section regarding digital media, Bahraini daily Al-Ayyam reported.
The Cabinet also approved a memorandum of the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding the amendments of some provisions of the law to regulate press, printing and publishing.
Journalists and writers expressed their gratitude toward King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad for their support for freedom of expression and the profession.

