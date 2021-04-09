‘Act before it is too late,’ Arab League envoy tells Lebanon

BEIRUT: Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki has called for “patience, political will and more communication” to break Lebanon’s political deadlock.
Speaking on the second day of his visit to the crisis-wracked country, Zaki said that “everyone is still insisting on their positions” and that urgent action is needed to find a political solution.
“The worst is yet to come, and action must be taken before it is too late,” he warned.
Zaki’s visit was preceded by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry’s arrival on Wednesday amid Arab efforts to help end the political impasse in Lebanon.
The Arab League official voiced his support for Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai’s call for “a neutral Lebanon,” a plea that sparked an internal dispute in the country.
Following his meeting with Al-Rai, Zaki said the patriarch’s position “is in total harmony with the Arab League Council’s decisions regarding Lebanon’s self-distancing policy and keeping the country out of all regional conflicts.”
During his meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Zaki asked about the fate of the Taif Agreement in light of political statements calling for the cancelation or amendment of the agreement for non-Lebanese interests.
Shoukry’s agenda did not include meetings with the head of the Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil or any Hezbollah officials, which prompted the excluded figures to describe the visit as “truncated.”
All foreign initiatives to end the political deadlock in Lebanon have ended in failure.
In his latest speech, Aoun focused on the need for a forensic financial audit of the Lebanese central bank instead of focusing on the formation of the government.
The bank’s central council said on Friday that it had submitted an updated list of the documents requested by auditors Alvarez & Marsal to Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni.
Wazni said later that he had delivered the list to the company.
A Finance Ministry source told Arab News: “We are still taking the first steps. The provided information included a list of the required documents. It might take two weeks to provide the documents, which should be done before the end of April.”
On Wednesday, Aoun talked about “the biggest heist in Lebanon’s history,” referring to depositors’ money in Lebanese banks and the financial collapse.
He also accused “political and non-political leaderships of providing cover for the central bank the Lebanese banks and the Finance Ministry.”
Aoun called on the resigned government to “hold a special session to take the appropriate decision to protect people’s bank deposits.”
The parliament in November recommended a forensic audit of all state institutions, including the central bank. In December, the parliament agreed to lift the banking secrecy rules for one year.
Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab has refused to reactivate his government to take the actions demanded by politicians.
Lebanon’s banking association has rejected “the campaign waged against the Lebanese banks by politicians.”
The association said in a statement: “The banks did not push the state to borrow all the money from the deposits at the central bank. Banks did not set the frameworks for spending on the energy sector.
“Banks did not issue the random employment decisions in the state. Banks were not behind the accumulated deficit in the balance of payments. Banks did not organize, manage, and benefit from the massive smuggling of subsidized goods at the expense of the poor and needy Lebanese citizens.”
The association added that thanks to the Lebanese banks, “the state was able to provide the salaries of the public sector employees.”
It added: “Banks paid the highest percentage of the tax collection annually in favor of the public Treasury. The banks have preserved Lebanon’s presence and international reputation. Banks have been a catalyst for the economy in its real estate, commercial and industrial sectors, through housing, personal, commercial and industrial loans that often exceeded the capital of these same companies.”
US put forward ‘very serious’ ideas to Iran on reviving nuclear deal: official
WASHINGTON: The United States offered “very serious” ideas to Iran on how to revive a nuclear deal during talks in Vienna but is waiting for Iran to show the same “seriousness,” a US official said Friday. “The United States team put forward a very serious idea and demonstrated a seriousness of purpose on coming back into compliance if Iran comes back into compliance,” the official told reporters as talks broke for the weekend. But the official said the United States was waiting for its efforts to be “reciprocated” by Iran. “We saw some signs of it but certainly not enough. There’s still question marks about whether Iran has the willingness to... take the pragmatic approach that the United States has taken to come back into compliance with its obligations under the deal,” he said. President Joe Biden supports a return to the 2015 agreement trashed by his predecessor Donald Trump under which Iran drastically scaled back nuclear work in return for promises of sanctions relief. Iran has demanded that the United States first lift all sanctions imposed by Trump, which include a sweeping unilateral ban on its oil exports, before it falls back in line with obligations it suspended. The US official indicated that the major stumbling block in the initial talks was not the order of compliance but rather which sanctions were under discussion as Iran is demanding an end to all US restrictions. Iran’s position is “not consistent with the deal itself because under the deal the US retains the right to impose sanctions for non-nuclear reasons, whether it’s terrorism or human rights violations or interference with our elections,” the official said. “All sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA and are inconsistent with the benefits that Iran expects from the JCPOA we are prepared to lift. That doesn’t mean all of them because there are some that are legitimate sanctions,” he said, using the acronym for the accord’s official name. Iran refused to meet directly with US negotiator Rob Malley during the talks led by the European Union, whose envoys shuttled between the two sides in different hotels. Talks are set to resume in the same format next week.
The UN Human Rights Office called for independent, impartial and thorough investigations without delay, “to pave the way for genuine reconciliation and lasting peace”
GENEVA: The UN said on Friday it was “appalled” by the resurgence of violence in Sudan’s West Darfur region, saying all tribes responsible for the bloodshed must be disarmed.
The UN Human Rights Office called for independent investigations, adding that those responsible for abuses should be held accountable.
“We are appalled by the latest resurgence of violence between Massalit and Arab tribes in West Darfur in Sudan that left at least 87 people dead, more than 191 injured and forced thousands to flee their homes,” spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told reporters in Geneva.
“We are also disturbed by the slow progress in ensuring accountability for this and previous violence, despite repeated calls by victims and their families.”
The death toll is likely to be significantly higher.
On Thursday, Mohammed Abdallah Douma, governor of the region bordering Chad, told a news conference in Khartoum: “According to medical reports, the number of dead is now 132.”
The Massalit are mainly farmers, while the Arab tribes are mainly herders, said Hurtado, with the violence and divisions rooted in disputes over land, pasture and water resources.
She said the latest bout of violence erupted on April 3 in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina when assailants shot dead two Massalit men. In response, armed elements from both sides mobilized.
The UN Human Rights Office called for independent investigations, adding that those responsible for abuses should be held accountable.
By the evening of April 5, “the streets of El Geneina were strewn with dozens of bodies, including those of women and children,” Hurtado said.
“The authorities failed to stop the clashes, despite a robust security force presence in the town.
“All tribes responsible for violence in Darfur must be disarmed and the state must be able to maintain order and ensure the rule of law.”
The UN Human Rights Office called for independent, impartial and thorough investigations without delay, “to pave the way for genuine reconciliation and lasting peace.”
“We urge the government to ensure prompt, transparent and effective follow-up to these investigations. All those responsible for human rights abuses must be held accountable,” said Hurtado.
“Grievances from both sides must be tackled after decades-long ethnic disputes stoked by the previous regime.”
The vast Darfur region was previously ravaged by a civil war that erupted in 2003, leaving around 300,000 people dead and 2.5 million displaced, according to the UN.
Turkey tops Council of Europe list for incarceration rates
About 300,000 people, including pre-trial detainees, are behind bars in Turkey, only second to Russia in numbers
ISTANBUL: Turkey has been ranked first among member states of the Council of Europe (CoE) for its annual incarceration rate, with a record number of inmates convicted for terrorism offenses.
Last year, the Turkish parliament adopted a controversial law to release about 45,000 prisoners to ease overcrowding in prisons and protect detainees from the pandemic.
However, the amnesty law was found to be politically biased as several drug dealers and mafia bosses were released while dissident journalists and politicians were excluded.
The Council of Europe released its Annual Penal Statistics report on Thursday: Turkey topped the list with an incarceration rate of 357.2 inmates per 100,000 inhabitants.
Turkey was followed by Russia, Georgia, Lithuania and Azerbaijan in the report.
According to the report, about 300,000 people, including pre-trial detainees, are behind bars in Turkey — second only to Russia.
FASTFACT
Terrorism offenses are broadly defined in Turkish laws under which dissident activities such as attending demonstrations and exercising critical journalism are punished.
Based on the ratio of the number of inmates to the number of places available in penal institutions, Turkish prisons were also found to be the most overcrowded in the CoE report, with 127 inmates per 100 available places. Turkey was followed by Italy in the report.
Of 30,524 prisoners convicted for terror charges in the European continent, the majority of them — 29,827 people — were found in Turkey alone. Terrorism offenses are broadly defined in Turkish laws under which dissident activities such as attending demonstrations and exercising critical journalism are punished; disregarding European Court of Human Rights’ judgments.
The Council of Europe has repeatedly demanded that Ankara immediately release from prison the prominent businessman and activist, Osman Kavala, and the Kurdish politician, Selahattin Demirtas, after their years-long detention based on political motives.
The country also has Europe’s second largest prison population, at 297,019, after Russia. Over the past decade, the imprisonment rate in Turkey has increased by 115.3 percent.
Separately, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is working on legal amendments to digitally record and retain all visits to inmates for a period of one year — a move that has been criticized by the opposition as a serious invasion of prisoners’ privacy.
Opposition deputies have called on the AKP to withdraw its controversial bill, saying inmates’ private lives need to be protected.
Turkish penitentiary institutions made headlines recently after opposition party claims about the use of unlawful strip-searching of women as a degrading practice.
Video shows Israeli police beating lawmaker at protest
Police seen punching lawmaker Ofer Cassif and trying to put him in a headlock
Jerusalem's police chief has ordered an investigation into the incident
JERUSALEM — A video circulating online shows Israeli police punching a member of parliament and wrestling him to the ground at a protest against planned evictions in east Jerusalem on Friday.
The video shows a scuffle between Israeli police and Ofer Cassif, the only Jewish member of the Joint List, an alliance of Arab parties in Israel’s Knesset.
The police can be seen punching him and trying to put him in a headlock before dragging him to the ground. One of the officers can later be seen briefly kneeling on his chest.
Cassif was left with a swollen eye, his shirt torn.
Ahmad Tibi, a fellow lawmaker from the Joint List, was among those sharing the video of the scuffle on Twitter, calling it a “brutal assault” and a violation of parliamentary immunity.
Israeli police said in a statement that Cassif attacked the policemen, who used “reasonable force” in response and released him as soon as they identified him as a member of parliament.
It said Jerusalem’s police chief, Doron Turgeman, has ordered an investigation into the incident.
Cassif was taking part in a weekly protest in the mostly Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where rights groups say dozens of people are at risk of being evicted after a long court battle with Jewish settler groups.
Jewish and Palestinian activists have been holding small weekly protests against the threatened evictions.
Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized by most of the international community. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital, while the Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state.
An Israeli court recently ordered the eviction of 58 people, 17 of them children, from seven houses in Sheikh Jarrah, according to the Israeli anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now.
The families are Palestinian refugees from the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation who Peace Now says took up residence in the neighborhood under an agreement with Jordan, which controlled east Jerusalem from 1948 until 1967.
Peace Now says settler groups are pushing for their eviction by arguing that the land belonged to Jews prior to 1948. Israel supports the return of Jews to lands they lost in the 1948 war while barring Palestinians from doing the same.
Some 700,000 Palestinians fled or were forced from their homes in what is now Israel during the 1948 war. They and their descendants now number more than 5.8 million and are scattered across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
Their fate is one of the most divisive issues in the Middle East conflict.
King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia (R) talks with Queen Elizabeth II (C) and The Duke of Edinburgh (L) before the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London after the first day of the Saudi King's visit. (AFP/File Photo)
Prince Philip and the Gulf: The story of an enduring friendship
The royal couple attached special importance to maintaining Britain’s historic relationship with Gulf monarchies
In February 1965 Prince Philip flew to Riyadh as guest of King Faisal, and returned with the queen in 1979 on a state visit
LONDON: The death on Friday of Britain’s Prince Philip, the “strength and stay” of Queen Elizabeth II throughout the long years of her reign, is being mourned throughout the world, and nowhere more so than in the Gulf states, with which the royal couple had such an enduring and warm relationship.
The leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman sent messages of condolence to the queen.
From the UAE, cables were sent by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
In his condolence message to the queen, the British government and the people, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa lauded Philip’s efforts to serve the UK and its friendly people. An Oman News Agency statement said “Sultan Haitham bin Tarik sent a cable of condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the President of the Commonwealth.”
Born on June 10, 1921, the Duke of Edinburgh’s death — he had recently spent a month in hospital — came just two months short of his 100th birthday. His was a remarkable century.
SIGNIFICANT DATES
* June 10, 1921 - Born on Greek island of Corfu.
* Dec 5, 1922 - Family flees to Paris when King Constantine I is overthrown.
* 1947 - Marries Princess Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey, becomes Duke of Edinburgh.
* 1952 - Wife Elizabeth becomes queen.
* 1956 - Founds Duke of Edinburgh Award, a youth self-improvement scheme.
* 1961 - Becomes first president of the World Wildlife Fund UK.
* 2017 - Steps back from royal duties, age 96.
* April 9, 2021 - Dies at Windsor Castle, age 99.
Born in Corfu as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, in 1939 he joined the British Royal Navy and served with distinction during the Second World War, seeing action in the North Sea, Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean, where he took part in the Battle of Crete.
He was mentioned in despatches for his service during the Battle of Cape Matapan, which also earned him the Greek War Cross, and on board the HMS Wallace he took part in the Allied invasion of Sicily.
On board the destroyer HMS Whelp with the British Pacific Fleet, he was present in Tokyo Bay to witness the formal surrender of the Japanese on Sept. 2, 1945, and the end of the Second World War.
As Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, he had first met Princess Elizabeth, Britain’s future Queen, in 1934. At the outbreak of war, Philip, then 18, and the 13-year-old Princess began writing to each other. As he sailed the world with the Royal Navy, and she served with the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), the women’s branch of the British Army, and braved the bombs of the Blitz, their letters raised each other’s spirits and they became firm friends.
INNUMBERS
* 143 - Countries visited by Prince Philip in official capacity.
* 22,191 - Solo engagements as longest-serving consort in UK history.
In July 1947, two years after the cessation of hostilities, they became engaged.
Before the engagement was announced, the prince renounced his Greek and Danish titles, adopted his maternal grandparents’ name, Mountbatten, and became a naturalized British subject.
With his dashing good looks and outstanding military record, the queen’s fiance immediately won the hearts of the British public.
On the eve of the wedding — a glittering ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Nov. 20, 1947 that raised the spirits not only of the British, but also a war-weary British Empire — Philip was appointed Duke of Edinburgh by the princess’s father, King George VI, and granted the title His Royal Highness.
On Feb. 6, 1952, a few days after the prince and the princess had set out on their first tour of the Commonwealth, the couple received the news that Elizabeth’s father, the king, had died.
They flew straight home and from that moment on the man who had served Britain so valiantly throughout the Second World War had a new, vitally important role to play.
For the next 69 years, the great, great-grandchild of Queen Victoria would never be far from Queen Elizabeth’s side, supporting her in everything she did, from entertaining visiting heads of state to making state visits around the world.
A terrific conversationalist, with a quick wit, dry sense of humor and mischievous disregard for stuffy protocol, it was often Philip who put a human face on the potentially intimidating countenance of monarchy, lightening the mood and putting at ease all those daunted by the prospect of meeting the Queen.
Throughout those years both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attached a special importance to maintaining Britain’s special relationship with the monarchies of the Gulf.
State visits by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to Arab countries
* Kuwait: Feb. 12-14, 1979.
* Bahrain: Feb. 14-17, 1979.
* Saudi Arabia: Feb 17-20, 1979.
* Qatar: Feb. 21-24, 1979.
* UAE: Feb. 24-27, 1979.
* Oman: Feb. 28-March 2, 1979.
* Tunisia: Oct. 21-23, 1980.
* Algeria: Oct. 25-27, 1980.
* Morocco: Oct. 27-30, 1980.
* Jordan: March 26-30, 1984.
* UAE: Nov. 24-25, 2010.
* Oman: Nov. 25-28, 2010.
In one early solo visit to the region, in February 1965 Prince Philip flew to Riyadh as the guest of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal. Two years later, King Faisal renewed his acquaintance with the prince when he made a state visit to London.
For over 150 years Britain had had the closest ties, sealed by treaties signed in the 19th century, with what it termed the Trucial States, but on Dec. 1, 1971, those treaties were revoked.
Led by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi, the Trucial States became the United Arab Emirates. However, the bonds between Britain and the Gulf states, and between the monarchies of Britain and the crowns of all the Gulf states, remained strong, thanks in no small part to the efforts of the royal couple.
Key Britain-Saudi royal visit dates
* May, 9-17, 1967: King Faisal makes UK state visit.
* Feb. 17-20, 1979: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit Saudi Arabia.
* June, 9-12, 1981: King Khalid makes UK state visit.
* March 24-27, 1987: Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd makes UK state visit.
* Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2007: King Abdullah makes UK state visit.
In 1979 Prince Philip was by the queen’s side when she visited the UAE, entertaining Sheikh Zayed on board the Royal Yacht Britannia, which had sailed to the Gulf for the occasion.
Thirty-one years later, there was a poignancy to the occasion when Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip returned to Abu Dhabi in 2010, to visit Sheikh Zayed’s tomb and Grand Mosque in the company of his son, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahayan.
Some of the photographs in the album of Prince Philip’s many meetings with the states and leaders of the Middle East are overshadowed by the events that followed.
A black-and-white photograph taken on Sept. 26, 1952, for example, shows Philip, holding the hand of his daughter, Princess Ann, walking in the grounds of Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the Queen and their guests, the young King Faisal II and Prince Abdullah, the regent of Iraq. Both men, along with members of their family and staff, were brutally murdered in July 1958 when Faisal was overthrown in a bloody coup.
In March 1961, the royal couple flew to Iran for a state visit to a country that 18 years later would undergo a shocking transformation. Photographs of the visit show Prince Philip and Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi grinning broadly alongside the queen and Farah Pahlavi at a state occasion. In 1979 the Iranian monarchy would be swept aside by an Islamic revolution that would send shockwaves around the region.
State visits by Middle East and North African leaders to the UK
* July 16-19, 1956: Iraq’s King Faisal II.
* May 5-8, 1959: Iran’s Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
* July 19-28, 1966: Jordan’s King Hussein I and Princess Muna.
* May, 9-17, 1967: Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal.
* June, 9-12, 1981: Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid.
* March, 16-19, 1982: Oman’s Sultan Qaboos.
* April, 10-13, 1984: Bahrain’s Emir Sheikh Isa.
* Nov. 12-15, 1985: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Khalifa.
* March 24-27, 1987: Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd.
* July 14-17, 1987: Morocco’s King Hassan II.
* July 18-21, 1989: UAE’s President Sheikh Zayed.
* July 23-26, 1991: Egypt’s President Hosni Mubarak and First Lady Suzanne Mubarak.
* May 23-26, 1995: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Jaber.
* Nov. 6-9, 2001: Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.
* Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2007: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah.
* Oct. 25-28, 2010: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Hamad.
* Nov. 27-29, 2012: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah.
* April 30-May 1, 2013: UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa.
But in the main, the photographic record of Prince Philip’s long relationship with the region evokes only happy memories — such as of the honeymoon visit to Britain in 1955 of King Hussein of Jordan and his wife Queen Dina, the four-day state visit to Britain in 2001 of King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan, and the state visit of King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in 2007.
The happy, laughing faces in so many of the photographs taken of Prince Philip over the years, whether on state visits or during walkabouts, also captured something of the essence of the man and the part he played in maintaining the bonds between royal families, and helping to make the monarchy accessible.
Queen Elizabeth, in a speech to mark the couple’s golden wedding anniversary in 1997, put it this way: “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim or we shall ever know.”