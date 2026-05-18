Where We Are Going Today: Aiku – Japanese restaurant in Jeddah

Aiku is a new Japanese restaurant in Jeddah built around the concept of handrolls. It was created by four cousins from Al-Fadl family who wanted to introduce a modern Japanese dining experience to Saudi Arabia’s growing food scene.

The kitchen is led by Chef Joseph Caballero, who brings more than 15 years of experience in Japanese and Nikkei cuisine.

The experience begins with light starters such as edamame and cucumber salad, which stood out for its fresh, sharp flavour, with lemon, sesame, chilli, and garlic creating a bright and balanced taste.

Guests can see chefs working behind a see-through wall, offering a glimpse into the kitchen “behind the scenes.”

Raw dishes follow, including tuna slices topped with crispy elements. The dish is light and refreshing, with citrus notes and a soft sweetness at the end.

A salmon dish served with soy jelly offers a smoother, more familiar taste, although its sweetness is slightly more dominant than the other flavours.

The Aiku steak is one of the best dishes on the menu. Tender slices of beef are paired with a rich sauce and a subtle citrus note. The meat is soft, flavourful, and easy to enjoy bite after bite, making it a clear signature.

Handrolls are prepared live in front of diners seated at the bar, turning the meal into an interactive experience where preparation is part of the show.

Each roll is wrapped in crisp seaweed and filled with rice and fresh ingredients, designed to be eaten in one or two bites. The contrast between crunchy nori and soft fillings makes them both simple and enjoyable.

The selection includes spicy tuna, smoked bonzo, uni toro, avocado truffle, ebi tempura, spicy kani, Hokkaido scallops, Kobe tataki, otoro and wagyu, and hamachi.

Richer options such as wagyu and otoro are bold and indulgent, while lighter choices such as hamachi and scallops feel fresher and more delicate.

The harito mocktail stood out for its mixed berry profile. It had a refreshing, slightly nostalgic taste that felt familiar, almost reminiscent of childhood memories of enjoying berries. The flavor was bright and smooth, making it the kind of drink that feels best enjoyed in one go rather than slowly sip by sip.

Beyond the drinks, the ambience adds another layer to the experience. The bar setting gives the restaurant a fun and dynamic vibe.