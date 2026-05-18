Yemen housing project enters second phase under Saudi development program

BAKU: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and UN-Habitat signed an agreement to implement the second phase of the adequate housing project during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Saudi reconstruction program was represented by assistant supervisor general for institutional relations, Abdullah bin Kadashah, while UN-Habitat was represented by the program’s regional director for the Arab region, Rania Hedaya.

The second phase builds on the first phase of the project, which concluded in September 2024 and improved living conditions for more than 4,500 beneficiaries through the rehabilitation of 650 housing units, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The first phase also created job opportunities, provided training, and helped to build national capacities in housing and construction.

The new phase aims to rehabilitate 760 housing units for low-income Yemeni families by restoring damaged homes and improving facilities. It is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to support sustainable urban development and improve quality of life in Yemen.

The project will cover the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Taiz and Lahij, targeting around 760 families, or about 4,560 individuals.

It also includes training 220 unemployed youths in vocational skills and qualifying around 50 technical personnel in government entities to strengthen local capacities in housing rehabilitation.