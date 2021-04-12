You are here

India overtakes Brazil in COVID-19 infections

India overtakes Brazil in COVID-19 infections
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man at a testing center in New Delhi on Monday. (AFP)
AP

India overtakes Brazil in COVID-19 infections

India overtakes Brazil in COVID-19 infections
  • India is experiencing its worst surge of the pandemic, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 cases per day
NEW DELHI: India reported another record daily surge in coronavirus infections Monday to overtake Brazil as the second-worst hit country.

The 168,912 cases added in the last 24 hours pushed India’s total to 13.5 million, while Brazil has 13.4 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

India also reported 904 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 170,179, which is the fourth highest toll, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

India is experiencing its worst surge of the pandemic, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 cases per day. Hospitals across the country are becoming overwhelmed with patients, and experts worry the worst is yet to come.

The latest surge also coincides with the shortage of vaccines in some Indian states, including western Maharashtra state, home to financial capital Mumbai, which is the worst hit state and has recorded nearly half of the country’s new infections in the past two weeks.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region, the hard-hit Philippine capital and four nearby provinces were placed under a lighter coronavirus lockdown Monday to avoid further damage to an already battered economy despite a continuing surge in infections and deaths. 

New Zealand is requiring that all border workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the month. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that beginning immediately, employers would need to consider alternative options for any of their employees who haven’t been vaccinated.

Tokyo adopted tougher measures against the coronavirus as it struggles to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Olympics in a country where less than 1 percent of people have been vaccinated. Japan expanded its vaccination drive Monday to older residents, with the first shots being given in about 120 selected places around the country.

Bhutan’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was fast from the start. As other countries rolled out their vaccination campaigns over months, Bhutan is nearly done just 16 days after it started. The tiny Himalayan kingdom has vaccinated nearly 93 percent of its adults. Its small population helped Bhutan move fast, but dedicated volunteers and the use of cold chain storage from earlier vaccination drives are credited as well.

The new mayor of South Korea’s capital demanded swift approval of coronavirus self-testing kits, saying that his city urgently needs more tools to fight the pandemic and keep struggling businesses open. 

Oh Se-hoon spoke Monday as Seoul and nearby metropolitan towns shut down hostess bars, night clubs and other high-risk entertainment venues to slow transmissions. Similar businesses were also shut down in the southern port city of Busan. 

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 350 of the country’s 587 new cases were from the greater Seoul area. Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea’s National Health Institute, said earlier this month that authorities are reviewing whether to approve rapid home tests. But the review has proceeded slowly with some experts saying such tests would do more harm than good because they are less accurate than standard laboratory tests.

Multiple victims in reported shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school

Multiple victims in reported shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school
Multiple victims in reported shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school

Multiple victims in reported shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school
Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, said on Monday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a high school on the city’s east side with at least several victims, including a police officer.
“Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time,” Knoxville police said on Twitter.
Authorities did not say if the gunman had been taken into custody following the mid-afternoon shooting but the Knoxville News Sentinel reported that one person had been detained.
Local 10 News said that the Knoxville police officer who was wounded in the shooting was expected to survive.
“Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible,” Knoxville schools superintendent Bob Thomas said on Twitter.
“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Thomas said.
Agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms were en route to the scene to assist other law enforcement agencies, the bureau’s Nashville office said on Twitter.
10 News reported that the school had been placed under a “hard lockdown” and that parents were told to go to the back of the campus to pick up their children at a site on a nearby baseball field.
A string of mass shootings have unfolded across the United States since mid-March.
Last week a man opened fire at the cabinet-making plant in Texas where he worked, killing one person and wounding six others before he was taken into custody.
Eight people were slain at Atlanta-area spas, 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and four people, including a 9-year-old boy at a real estate office in Orange, California.

Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million

Pandemic hits ‘critical point’ as Europe deaths top one million
Pandemic hits ‘critical point’ as Europe deaths top one million

Pandemic hits ‘critical point’ as Europe deaths top one million
  • Death toll across Europe, compiled by AFP from official sources, totaled around 1 million by 1830 GMT
  • WHO's technical lead on Covid-19 said the trajectory of this pandemic is growing exponentially
GENEVA, UNITED KNGDOM: Europe passed the grim milestone of one million coronavirus deaths on Monday, as the World Health Organization warned that infections are rising exponentially despite widespread efforts aimed at stopping them.
The death toll across Europe’s 52 countries, compiled by AFP from official sources, totalled at least 1,000,288 by 1830 GMT.
“We are in a critical point of the pandemic right now,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid-19.
“The trajectory of this pandemic is growing... exponentially.
“This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, when we have proven control measures,” she told reporters.
The coronavirus has already killed more than 2.9 million people and infected nearly 136 million across the world.
But despite the somber news in Europe — the world’s worst-hit region — Britain eased curbs for the first time in months on Monday, allowing Britons to enjoy a taste of freedom with a pint and a haircut.
The changes illustrate how fast-vaccinating countries are leaving other — mostly poorer — nations behind.
In South Africa, the president called for African-made vaccines as the continent lags behind other regions in its inoculation efforts, struggling with inadequate supplies as well as a lack of financing and logistical problems.
“Africa needs to harness its own continental capabilities and identify opportunities for collaboration,” Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Ramaphosa suggested India or Brazil could help after successfully developing their own generic pharmaceutical industries.
But both giants are battling their own health crises, with India overtaking Brazil on Monday as the country with the second-highest number of infections after logging more than 168,000 new cases in a day.
“The solution is for everyone to stay home for two months and end this (pandemic) once and for all. But the public doesn’t listen,” said Rohit, a 28-year-old waiter in Mumbai.
Experts have warned that huge, mostly maskless and tightly packed crowds at political rallies, religious festivals and in other public places have fueled India’s caseload.
In the Himalayan city Haridwar on Monday, maskless Hindu pilgrims squeezed shoulder-to-shoulder on the banks of the Ganges River for a dip during the Kumbh Mela ritual.
Several Indian regions have tightened their coronavirus measures with Maharashtra, India’s wealthiest state and current epicenter of its epidemic, imposing a weekend lockdown and night curfew.
Neighbouring Bangladesh has announced it will virtually seal itself off, shutting down both international and domestic transport starting Wednesday in an attempt to staunch its own spiralling outbreak.
The South Asian nation of 160 million people will also shutter all offices for eight days.
Russia, meanwhile, said it would suspend air links with Turkey and Tanzania for six weeks as they battle a surge in Covid-19 cases.
But there are glimmers of hope in the drawn-out fight against the pandemic.
English pubs and restaurants can now serve people outside, a move welcomed by the hard-hit hospitality sector despite wintry temperatures.
“It’ll be great to see everybody again and see all the locals,” Louise Porter, landlady of The Crown Inn in Askrigg, northern England, told AFP.
“Our lives have just been turned upside down, just like everybody else’s,” she said, adding: “We’re still here to tell the tale.”
England’s hairdressers, indoor gyms and swimming pools also got the green light to reopen.
Retail parks and high streets anticipate a shopping spree, hoping the partial reprieve after more than three months of stay-at-home orders will trigger an economic windfall.
Once the worst affected country in Europe, Britain launched a successful vaccination campaign coupled with lockdown measures that cut deaths by 95 percent and cases by 90 percent from January.
Italy has also been one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries, and on Monday Rome saw the latest in a series of anti-lockdown demonstrations, with several hundred people turning out in protest against weeks of restaurant closures.
In France, now the European country with the most infections, an expansion of the vaccine rollout has buoyed optimism among lockdown-weary residents.
Everyone over 55 years old is now eligible for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca jabs.
In Greece, high school students were welcomed back to campus for the first time in five months on Monday.
And in other positive news, clinical trial results indicated that the Regeneron antibody treatment used to treat Covid-19 patients also helps prevent infections.

Asthma drug budesonide speeds recovery for at-home COVID-19 patients

Asthma drug budesonide speeds recovery for at-home COVID-19 patients
People who suffer from asthma are regularly prescribed budesonide, which they take using an inhaler. (File/Reuters)
Asthma drug budesonide speeds recovery for at-home COVID-19 patients

Asthma drug budesonide speeds recovery for at-home COVID-19 patients
  • Budesonide is a safe, relatively cheap and readily available drug used to treat asthma
  • Doctors said the discovery could change the way Covid-19 is treated around the world
LONDON: Treating COVID-19 patients at home with a commonly-used inhaled asthma drug called budesonide can speed up their recovery, according to UK trial results on Monday which doctors said could change the way the disease is treated around the world.
Researchers behind the trial — known as PRINCIPLE — said the findings were only an interim analysis at this stage, but could soon lead doctors to prescribe budesonide inhalers to patients infected with COVID-19 but not sick enough to be hospitalized.
“For the first time we have high-quality evidence of an effective treatment that can be rolled out across the community for people who are at most risk of developing more severe illness from COVID-19,” said Richard Hobbs, a professor at Britain’s Oxford University who co-led the trial.
He noted that unlike other proven COVID-19 treatments, such as the steroid dexamethasone, budesonide is effective in early stages of COVID-19 and can be used at home. “This is a significant milestone for this pandemic,” he said.
The PRINCIPLE results add to recent evidence from a smaller UK study, which found in February that budesonide reduced recovery time and the need for hospitalization among COVID-19 patients given it within a week of first symptoms.
Budesonide is a safe, relatively cheap and readily available corticosteroid drug used around the world in inhalers to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
“Medical practitioners around the world caring for people with COVID-19 in the community may wish to consider this evidence when making treatment decisions,” said Chris Butler, a family doctor and Oxford professor who co-led the PRINCIPLE study. “It should help people with COVID-19 recover quicker.”
The study involved 961 patients who were randomly assigned to receive inhaled budesonide and compared to 1,819 patients assigned to the usual standard of care. Some 751 people in the budesonide group and 1,028 in the usual care group were SARS-CoV-2 positive and included in the interim analysis.
Doctors asked the budesonide patients to take two puffs on the inhaler, twice a day for a fortnight — giving an inhaled dose of 800 micrograms twice a day for 14 days. All patients were either age 65 plus, or aged over 50 with an underlying health condition that put them at more risk of serious COVID-19.
Interim results, published before peer-review on the medRxiv server, showed that 32% of those on inhaled budesonide, compared to 22% in the usual care group, recovered within the first 14 days and remained well until at least 28 days of follow-up.
Butler’s team said a full analysis with detailed results on time to recovery and hospitalizations would be published when all remaining trial patients have completed follow-up.

Danish plan to repatriate Syrians sparks controversy

Danish plan to repatriate Syrians sparks controversy
Danish plan to repatriate Syrians sparks controversy

Danish plan to repatriate Syrians sparks controversy
  • Speaking in fluent Danish, 19-year-old Aya Abu-Daher moved TV viewers as she asked, holding back tears, what she had ‘done wrong’
  • The ‘excellent student’ according to the headmaster of her high school in Nyborg is campaigning for her family to be allowed to stay
COPENHAGEN: Denmark is facing growing criticism for a decision last year to revoke residence permits for Syrian refugees, citing a “safe” situation around Damascus, but the country is sticking to its position.
The tough Danish stance is a new sign of the country now having one of Europe’s most restrictive migration policies.
“No other country in Europe has adopted such a policy,” Niels-Erik Hansen, a lawyer specializing in migration issues, told AFP.
In the last election in 2019, the Social Democrats, headed by Mette Frederiksen, adopted a restrictive line on immigration and managed to take power from the conservative government propped up by the far-right Danish People’s Party.
Widespread indifference toward the policy change in the Scandinavian country was upended in early April, after one of Hansen’s clients, a teenager about to graduate secondary school, pleaded for her case on Danish television.
Speaking in fluent Danish, 19-year-old Aya Abu-Daher moved viewers as she asked, holding back tears, what she had “done wrong.”
The “excellent student” according to the headmaster of her high school in Nyborg is campaigning for her family to be allowed to stay.
The young Syrian girl was recently told that her residence permit, which expired at the end of January, would not be renewed.
Like her, 189 Syrians have already had their residence permits revoked since the summer of 2020 after Copenhagen decided to re-examine the cases of around 500 Syrians from Damascus, under the control of Bashar Assad’s regime.
The revocations were on the grounds that “the current situation in Damascus is no longer such as to justify a residence permit or the extension of a residence permit.”
Some of the rejected applicants, who had originally been granted only a temporary permit, have been placed in a detention center.
“Being in a return center, you can’t work nor study and you get food three times a day. Basically they keep you there until you sign a paper saying that you’ll return voluntarily to Syria,” Hansen told AFP.
Under Danish immigration law, temporary residence permits are issued without an end date in cases of a “particularly serious situation in the country of origin characterised by arbitrary violence and attacks against civilians,” but can be revoked once conditions are deemed to have improved.
Some 35,500 Syrians currently live in Denmark, more than half of whom arrived in 2015, according to Statistics Denmark
Last week, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it was concerned about Denmark’s decision, even with deportations currently suspended because of a lack of collaboration between Denmark and the Syrian regime after years of civil war.
UNHCR said it “does not consider that the recent improvements in security in parts of Syria to be sufficiently fundamental, stable or durable to justify ending international protection for any group of refugees.”
Rights group Amnesty International has also denounced the “worrisome development.”
“Denmark keeps sending signals that they don’t want any asylum seekers in the country and scaring the ones who are here into returning to their home countries even when they are not safe,” Lisa Blinkenberg, a senior adviser for Amnesty in Denmark, told AFP.
“Not only is Denmark the worst place in Europe but the country also shows a lack of solidarity with other European countries refusing to take a share in the burden,” Hansen said.
But, despite criticism even from within parliament, the government is sticking to its guns.
“The government’s policy is working, and I won’t back down, it won’t happen,” Social Democratic migration minister Mattias Tesfaye said after Aya Abu-Daher’s plea was broadcast.
“Denmark has been open and honest from day one. We have made it clear to the Syrian refugees that their residence permit is temporary and that the permit can be revoked if the need for protection ceases to exist,” Tesfaye told AFP on Friday.
The Nordic country has a stated goal of “zero asylum seekers,” and also offers special grants for voluntary returnees grants, which were accepted by 137 Syrians in 2020.

German police suspected of supplying ammunition to anti-Muslim extremists

German police suspected of supplying ammunition to anti-Muslim extremists
German police found over 60,000 ammunition cartridges in raids against Nordkreuz members across the country. (File/Reuters)
German police suspected of supplying ammunition to anti-Muslim extremists

German police suspected of supplying ammunition to anti-Muslim extremists
  • Extremist group Nordkreuz was stockpiling weapons to seize power during an expected armed Muslim uprising
  • Germany has struggled to contain rising violence from country’s far right
LONDON: At least 20 German police officers are suspected of stealing service-issue pistol, submachine gun and sniper rifle ammunition and giving it to a shooting range linked to a far-right extremist group.

Nordkreuz, the group at the center of the investigation, was stockpiling weaponry, ammunition and other supplies in the belief that Germany would collapse into civil war amid an armed Muslim uprising.

Its 50 or so members, thought to include army and police officers, had planned to exploit the chaos of civil war by seizing power through a military coup using weapons stashed in “safe houses” across the country, according to messages sent on an encrypted messaging app.

A police raid on one of the group’s founders, a police officer known as Marko G, 50, uncovered 55,000 cartridges for various weapons.

That stash included 90 sniper rifle bullets believed to have been stolen from a special forces armory in the south-eastern state of Bavaria.

In a separate raid on other Nordkreuz members, authorities found 7,000 more cartridges for various weapons stolen from a Saxony armory.

Prosecutors say the ammunition was handed to the Baltic Shooters range in the town of Gustrow, in the northeast of the country, in exchange for unauthorized firearms lessons.

Seventeen officers from the police special forces unit in Saxony, and at least three from its Bavarian counterpart, are under investigation.

Petric Kleine, president of Saxony’s state police force, said: “These allegations feel like a slap in the face for my agency. I’m furious and disappointed that a whole special operations unit not only deliberately ignored their orders, but that some of them abused our trust for their criminal activities.”

The Gustrow shooting range is said to have been used as a hub for Nordkreuz. Marko G periodically worked there as a firearms instructor, and was given a 21-month suspended sentence for violating weapon laws.

The investigation into Nordkreuz has also drawn in one of Germany’s top competitive shooters.

Frank Thiel, a 42-time national shooting champion across various events, ran classes at Baltic Shooters and has provided officially sanctioned training to elite police and army special operations units from Germany and across the world. One shooting magazine described him as a mentor to the “crème de la crème of elite units.”

Thiel was briefly a member of Nordkreuz but denied any extremist leanings. He was added to a Nordkreuz chat group in 2015, but left after a month after realizing that “the group is moving in a direction that isn’t mine.” Thiel is currently being treated as a witness, not a suspect, in the Nordkreuz investigation.

Germany has worked to counter the growing influence of the country’s far and extreme right. A 2019 report by the Interior Ministry warned of an estimated 24,000 far-right extremists in the country, nearly 13,000 of them inclined toward violence.

In October 2019, a right-wing terrorist shot dead two people near a synagogue in the city of Halle, and in February 2020, a neo-Nazi committed two mass shootings at shisha bars in the town of Hanau, killing nine people, all of whom had an immigrant background.

