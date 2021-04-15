You are here

Rohingya refugees observe lonely Ramadan on remote Bangladesh island

Bangladesh says it has built housing units and infrastructure on the island for 100,000 refugees to take the pressure off Cox’s Bazar, which already hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Bangladesh says it has built housing units and infrastructure on the island for 100,000 refugees to take the pressure off Cox’s Bazar, which already hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 15 April 2021

Rohingya refugees observe lonely Ramadan on remote Bangladesh island

Bangladesh says it has built housing units and infrastructure on the island for 100,000 refugees to take the pressure off Cox’s Bazar, which already hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Over 18,500 Rohingya Muslims have been relocated to Bhasan Char since December
  • They say they are missing relatives as their first Ramadan has started on the isolated island 
Updated 15 April 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Rohingya refugees have welcomed the beginning of the month of Ramadan with a sense of solitude and isolation on Bhashan Char island, where thousands were been moved by Bangladeshi authorities from the overcrowded camps of Cox’s Bazar.

Over 18,500 Rohingya Muslims have been relocated to the remote island in the Bay of Bengal since December last year, despite criticism from rights groups and the UN Refugee Agency over the site’s vulnerability to severe weather and flooding.

Bangladesh says it has built housing units and infrastructure on the island for 100,000 refugees to take the pressure off Cox’s Bazar, which already hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya, a Muslim minority group who fled violence and persecution in Myanmar.

While authorities have on numerous occasions said that the relocation is voluntary and the Rohingya were happy to start their new lives on the island, some of them say they are missing their previous camps, especially as Ramadan, which is traditionally a time for community, started earlier this week.

“Here I feel very lonely as my siblings, parents and most of the relatives are living at Cox’s Bazar. During last year’s Ramadan, we all were together and had some memorable family get-togethers,” Mohammad Alam, a 37-year-old Rohingya refugee in Bhasan Char, told Arab News on Thursday.

“Now I maintain communications with the family members through mobile phone, but (I am) not sure when I can meet them again,” he said.

“Ramadan is a very special month for us as Muslims, and we all love to stay together with the friends and family during this holy month.”

Khaleda Begum, a 20-year-old mother of three, finds her Ramadan days more difficult at Bhashan Char compared to Cox’s Bazar.

Bangladesh, setting an example to the world, has given shelter to more than 730,000 Muslim Rohingya who were driven out of Myanmar by its genocidal government since 2017. Click here to read more.

“I used to work as a volunteer for an NGO at Cox’s Bazar where I received $150 as a monthly salary. In addition to relief aid, I was able to provide nutritious food to my family with the money I earned,” she said. “Here I have no earning scope at the moment, and I couldn’t arrange any special diet for my family during this month of fasting.”

Her family is now solely dependent on aid agencies.  

“We get rice, lentils, edible oil, onions, sugar, etc. as relief aid. But the children want to have fish or chicken. So, sometimes I sell a portion of my aid to the local market and try to buy some fish which is also scarce,” Begum said.

Mohammad Asad, 37, who relocated to Bhasan Char with eight family members, said that providing them with healthy food has become a big concern for him this Ramadan.

“In previous years, we used to receive a variety of food aid during Ramadan and the quantity was also sufficient. We could manage some other necessary things from the local market by selling some of our relief. But now we receive less, which puts my family into hardship,” he said, adding that freedom of movement was also greater at Cox’s Bazar.

“We are not allowed to move so far from our living place. Since it’s an island there is also not enough space. So, we remain almost confined within a certain area,” Asad told Arab News.

With assistance from NGOs such as Islamic Relief Bangladesh, Human Appeal, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, and Qatar Charity, the government says it has organized special Ramadan food packages for the refugees in Bhashan Char.

“This is a one-time special food package in addition with the regular monthly food aid. We have the data of all the families living here and each of the family received a Ramadan special package,” Mohammad Khalilur Rahman Khan, of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, who is in charge of the island camp, told Arab News.

“We are also considering special gifts on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr for the Rohingyas on the island,” he said, adding that the agency is still looking for an Eid aid sponsor.

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya Rohingya refugees Ramadan

Afghan government denies preventing Pakistani delegation from landing in Kabul

Afghan government denies preventing Pakistani delegation from landing in Kabul
Updated 16 April 2021
SYED SALAHUDDIN

Afghan government denies preventing Pakistani delegation from landing in Kabul

Afghan government denies preventing Pakistani delegation from landing in Kabul
  • Pakistani lawmakers’ plane turned back after ‘old explosive’ found at airport: Interior ministry
  • Furious Afghan MPs slam government for lost opportunity to open new chapter in Pakistani-Afghan relations
Updated 16 April 2021
SYED SALAHUDDIN

KABUL: The Afghan government has shot down claims that authorities deliberately prevented an aircraft carrying a Pakistani parliamentary delegation from landing in Kabul.

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on April 8 left for the Afghan capital with a nine-member delegation on the invitation of the chairman of Afghanistan’s lower house, Mir Rahman Rahmani, with a view to holding wide-ranging discussions, including on Afghan peace and cross-border trade.

However, his plane was turned back as it was about to descend to Kabul airport, over what was reported to be a security threat.

Tariq Aryan, a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, said on Wednesday that at least four other flights were also prevented from landing at the airport that day as officials had to shut the facility to disarm an “an old explosive.”

He told Arab News: “The airport was shut because an explosive was found. There was no other thing.”

The incident led to outrage among Afghan members of parliament, who summoned the chiefs of the country’s security establishment, including the interior minister, for a briefing on the matter.

Sadiq Ahmad Osmani, a lawmaker from Parwan province, told Arab News: “Their reasoning and explanations were not compelling to the lawmakers because they (Pakistani lawmakers) could have been informed about this (security threat) way ahead of the departure of his (Qaiser’s) flight.

“We had full preparations, high protocol for his trip here, but unfortunately the news of the security threat there totally damaged our national hospitality. There are some at the top who had created the problem. It was an improper move,” he said.

Allah Gul Mujahid, a lawmaker from Kabul, said no trips by visiting officials had been canceled in the past 20 years over minor security threats.

Herat lawmaker, Nazir Ahmad Hanafi, openly blamed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for the cancellation of Qaiser’s visit. Ghani’s office was unavailable for comment.

“He (Ghani) wants to damage further relations between the two countries,” Hanafi said, adding that the visit could have opened a new chapter in Pakistani-Afghan relations.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghanistan and Pakistan

UK supermarket chain recalls dates over hepatitis fears

The warning from the UK supermarket comes just days after the start of Ramadan. During the holy month, Muslims commonly eat dates at sunset to break the day’s fast. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The warning from the UK supermarket comes just days after the start of Ramadan. During the holy month, Muslims commonly eat dates at sunset to break the day’s fast. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 15 April 2021
Arab News

UK supermarket chain recalls dates over hepatitis fears

The warning from the UK supermarket comes just days after the start of Ramadan. During the holy month, Muslims commonly eat dates at sunset to break the day’s fast. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Sainsbury’s warns customers not to eat the fruit; says it is investigating the suspected contamination with its supplier in Jordan
Updated 15 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British supermarket Sainsbury’s has recalled packs of its Medjool dates over concerns they might be contaminated with hepatitis A.

“The safety of our products is our highest priority,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We are asking customers not to consume these products and return them to their nearest store for a refund.”

Sainsbury’s added that it is investigating the suspected contamination with its supplier in Jordan.

The warning comes just days after the start of Ramadan. During the holy month, Muslims commonly eat dates at sunset to break the day’s fast.

The Muslim Association of Britain issued a warning that urged people to “check the label this Ramadan, and remember the Palestinian people and those who are oppressed around the world in your duas (prayers).”

Muslim Labour MP Zarah Sultana, who represents the constituency of Coventry South, echoed the warnings, saying: “Sainsbury’s has recalled its Taste the Difference Medjool dates (200g and 500g), with supplier/site code K0014 EW, due to a potential hepatitis A contamination. If you’ve purchased them, do not eat them. Return them to a Sainsbury’s store for a refund.”

There is a high recovery rate from hepatitis A — usually within a few weeks — but the virus can lead to liver failure. A vaccine is available for those at high risk of infection.

Topics: UK Sainsbury’s Ramadan Dates hepatitis

Emotional Australian leader announces end to Afghan deployment

Emotional Australian leader announces end to Afghan deployment
Updated 15 April 2021
AFP

Emotional Australian leader announces end to Afghan deployment

Emotional Australian leader announces end to Afghan deployment
  • PM Scott Morrison said Australia would remove its remaining troops from Afghanistan in line with the US decision to end its military operations there
  • Australia deployed 39,000 troops over the past 20 years as part of US and NATO-led operations against the Taliban and terrorist groups in Afghanistan
Updated 15 April 2021
AFP

SYDNEY: Prime Minister Scott Morrison choked back tears as he read the names Thursday of 41 Australians killed in Afghanistan to mark the end of his country’s involvement in the 20-year war.
Speaking at a televised news conference, Morrison said Australia would remove its remaining troops from Afghanistan in September in line with the US decision to end its military operations there.
Australia deployed 39,000 troops over the past 20 years as part of US and NATO-led operations against the Taliban and terrorist groups in Afghanistan, but has only 80 support personnel there today.
Morrison called the decision to leave Afghanistan “a significant milestone in Australia’s military history” that marked the end of a costly chapter for the country’s defense force.
He then read out the names of the 41 Australian soldiers killed in the conflict, halting several times as he choked back sobs, especially when mentioning Brett Till, a 31-year-old sergeant from his own Sydney constituency.
“The loss is great. The sacrifice immense,” he said.
“These brave Australians are among our greatest ever, who have served in the name of freedom.”
While Australia has not had a significant troop presence in Afghanistan in recent years after withdrawing its combat troops in late 2013, the war continues to take a toll and fuel controversy at home.
Veterans groups have pressured the government into launching a formal inquiry into a high number of suicides among Afghan veterans and other ex-servicemen and women.
The military and police are both actively investigating numerous war crimes alleged to have been committed by members of elite Special Air Services soldiers in Afghanistan.

Topics: Afghanistan Australia Scott Morrison

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels 10 Russian diplomats

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels 10 Russian diplomats
Updated 15 April 2021
AFP

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels 10 Russian diplomats

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels 10 Russian diplomats
  • The White House said the sanctions also respond to "malicious cyber activities against the United States and its allies and partners"
  • In Brussels, the NATO military alliance said US allies "support and stand in solidarity with the United States”
Updated 15 April 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States announced economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday and the expulsion of 10 diplomats in retaliation for what Washington says is the Kremlin's US election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.
President Joe Biden ordered a widening of restrictions on US banks trading in Russian government debt, expelled 10 diplomats who include alleged spies, and sanctioned 32 individuals alleged to have tried to meddle in the 2020 presidential election, the White House said.
Biden's executive order "sends a signal that the United States will impose costs in a strategic and economically impactful manner on Russia if it continues or escalates its destabilizing international action," the White House said in a statement.
The statement listed in first place Moscow's "efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners."
This referred to allegations that Russian intelligence agencies mounted persistent disinformation and dirty tricks campaigns during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, in part to help Donald Trump's candidacy.
The White House said the sanctions also respond to "malicious cyber activities against the United States and its allies and partners," referring to the massive so-called SolarWinds hack of US government computer systems last year.
The statement also called out Russia's extraterritorial "targeting" of dissidents and journalists and undermining of security in countries important to US national security.
In addition, the Department of Treasury, together with the European Union, Australia, Britain and Canada, sanctioned eight individuals and entities associated with Russia's occupation of Crimea in Ukraine.
In Brussels, the NATO military alliance said US allies "support and stand in solidarity with the United States, following its 15 April announcement of actions to respond to Russia's destabilizing activities."

Topics: US Russia

India faces grim battle as daily virus cases top 200,000

India faces grim battle as daily virus cases top 200,000
Updated 15 April 2021

India faces grim battle as daily virus cases top 200,000

India faces grim battle as daily virus cases top 200,000
  • New Delhi imposes lockdown after caseload soars from 1,000 to 17,000 in two weeks
  • Hospitals run out of beds, oxygen amid surging infection rates around the country
Updated 15 April 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian health officials admitted on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak had taken an unexpected turn with new infections doubling since last week, surging to a daily record of more than 200,000 and overwhelming medical facilities.

Official reports showed 200,739 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 1,038 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 14.1 million Indians have contracted the virus since the beginning of the outbreak last year and 173,123 have died as a result.

“We can’t predict what’s going to happen and how the situation will unfold,” Dr. Rajni Kant, of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the government’s apex medical body, told Arab News.

“We don’t know what is the peak and when is the peak,” Kant said, adding that crowding has played a “significant role in spreading the virus.”

A surge in COVID-19 cases in New Delhi from 1,000 in early April to over 17,000 has prompted authorities to impose a weekend lockdown in the capital, with only essential services allowed.

“These restrictions are for your sake. It will be inconvenient, but it is necessary to break the chain of transmission,” New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a press conference on Thursday.

As medical facilities are overwhelmed by the rapid rise in infections, the capital city’s administration has converted 23 hotels and banquet halls into temporary hospitals.

Crematoriums in the city are also struggling with a sharp rise in coronavirus deaths.

“We are now receiving more COVID-19-affected bodies than before and in the last week the sudden surge has burdened us,” Ram Pal Mishra, of Dayanand Muktidham Cremation Ground and Electric Crematorium in New Delhi, told Arab News.

The situation in neighboring Uttar Pradesh is also grim, with India’s largest state on Thursday becoming the second worst performer in the country with over 20,000 cases, after the state of Maharashtra, which makes up a quarter of India’s coronavirus tally.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced an 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. night curfew.

“The situation in the state is critical, but we are trying to manage,” Communicable Disease Department Director Dr. Ashok Kumar Paliwal said.

“We are trying to boost the infrastructure and boost medical facilities,” he told Arab News. “People need to cooperate in containing the virus.”

Business communities in the state capital of Lucknow decided on Thursday to voluntarily shut down the city’s markets for three days.

“We have already lost more than 50 businessmen since February in the absence of proper medical and testing facilities. We can’t afford to lose more,” Amarnath Mishra, of the Lucknow Business Association, told Arab News.

“It’s a very grim situation and we cannot continue like this,” he said.

The western Indian state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, is also in badly affected.

Hospitals in Ahmedabad, the main city, are running out of beds and patients have to wait hours in ambulances outside medical facilities to be admitted.

“In Gujarat the situation is bad, especially in Ahmedabad,” Ahmedabad Medical Association President Dr. Mona Desai said. “Infections are spreading very fast, hardly any beds are available, there is waiting in ICUs and a shortage of oxygen.”

She added: “We are in a hopeless state. The situation is getting worse.”

Leading Indian epidemiologist Dr. T. Jacob John blames the Hindu festival of Kumbh Mela for the surge in coronavirus cases.

Several million Hindus have gathered to take a ritual dip in the Ganges River in Haridwar city in the northern state of Uttarakhand since April 1, as officials struggle to impose safety measures.

The month-long festival takes place every 12 years and its venue is chosen among four cities: Allahabad, Haridwar, Nasik and Ujjain.

According to social activist Anoop Nautiyal, of the Development for Communities Foundation, most of the COVID-19 cases in the state are emerging near the Kumbh Mela venue in Haridwar.

“Ground reports and pictures show widespread violation of COVID-19 protocols, raising speculation that it might become a super spreader,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus India Narendra Modi

