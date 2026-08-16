Marina Ruy Barbosa turns heads in Ashi Studio

DUBAI: Brazilian actress Marina Ruy Barbosa brought high-fashion glamor to the 54th Gramado Film Festival, arriving on the red carpet in a dramatic haute couture gown by Saudi couture label Ashi Studio.

The actress chose a look from Ashi Studio’s spring-summer 2026 haute couture collection, which was presented in Paris in February. The ethereal gown by the Paris-based label featured a lightweight, almost sheer upper section, creating a delicate, floating effect, while layers of cascading ruffles swept dramatically down the back.

The silhouette became more structured toward the floor, with a voluminous skirt and organic shaping around the hips, giving the otherwise fluid design a sculptural finish. The all-white creation kept the focus firmly on its intricate construction and dramatic movement, while Barbosa wore her hair down to complement the romantic aesthetic.

Barbosa attended the festival’s opening night on Friday, where “Antartida,” Bruno Safadi’s psychological thriller starring the actress, was screened.

The actress stars as Ines, a doctor who arrives at a Brazilian research station in Antartica. The film opened the festival’s main program on Aug. 14 at the Palacio dos Festivais, where it was screened out of competition.

“Antartida” follows a group of scientists and military personnel preparing for the harsh Antarctic winter. After Ines suffers a violent assault on her first night at the remote station, suspicion falls on the men stationed there, prompting the women to investigate.

Barbosa shares the screen with an ensemble cast that includes Andrea Beltrao, Leandra Leal, Lazaro Ramos, Antonio Calloni, and Joao Vitor Silva. The production was largely filmed using virtual production technology at Globo Studios, with Unreal Engine technology used to recreate the film’s Antarctic setting.

The 54th edition of the Gramado Film Festival runs until Aug. 22 in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul, with 74 films being screened and 44 competing across five categories.

For Ashi Studio, the moment marked another high-profile outing on the red carpet. The label, founded by Saudi designer Mohammed Ashi, is one of the region’s most celebrated couture houses and showed on the official schedule at Paris Haute Couture Week. The house, which marked its 20th anniversary this year, has become a favorite among international celebrities drawn to its dramatic, sculptural evening wear.

