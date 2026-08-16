Yemeni Armed Forces complete 181 military operations against Houthi sites

DUBAI: Yemen executed 181 military operations on Houthi military targets over the past 24 hours Yemen’s Armed Forces spokesperson Colonel Majed Al-Nazili said in a statement released on Sunday.

Al-Nazili said the strikes resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries among the Houthi militia and led to the destruction of Houthi equipment and vehicles.

“The operations focused on military targets, sources of fire, and capabilities used in carrying out hostile acts along the contact lines,” Al-Nazili added.

Al-Nazili confirmed that Yemeni Armed Forces had the capability and readiness to reach, neutralize, and prevent threats from continuing their hostile actions, in accordance with operational requirements, at the time, location, and means determined by the military leadership.







The Yemeni Armed Forces' renewed its call to Yemeni people and asked them to stay away from military sites, facilities, and gatherings belonging to Houthi militia. (Supplied)



He also stressed that units executing these operations performed their duties with high efficiency and operational discipline, in line with international humanitarian law, while taking all necessary precautions to protect civilians.

The Yemeni Armed Forces' renewed its call to Yemeni people and asked them to stay away from military sites, facilities, and gatherings belonging to Houthi militia.

Al-Nazili said the Yemeni Armed Forces were at peak readiness and integration, fully capable of taking the initiative and shifting the field balance.

He reiterated their readiness to carry out assigned tasks and respond to operational developments under the directives of the political and military leadership, emphasizing that any source of threat to our armed forces, civilians, or national resources will not be immune to legitimate military engagement, and that the armed forces will continue their duty to protect the people, state sovereignty, security, and stability.