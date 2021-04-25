Italy imposes travel ban from India over COVID-19 variant

You are here

Those already in Italy and who traveled from India in the past 14 days were requested to undergo a swab. (AFP)
Updated 25 April 2021
Reuters

  • Italian residents will be allowed to return from India with a negative test result at their departure and one at their arrival
MILAN: Italy has joined other countries by imposing restrictions on travel from India to avert the spread of a COVID-19 variant as the Asian nation struggles with a surge in infections.
Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Twitter he had signed an order barring foreign travelers who have been in India in the past 14 days from entering the country.
India, which is facing a health crisis, is battling a “double mutant” strain of COVID-19. On Sunday, the country posted the world’s highest single-day increase in cases for a fourth day.
Italian residents will be allowed to return from India with a negative test result at their departure and one at their arrival and then have to go into quarantine, the minister said.
Those already in Italy and who traveled from India in the past 14 days were requested to undergo a swab.
“Our scientists are at work to study the new Indian variant,” Speranza said.

Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

  • Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation came a day after US President Joe Biden said that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 constituted genocide
MOSCOW: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, triggered an early election on Sunday to try overcome criticism over his handling of last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
His resignation, which was expected, came a day after US President Joe Biden said that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 constituted genocide, a move welcomed by Armenians worldwide and condemned by Turkey.
Pashinyan told Biden the symbolic decision was a matter of security to Armenia after the six week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in which Turkey backed Armenia’s neighbor Azerbaijan, where the ethnic Armenian-populated enclave is located.
Pashinyan had been under pressure to resign since he agreed to a cease-fire after ethnic Armenians lost territory in the fighting with Azeri forces in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.
He had already named a June 20 date for an early election.
Announcing his resignation, he said on his Facebook page on Sunday that he was returning power received from citizens to them so they could decide the future of the government through free and fair elections.
He said he had been compelled to agree to the peace deal, which was brokered by Russia, to prevent greater human and territorial losses. The Armenian army called for his resignation and he then tried to sack the chief of staff, a decision blocked by the former Soviet republic’s president.
Pashinyan updated Russian President Vladimir Putin about the elections and the situation over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where around 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed, in a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said.
The Armenian Prime Minister has complained before that some issues over the region, including the return of prisoners of war, have not been resolved yet.
According to the Sputnik media outlet, Pashinyan’s My Step ruling alliance led an opinion poll conducted by Gallup International Аssociation at the end of last month.
Its main rival is likely to be a grouping led by Robert Kocharyan, Armenia’s president from 1998-2008.

Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

  • Ishmale Abedi, brother of Salman Abedi, found with extremist material in 2015
  • Ishmale and parents have refused to help investigations into 2017 attack
LONDON: British security services knew that the brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi possessed extremist material two years before the deadly 2017 attack that killed 22 people.
Ishmale Abedi was stopped at Heathrow Airport in September of 2015 while returning home from a honeymoon. It has emerged that MI5 obtained evidence of possible radicalization from a mobile phone found on him.
The phone contained a Facebook profile with images of Jordanian air force pilot First Lt. Muath Al-Kasasbeh, who was captured and murdered by Daesh in 2014, and a photograph of Ishmale with the son of senior Al-Qaeda figure Abu Anas Al-Libi.
As well as his Facebook account, UK border authorities discovered Daesh recruitment videos, literature, and chants about killing “infidels” and suicide missions on the phone. There were also images of Ishmale in possession of weapons, including pictures posing with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, anti-aircraft gun and a machine gun, and images of him alongside Daesh flags.
Ishmale said he “apologized for the pain” caused by the attack, carried out at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017. However, he refused to cooperate with requests to assist investigations, despite being interviewed on 22 occasions by anti-terrorism police.
He was never charged in connection with the attack, with a 19-day search of his home in Fallowfield, Manchester yielding insufficient evidence to link him to his brother’s actions, and he insists he had no knowledge of the plot.
However, he will be compelled to give evidence to an inquiry into the bombing in October, and refusal to do so could result in a prison sentence.
Ishmale’s parents are also refusing to cooperate, and left the UK for Libya before the attack, having initially come to the UK to escape the Qaddafi regime. Ishmale’s father, Ramadan Abedi, faces arrest if he returns to the UK. His brother Hashem Abedi, meanwhile, was extradited to the UK from Libya and jailed in 2020 for a minimum of 55 years — the longest custodial sentence ever passed in the UK — for helping Salman carry out the attack.
Ishmale, the only member of the family to have remained in the Fallowfield area of Greater Manchester where the Abedi family settled, was described by a former friend as the “dominant” member of the family who was entrusted with looking after his younger brothers in the UK after his parents initially returned to Libya.
“I think he had trouble controlling them,” the former friend told the Sunday Times. “They wouldn’t do what they were told.”
Ishmale was arrested the morning after the attack. It was found he had bought one-way plane tickets for his brothers to return to the UK from Libya, where they too had eventually moved, in April 2017. He told police that he had warned his parents about the pair, as they had both dropped out of education in the UK and had caused disagreements over access to his mother’s UK bank account, of which he was the principal controller.
A search of two computer drives at Ishmale’s house revealed a raft of Daesh material, including images of burned bodies, flags, Ishmale and Salman holding guns, and video footage of Al-Qaeda recruiter Anwar Al-Awlaki, but insufficient evidence to link him to the attack.
The Sunday Times tracked Ishmale to an address in Manchester where he lives with his family under an alias.
He told the paper: “It’s not safe for me. I’ve been instructed by the police not to talk to anyone. I’m feeling really bad, mate. Really bad.” However, he refused to say why he would not help the inquiry, telling a reporter to “go away and don’t come back.”
Figen Murray, who lost her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett in the attack, criticized Ishmale’s refusal to cooperate, saying: “It is regrettable that Ishmale has not taken the opportunity to take part in the inquiry. It would have been one step closer to a tiny bit of contribution of healing for the families. It is a real shame that he won’t.”
Steve Howe, 65, who lost his wife Alison, said: “Nothing will bring Alison back, but it would be nice to get some answers from the Abedis.”

Updated 25 April 2021
Arab News

  • The technology icon said that Britons should be proud of their role in supporting Gavi
  • He added that Gavi’s impact would shrink if Britain’s commitment to spending 0.7% of GDP on aid continues to be cut
LONDON: Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has said that Britain must urgently restore its aid budget, saying its funding is of “critical importance” for the worldwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. 
The technology icon said that Britons should be proud of their role in supporting Gavi, an international vaccine distribution alliance. 
But he added that Gavi’s impact would shrink if Britain’s commitment to spending 0.7 percent of GDP on aid continues to be cut.
The budget was temporarily diminished due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
“The quicker the UK can get its aid level back up to the 0.7 percent the better,” he told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday program.
“It’s been the strongest proponent of getting behind vaccines and making sure we eradicate polio, and with the cutbacks we won’t be able to do as much so I hope that gets restored because it is of critical importance.”
Gates’ comments come as the UK has been slammed for “unconscionable” cuts to aid to many Arab countries, including war-torn Yemen, where the UN has warned of a famine “knocking on the door.”
Somalia is another country in crisis, fearing the worst after concerns about Britain’s aid budget. Charity workers have warned that a significant portion of the country’s health clinics could be shut down by the cutbacks.
Gates said that he anticipated COVID-19 infection rates would be in “very small numbers” by the end of 2022 as the vaccine rollout reaches the rest of the world.
He added that the US and other major economies will have excess vaccines to share with the developing world within “the next three or four months.”
Gates said: “Because many of the vaccines worked, although we are looking at some of the side-effects now and making sure we can treat those and that they are very rare, that good news means we will be able to supply others.
“The other good news is that the actual death rate from this epidemic in the poorest countries has actually been quite low.
“So the places where you want to get everyone over 60 vaccinated, like South Africa, Brazil, that will become a priority just in the next three or four months . . . when the US will move into that excess position.”

Updated 25 April 2021
AFP

BALI: A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seafloor in waters off Bali, the military said Sunday, as it confirmed that all 53 crew were dead.
"There were parts of KRI Nanggala 402 -- it was broken into three pieces," said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono.
Indonesian military head Hadi Tjahjanto, meanwhile, told reporters that "all 53 personnel onboard have passed".
Authorities said that they received signals from the location more than 800 metres (2,600 feet) deep early Sunday morning and that they had used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by Singapore to get a visual confirmation.
Tjahjanto said more parts from the vessel were discovered Sunday, including an anchor and safety suits worn by crew members.
On Saturday, the navy had first said fragments of the submarine, including items from inside the vessel, had been retrieved, but its location had yet to be confirmed.
The discovery comes after the submarine disappeared early Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the holiday island.

 

Updated 25 April 2021
AFP

  • Exercises near the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island and China-controlled Scarborough Shoal come amid heightened tensions
MANILA: The Philippine coast guard is conducting drills in the South China Sea which an official said Sunday were part of efforts to secure “our maritime jurisdiction” over the disputed waters.
The exercises near the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island and China-controlled Scarborough Shoal come amid heightened tensions over the resource-rich sea.
The latest diplomatic wrangle between the two countries was triggered by the detection last month of hundreds of Chinese vessels in the Spratly Islands.
Most of the boats have since dispersed around the contested archipelago.
China – which claims almost the entirety of the sea – has refused repeated demands by the Philippines to call back the ships, which Manila says are maritime militia vessels and Beijing says are fishing boats.
In response, the Philippines has deployed more patrol vessels, including coast guard and navy ships, to intensify surveillance and prevent illegal fishing.
The coast guard drills began last week.
“We are supporting the whole-of-nation approach in securing our maritime jurisdiction,” coast guard spokesman Commodore Armando Balilo said.
The exercises involve training in navigation, small boat operations, maintenance and logistical operations.
They are being held near Thitu Island and Scarborough Shoal, as well as the Batanes islands in the north, and the southern and eastern parts of the country.
Scarborough – one of the region’s richest fishing grounds – has long been a flashpoint between Manila and Beijing.
China seized it from the Philippines in 2012 following a tense standoff.
The drills began as Philippine armed forces held joint exercises with US soldiers that ended Friday.
Beijing has ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that declared its historical claim over most of the South China Sea to be without basis.
But once-frosty relations between Manila and Beijing have warmed under President Rodrigo Duterte, who set aside the ruling in exchange for promises of trade and investment.
The Philippine foreign and defense secretaries, however, have been engaged in a war of words with Beijing.
The foreign affairs department has been filing daily protests over the Chinese vessels and, in a rare move, recently summoned Beijing’s envoy to express its “utmost displeasure” over the issue.

